Handbook of Footwear Design and Manufacture, Second Edition is a fully updated and expanded guide to the theories, processes, methodologies, and technologies of the footwear supply chain. Dealing with every important aspect of this topic in one book is not only practical for the reader, it also helps us to appreciate how the different stakeholders and stages of the process impact on each other.

The topics covered range from anatomy to engineering design methodology, from reducing manufacturing waste to footwear advertisement. Footwear designers will find the latest processes using emerging imaging technology, manufacturing engineers will find advice on optimization of manufacturing processes for productivity, and academics will find summaries of the latest advances from researchers around the globe.

Thjs updated edition now includes coverage of sizing and grading based on different footwear styles and methods, AI based personalization and customization, emerging models for online footwear shopping involving data mining, and new methods for foot data analysis and representation.