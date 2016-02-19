Handbook of Food and Beverage Stability
1st Edition
Table of Contents
K. Kulp and J. Vetter, Effect of Aging on Freshness of White Pan Bread. J.H. Nelson, Characteristics, Composition, and Shelf-Life of Cheese. M.E. Bailey, Changes in Quality of Meat during Aging and Storage. G.J. Flick, Jr., L.G. Enriquez, and J.B. Hubbard, The Shelf-Life of Fish and Shellfish. D.C. Lewis and T. Shibamoto, Shelf-Life of Fruits. I. Horman and U. Bracco, Chocolate. T.J. Hansen, Candy and Sugar Confectionery. L.B. Rockland and T.M. Radke, Grain Legumes. R.R. Mod and R.L. Ory, Minor Components of Rice: Changes during Storage. T. Yokotsuka, Chemical and Microbiological Stability of Shoyu (Fermented Soy Sauce). W.W. Menz, Shelf-Life of Milk. T. Yamanishi, Chemical Changes during Storage of Tea. R.J. Clarke, Coffee. S. Nagy and R.L. Rouseff, Citrus Fruit Juices. P. Rib,reau-Gayon, Shelf-Life of Wine. T. Ohba and M. Sato, Sake. J.S. Swan, The Maturation of Potable Spirits. Each chapter includes references. Index.
FROM THE PREFACE: Fortunately, chemistry--the root of all life processes--is becoming better understood and more accessible. A strong synergism between the chemical, agricultural, and related sciences is highly desirable. This handbook attempts to provide in easily accessible detail up-to-date information relevant to the stability of foods and beverages. Highly qualified scientists have compiled an extraordinary amount of data on the chemical, biochemical, and microbiological stability, along with sensory aspects, of selected foods and beverages. These data have been distilled and are presented mostly in tabular form, with a minimum of commentary whenever possible.A total of 17 chapters (10 on food, 7 on beverages) by renowned experts in their particular fields from the United States, Europe, and Japan present a wealth of food and beverage stability information in handbook format. In particular, the chapters on fish and shellfish, cheese, and meat are remarkable in presenting data not readily available in an easily digestible form.This handbook, encompassing as it does aging, shelf life, and stability--in short, the knowledge necessary to ensure preservation of our food supply--should help to bring about the above-mentioned synergism between chemical, agricultural, and related sciences. It is expected to fill a need, especially through the convenience of its tabular presentations.
A valuable reference book containing useful information for food scienctists and technologists. As the application of science to world food supply needs becomes increasingly important, there is a greater need for improved stability and shelf life of foods and beverages. This handbook distills a great amount of information on all aspects of food and beverage stability into easily accessible, uncluttered tabular form.A wealth of carefully selected, up-to-date information is compiled on a wide variety of foods and beverages, including:meat and meat productsfish and shellfishdairy productsfruits, legumes, and vegetablesbakery goods and more.**Expert researchers in the field present new information, unpublished results, and previously hard-to-find references. All food scientists and technologists will want a copy of this handbook within easy reach in the laboratory.
Food scientists, food technologists, microbiologists, nutritionists, chemical engineers, and industrial chemists.
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 10th March 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139298
@qu:The book represents overall a very useful compilation with insight as well as data on food and beverage stability, providing in many of its sections more than a mere handbook of data. @source:--FOOD TECHNOLOGY