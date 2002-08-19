Handbook of Game Theory with Economic Applications, Volume 3

@qu:...This is the third and last volume of the Handbook of Game Theory with Economic Applications. ...The authors are the most eminent practitioners in the field, including three Nobel Prinze winners. @source:Zentralblatt fur Mathematik, vol. 993, 2002 @qu:...Volume 3 of a three-volume set surveying the state of the art in game theory. @source:Journal of Economic Literature @qu:...No one can keep up with the whole literature, so we have come to recognize these volumes as immensely valuable. They are on almost everyone's shelf. ...I would love to see volumes 4, 5, and 6, with more of what Aumann and Hart and their authors have given us. The Handbook has become the first reference for anyone who wants to learn of game-theoretical results outside their own area. It has been a long task for the editors but has greatly benefited the rest of us, and we are all grateful. @source:Games and Economic Behavior, Vol. 46, no. 1