Friction-vibration interactions are common but important phenomena in science and engineering. Handbook of Friction-Vibration Interactions introduces the principles and provides the resources to understand and work with them.

A unified theoretical framework includes some of the most important engineering applications. The first three chapters in the book introduce basic concepts and analytical methods of friction and vibration. The fourth chapter presents the general principles on friction-vibration interactions, and also touches on various engineering applications. In the fifth chapter the concepts and methods are extended to some of the most critical engineering applications in high-tech industry, presenting the friction-vibration interaction principle and applications in data storage systems.