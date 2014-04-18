Handbook of Friction-Vibration Interactions
1st Edition
Description
Friction-vibration interactions are common but important phenomena in science and engineering. Handbook of Friction-Vibration Interactions introduces the principles and provides the resources to understand and work with them.
A unified theoretical framework includes some of the most important engineering applications. The first three chapters in the book introduce basic concepts and analytical methods of friction and vibration. The fourth chapter presents the general principles on friction-vibration interactions, and also touches on various engineering applications. In the fifth chapter the concepts and methods are extended to some of the most critical engineering applications in high-tech industry, presenting the friction-vibration interaction principle and applications in data storage systems.
Key Features
- Covers a key topic in science and engineering, with applications in daily life
- Introduces the principles of friction-vibration interactions
- Analyzes, presents experiments, and treats real systems ranging from nano to micro to macro scales
Readership
Engineers, designers, researchers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures and tables
- Preface
- About the author
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract:
- 1.1 Contact, friction and vibration
- 1.2 Engineering significance of friction–vibration interactions
- 1.3 Organization of the book
- Chapter 2: Fundamentals of vibrations
- Abstract:
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Linear vibrations under deterministic excitations
- 2.3 Random vibrations
- 2.4 Non-linear vibrations
- Chapter 3: Fundamentals of contact mechanics and friction
- Abstract:
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Contact between two solid surfaces
- 3.3 Friction between two solid surfaces
- Chapter 4: Friction–vibration interactions
- Abstract:
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Friction–vibration interactions of single-degree-of-freedom systems
- 4.3 Vibrations of multi-degree-of-freedom-systems with friction
- 4.4 Vibrations of continuum systems with friction
- 4.5 Applications in science and engineering
- Chapter 5: Friction–vibration interactions and applications in computer hard disk drive system
- Abstract:
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Contact/friction-induced vibrations of slider in hard disk drive
- 5.3 Acoustic emission due to contact/friction–vibration interactions
- 5.4 Identification of interface contact and friction dynamics using vibrational signal
- 5.5 Disk surface screening and certification for mass production by using acoustic emission technique
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 18th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857094599
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094582
About the Author
Gang Sheng Chen
Gang Sheng Chen is J. Robert Fletcher Associate Professor in college of Information Technology and Engineering, Marshall University, Huntington, WV, USA. His industry experience includes work in multinational corporations. The author of 80 journal papers, books and chapters, recipient of five patents and twelve industrial/academic/association awards, Gang Sheng is a Fellow of ASME and serves on the editorial boards of three international journals. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, and a Ph.D. from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alaska, Fairbanks, USA