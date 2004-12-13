Handbook of Forensic Drug Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126506419, 9780080472898

Handbook of Forensic Drug Analysis

1st Edition

Series Editors: Jay Siegel
Authors: Fred Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780080472898
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126506419
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th December 2004
Page Count: 584
Description

The Handbook of Forensic Drug Analysis is a comprehensive chemical and analytic reference for the forensic analysis of illicit drugs. With chapters written by leading researchers in the field, the book provides in-depth, up-to-date methods and results of forensic drug analyses.

This Handbook discusses various forms of the drug as well as the origin and nature of samples. It explains how to perform various tests, the use of best practices, and the analysis of results. Numerous forensic and chemical analytic techniques are covered including immunoassay, gas chromatography, and mass spectrometry. Topics range from the use of immunoassay technologies for drugs-of-abuse testing, to methods of forensic analysis for cannabis, hallucinogens, cocaine, opioids, and amphetamine. The book also looks at synthetic methods and law enforcement concerns regarding the manufacture of illicit drugs, with an emphasis on clandestine methamphetamine production.

This Handbook should serve as a widely used reference for forensic scientists, toxicologists, pharmacologists, drug companies, and professionals working in toxicology testing labs, libraries, and poison control centers. It may also be used by chemists, physicians and those in legal and regulatory professions, and students of graduate courses in forensic science.

Key Features

  • Contributed to by leading scientists from around the world
  • The only analysis book dedicated to illicit drugs of abuse
  • Comprehensive coverage of sampling methods and various forms of analysis

Readership

Forensic scientists; toxicologists; pharmacologists; drug companies; toxicology testing labs; libraries; poison control centers; physicians; legal and regulatory professions, and chemists.

Table of Contents

  1. Overview of Forensic Drug Analysis
    2. Immunoassay Technologies For Drugs-of-Abuse Testing
    3. Cannabis: Methods of Forensic Analysis
    4. Analysis of the Hallucinogens
    5. Cocaine: Methods of Forensic Analysis
    6. Opioids: Methods of Forensic Analysis
    7. Amphetamines: Methods of Forensic Analysis
    8. Illicit Drug Manufacture (with an Emphasis on Clandestine Methamphetamine Production): Synthetic Methods and Law Enforcement Concerns

Details

About the Series Editor

Jay Siegel

Jay Siegel, PhD is retired Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program and Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. He was Director of the Forensic Science Program at Michigan State University for 25 years from 1980-2004 until his retirement as Professor Emeritus. Dr. Siegel is a Distinguished Member of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and was named as Distinguished Alumni Scholar by his alma mater, George Washington University in 2011. He is co-editor of Forensic Science Policy and Management: An International Journal. He was a member of the National Academy of Sciences Forensic Science Committee from 2006-09.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program, Indiana University - Purdue University, Indianapolis, IN, USA

About the Author

Fred Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alabama - Birmingham, AL, U.S.A.

Reviews

"I learned a lot reviewing this book and I have been in forensic toxicology for forty years. I even found references to research I had published in my early years. So I can state that the contributors have done a great job in their historical entries. At first glance you may suspect that it deals only with drug identification, but it goes beyond solid or liquid dosage form identification. It includes coverage of blood and urine analysis as well as hair and saliva. Each chapter is heavily referenced. Dr. Fred Smith edits the book with eleven well recognized experts in their fields. This book is not a textbook, but a very useful reference book and belongs in the libraries of colleges and universities that offer programs in criminal justice or forensic science. All crime labs should have this book in the library." --Forensic Science International

"The editor and authors have done a fine job of providing up-to-date information on analytical techniques, instrumentation and methods for the drugs most commonly seen in forensic drug laboratories.
This reviewer was glad to see that the book includes a chapter on illicit drug manufacture, an area far too often not included in this type of book. Overall, this is a well written, comprehensive, informative book written by authors who are extremely well qualified and knowledgeable in their respective fields. It would be a fine addition to the library of any laboratory involved in the analysis of drugs of abuse." --Ashraf Mozayani, Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology

Ratings and Reviews

