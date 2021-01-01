Handbook of Footwear Design and Manufacture
2nd Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- The Anatomy of the Human Foot
2. Foot Problems and their Implications for Footwear Design
3. Foot Biomechanics and Gait
4. Foot Development in Childhood and Adolescence
5. Sample Foot Data: 3D Scan, MRI CAT Scan Data, and Thermal Data
6. Foot Anthropometry and Foot Shape
7. Foot Models and Measurements
8. Foot Sketch Templates and Footwear Design
9. Shoe Design Development
10. Footwear Drawing Templates and Shoe Design
11. Footwear Design Exploration, Customization and Personalization
12. Design Technologies: 3D Design and 3D Printing
13. Footwear Comfort
14. Design and Manufacture of Shoe Lasts
15. Shoe-last Design for Mass-customized Footwear
16. The Footwear Business and Advertising
17. The Environmental Impact of Footwear and Footwear Materials
18. Footwear for Cold Weather Conditions
19. Textiles for Protective Military Footwear
20. Textiles and other Materials for Orthopaedic Footwear Insoles
21. Design Issues in Geriatric Footwear
22. Sportswear
23. Green Footwear
Description
Handbook of Footwear Design and Manufacture, Second Edition is a fully updated and expanded guide to the theories, processes, methodologies, and technologies of the footwear supply chain. Dealing with every important aspect of this topic in one book is not only practical for the reader, it also helps us to appreciate how the different stakeholders and stages of the process impact on each other.
The topics covered range from anatomy to engineering design methodology, from reducing manufacturing waste to footwear advertisement. Footwear designers will find the latest processes using emerging imaging technology, manufacturing engineers will find advice on optimization of manufacturing processes for productivity, and academics will find summaries of the latest advances from researchers around the globe.
Thjs updated edition now includes coverage of sizing and grading based on different footwear styles and methods, AI based personalization and customization, emerging models for online footwear shopping involving data mining, and new methods for foot data analysis and representation.
Key Features
- This new edition covers many exciting new developments such as AR/VR, additive manufacturing, customization of footwear, new last design methods, and green footwear
- Addresses the entire footwear design and manufacture supply chain in one book
- Explains new methods for foot data analysis and representation
Readership
Engineers, managers, and designers working in the footwear industry
Researchers and advanced students in fields related to the manufacturing and design of footwear
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216064
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
A. Luximon
Dr Ameersing Luximon is an Assistant Professor at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Institute of Textiles and Clothing, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.