Handbook of Flotation Reagents: Chemistry, Theory and Practice
1st Edition
Volume 3: Flotation of Industrial Minerals
Description
Handbook of Flotation Reagents: Chemistry, Theory and Practice is a condensed form of the fundamental knowledge of chemical reagents commonly used in flotation and is addressed to the researchers and plant metallurgists who employ these reagents. This book consists of three distinct parts: part 1 provides detailed description of the chemistry used in mineral processing industry; part 2 describes theoretical aspects of the action of flotation reagents, while part 3 provides information on the use of reagents in over 100 operating plants treating Cu, Cu/Zn, Cu/Pb, Zn, Pb/Zn/Ag, Cu/Ni and Ni ores.
Key Features
- Looks at the theoretical aspects of flotation reagents
- Examines the practical aspects of using chemical reagents in operating plants
- Provides guidelines for researchers and engineers involved in process design and development
Readership
For mineral processors working in operating plants, researchers in the mineral processing industry and university students and professors
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Chapter 26. Flotation of Phosphate Ore
- 26.1. Introduction
- 26.2. Phosphate deposits and its origin
- 26.3. Flotation beneficiation of different phosphate ore types
- 26.4. Beneficiation of high iron and mixed iron, titanium ores
- 26.5. Plant practice in beneficiation of phosphate ores
- Chapter 27. Beneficiation of Beryllium Ores
- 27.1. Introduction
- 27.2. Ore and minerals of beryllium
- 27.3. Beneficiation of beryllium containing ores
- Chapter 28. Beneficiation of Lithium Ores
- 28.1. Introduction
- 28.2. Lithium ores and minerals
- 28.3. General overview of beneficiation of lithium ore
- 28.4. Flotation properties of different lithium minerals
- 28.5. Plant practices in beneficiation of lithium bearing ores
- 28.6. Chemical analyses of the spodumene concentrate from major world producers
- Chapter 29. Beneficiation of Florite Ores
- 29.1. Introduction
- 29.2. Fluorite ore deposits
- 29.3. Research and development in beneficiation of fluorite ores
- Chapter 30. Wollastonite
- 30.1. Introduction
- 30.2. Wollastonite minerals and deposits
- 30.3. Beneficiation of wollastonite ore
- 30.4. Major producing countries
- Chapter 31. Beneficiation of Zircon Containing Ores
- 31.1. Introduction
- 31.2. Zircon minerals and deposits
- 31.3. Flotation development of zircon
- 31.4. Beneficiation of heavy mineral sand containing zircon
- 31.5. Beneficiation of eudialyte containing ores
- 31.6. Chemical composition for zircon grades
- Chapter 32. Beneficiation of Feldspar Ore
- 32.1. Introduction
- 32.2. Ore and minerals of feldspars
- 32.3. Flotation properties of feldspar minerals
- 32.4. Feldspar quartz separation without use of HF acid
- 32.5. Beneficiation practices of ores containing feldspar spodumene quartz and mica
- 32.6. Sequential flotation of Na–feldspar and K–feldspar
- Chapter 33. Beneficiation of Silica Sand
- 33.1. Introduction
- 33.2. Silica sand deposits
- 33.3. Beneficiation of silica sand
- 33.4. Chemical analyses of pure silica sand used for various applications
- Chapter 34. Beneficiation of Barite Ores
- 34.1. Introduction
- 34.2. Barite ore deposits
- 34.3. Beneficiation of barite ores
- 34.4. Research and development
- 34.5. Specification for commercial barite products
- Chapter 35. Beneficiation of Celestite Ores
- 35.1. Introduction
- 35.2. Celestite ore deposits
- 35.3. Beneficiation of celestite ore
- 35.4. Celestite uses and specifications
- Chapter 36. Beneficiation of Potash Ore
- 36.1. Introduction
- 36.2. Potash deposits and minerals
- 36.3. Beneficiation of potash-containing ores
- 36.4. Treatment of potash ore in the presence of insoluble slimes
- 36.5. Other potash ore processing methods
- 36.6. Commercial operation
- Chapter 37. Beneficiation of Graphite Ore
- 37.1. Introduction
- 37.2. Graphite deposits
- 37.3. Beneficiation of graphite ores
- Chapter 38. Beneficiation of Mica-Containing Ore
- 38.1. Introduction
- 38.2. Mica minerals and deposits
- 38.3. Research and development on flotation of mica minerals
- 38.4. Flotation of individual mica minerals biotite (HK)2(MgFe)2Al2(SiO4)3
- 38.5. Commercial beneficiation plants
- 38.6. Commercial mica
- Chapter 39. Beneficiation of Coal
- 39.1. Introduction
- 39.2. Coal genesis
- 39.3. Beneficiation of coal
- Chapter 40. Beneficiation of Pollucite Containing Ore
- 40.1. Introduction
- 40.2. Principal minerals of cesium
- 40.3. Cesium containing deposits
- 40.4. Beneficiation of pollucite
- 40.5. Concluding remarks
- Chapter 41. Beneficiation of Iron Ores
- 41.1. Introduction
- 41.2. Iron ore deposits and minerals
- 41.3. Physical beneficiation method
- 41.4. Flotation beneficiation method
- 41.5. Examples of commercial operation
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 10th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932101
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530837
About the Author
Srdjan M. Bulatovic
Affiliations and Expertise
SBM Mineral Processing and Engineering Services LTD, Peterborough, Ontario, Canada