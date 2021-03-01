COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Handbook of Generation IV Nuclear Reactors - 2nd Edition

Handbook of Generation IV Nuclear Reactors

2nd Edition

5.0 star rating 2 Reviews
Editor: Igor Pioro
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128205884
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 1100
Table of Contents

1. Introduction: A survey of the status of electricity generation in the world

Part One
2. Introduction: Generation IV International Forum
3. Very high-temperature reactor
4. Gas-cooled fast reactors
5. Sodium-cooled fast reactor
6. Lead-cooled fast reactor
7. Molten salt fast reactors
8. Super-critical water-cooled reactors

Part Two
9. Generation IV: USA
10. Euratom research and training program in Generation-IV systems: Breakthrough technologies to improve sustainability, safety and reliability, socioeconomics, and proliferation resistance
11. Generation IV concepts: Japan
12. Generation IV concepts: USSR and Russia
13. Generation IV concepts in Korea
14. Generation IV concepts: China
15. Generation IV concepts: India

Part Three
16. The safety of advanced reactors
17. Nonproliferation for advanced reactors: Political and social aspects
18. Thermal aspects of conventional and alternative fuels
19. Hydrogen cogeneration with Generation IV nuclear power plants
20. Advanced small modular reactors

Description

Handbook of Generation IV Nuclear Reactors, Second Edition, is a fully revised and updated comprehensive resource on the latest research and advances in generation IV nuclear reactor concepts. Editor Igor Pioro and his team of expert contributors have updated every chapter to reflect advances in the field since the first edition published in 2016 based on research papers and case studies from new regions such as Russia. The book teaches the reader about available technologies, future prospects and the feasibility of each concept presented, equipping them with a strong skillset which they can apply to their own work and research.

Key Features

  • A fully updated and revised comprehensive handbook dedicated entirely to generation IV nuclear reactors
  • Includes new trends and developments since first publication, as well as brand new case studies and appendices
  • Covers the latest research, development, and design information of generation IV nuclear reactors

Readership

Details

No. of pages:
1100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128205884

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor

Igor Pioro

Professor Igor Pioro is an internationally recognized scientist within areas of nuclear engineering. He is author/co-author of 367 publications including 9 technical books, 15 chapters in technical books, 76 papers in refereed journals, 198 papers in refereed proceedings of international and national conferences and symposiums, 26 patents and inventions, and 43 major technical reports.

Professor Pioro graduated from the National Technical University of Ukraine/Kiev Polytechnic Institute with Master of Applied Science in Thermal Physics in 1979. After that, he worked in various positions, including an engineer, senior scientist, deputy director, professor, director of the graduate program in nuclear engineering, and associate dean. Currently, he is associated with the Faculty of Energy Systems and Nuclear Science University of Ontario Institute of Technology (Canada).

Professor Pioro is a Founding Editor of the ASME Journal of Nuclear Engineering and Radiation Science (from 2014) and an Associate Editor of the ASME Journal of Engineering for Gas Turbines & Power. He was a Chair of the Executive Committee of the Nuclear Engineering Division of the ASME (2011-2012) and a Chair of the International Conference On Nuclear Engineering (ICONE20-POWER2012).

Professor Pioro has received many international and national awards and certificates of appreciation including an Honorary Doctor’s degree from the National Technical University of Ukraine “Kiev Polytechnic Institute” (2013); The Canadian Nuclear Society (CNS) Education and Communication Award (2011); The UOIT Research Excellence Award (2011); and the ICONE Award from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) (2009).

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Energy Systems and Nuclear Science, University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Canada

