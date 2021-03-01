COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Handbook of Flame Retardants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781927885697

Handbook of Flame Retardants

1st Edition

Author: George Wypych
Hardcover ISBN: 9781927885697
Imprint: ChemTec Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 300
Description

Handbook of Flame Retardants contains an extensive evaluation of the existing literature, products, and patents related to flame retardance. A perfect complement to The Databook of Flame Retardants, this book explains the roles, selection, mechanisms of action, use in different polymers and products, and health and environmental issues of over 350 different flame retardant products. The first three chapters highlight the fundamentals of material burning and the associated stages of heat, flame, and smoke. The following chapters outline the properties and evaluate the mechanisms, preventive, delaying, and extinguishing attributes of 27 chemical groups of flame retardants. Examples of synergistic and antagonistic actions of various additives are discussed next, followed by outlines of testing methods. The book concludes with chapters providing guidance on optimal selection of flame retardants for various polymers and information on the toxicity of flame retardants and their effects on the environment.

Key Features

  • Evaluates the existing literature, products, and patents related to flame retardance
  • Covers the fundamentals of material burning and associated stages of heat, flame, and smoke
  • Outlines and evaluates the properties of 27 chemical groups of flame retardants
  • Provides examples of synergistic and antagonistic actions of various additives
  • Looks at methods of testing flame retardants and quantification of their effect on flame retardant products

Readership

Researchers in materials science and engineering (chemical; mechanical); professional material scientists and engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Flame Retardants
    2. Fire Initiation and Spread
    3. Combustion, Pyrolysis, and Smoke Formation, Properties of Flame Retardants
    4. Mechanisms of Action of Flame Retardants
    5. Effect of Other Components of Formulation on Flame Retardants
    6. Methods of Testing Flame Retardants and Their Formulations
    7. Selection of Flame Retardants for Different Polymers
    8. Results of Application of Flame Retardants in Different Products
    9. Health, Safety, and Environmental Issues in Flame Retardants

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ChemTec Publishing 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
ChemTec Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781927885697

About the Author

George Wypych

George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada

