Handbook of Footwear Design and Manufacture - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128216064

Handbook of Footwear Design and Manufacture

2nd Edition

Editor: A. Luximon
Paperback ISBN: 9780128216064
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 462
Table of Contents

  1. The Anatomy of the Human Foot
    2. Foot Problems and their Implications for Footwear Design
    3. Foot Biomechanics and Gait
    4. Foot Development in Childhood and Adolescence
    5. Sample Foot Data: 3D Scan, MRI CAT Scan Data, and Thermal Data
    6. Foot Anthropometry and Foot Shape
    7. Foot Models and Measurements
    8. Foot Sketch Templates and Footwear Design
    9. Shoe Design Development
    10. Footwear Drawing Templates and Shoe Design
    11. Footwear Design Exploration, Customization and Personalization
    12. Design Technologies: 3D Design and 3D Printing
    13. Footwear Comfort
    14. Design and Manufacture of Shoe Lasts
    15. Shoe-last Design for Mass-customized Footwear
    16. The Footwear Business and Advertising
    17. The Environmental Impact of Footwear and Footwear Materials
    18. Footwear for Cold Weather Conditions
    19. Textiles for Protective Military Footwear
    20. Textiles and other Materials for Orthopaedic Footwear Insoles
    21. Design Issues in Geriatric Footwear
    22. Sportswear
    23. Green Footwear

Description

Handbook of Footwear Design and Manufacture, Second Edition is a fully updated and expanded guide to the theories, processes, methodologies, and technologies of the footwear supply chain. Dealing with every important aspect of this topic in one book is not only practical for the reader, it also helps us to appreciate how the different stakeholders and stages of the process impact on each other.

The topics covered range from anatomy to engineering design methodology, from reducing manufacturing waste to footwear advertisement. Footwear designers will find the latest processes using emerging imaging technology, manufacturing engineers will find advice on optimization of manufacturing processes for productivity, and academics will find summaries of the latest advances from researchers around the globe.

Thjs updated edition now includes coverage of sizing and grading based on different footwear styles and methods, AI based personalization and customization, emerging models for online footwear shopping involving data mining, and new methods for foot data analysis and representation.

Key Features

  • This new edition covers many exciting new developments such as AR/VR, additive manufacturing, customization of footwear, new last design methods, and green footwear
  • Addresses the entire footwear design and manufacture supply chain in one book
  • Explains new methods for foot data analysis and representation

Readership

Engineers, managers, and designers working in the footwear industry
Researchers and advanced students in fields related to the manufacturing and design of footwear

Details

No. of pages:
462
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128216064

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor

A. Luximon

Dr Ameersing Luximon is an Assistant Professor at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Institute of Textiles and Clothing, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong

