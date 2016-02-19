Handbook of Food Isotherms: Water Sorption Parameters For Food And Food Components - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123703804, 9780323154277

Handbook of Food Isotherms: Water Sorption Parameters For Food And Food Components

1st Edition

Authors: Hector Iglesias
eBook ISBN: 9780323154277
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 360
Description

Handbook of Food Isotherms: Water Sorption Parameters for Food and Food Components is the first English handbook entirely devoted to water vapor sorption data of foods and food components. It contains more than 1,000 isotherms with the mathematical description of over 800 of these isotherms. The water sorption isotherms of foods show the equilibrium relationship between the moisture content of foods and the water activity at constant temperatures and pressures.

Composed of three chapters, this book initially discusses the main types of changes in foods affected by water activity. It goes on describing the principal methods of water activity determination, namely, gravimetry, manometry, and hygrometry. Data presented as plots of moisture content versus water activity are given. The last chapter presents several mathematical equations for describing water sorption isotherms of food materials. It emphasizes a statistical analysis on fitting abilities of various two-parameter equations as applied to each experimental isotherm collected. It contains tables of parameters for mathematical description of food isotherms. Supplementary texts on nonlinear regression program used for determination of statistical parameters in this text are also provided.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Graphical Representation of Experimental Data of Water Sorption in Foods

I. Criteria Used for the Compilation and Representation of Data

II. Graphical Data

Mathematical Description of Isotherms

I. Introduction

II. Tables of Parameters for the Mathematical Description

III. Appendix: Nonlineal Regression Program Used for Determination of Parameters B(1) and B(2)

References

Products Index






About the Author

Hector Iglesias

