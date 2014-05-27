Handbook of Fire and Explosion Protection Engineering Principles
3rd Edition
for Oil, Gas, Chemical and Related Facilities
Description
Written by an engineer for engineers, this book is both training manual and on-going reference, bringing together all the different facets of the complex processes that must be in place to minimize the risk to people, plant and the environment from fires, explosions, vapour releases and oil spills. Fully compliant with international regulatory requirements, relatively compact but comprehensive in its coverage, engineers, safety professionals and concerned company management will buy this book to capitalize on the author’s life-long expertise. This is the only book focusing specifically on oil and gas and related chemical facilities.
This new edition includes updates on management practices, lessons learned from recent incidents, and new material on chemical processes, hazards and risk reviews (e.g. CHAZOP). Latest technology on fireproofing, fire and gas detection systems and applications is also covered.
An introductory chapter on the philosophy of protection principles along with fundamental background material on the properties of the chemicals concerned and their behaviours under industrial conditions, combined with a detailed section on modern risk analysis techniques makes this book essential reading for students and professionals following Industrial Safety, Chemical Process Safety and Fire Protection Engineering courses.
Key Features
- A practical, results-oriented manual for practicing engineers, bringing protection principles and chemistry together with modern risk analysis techniques
- Specific focus on oil and gas and related chemical facilities, making it comprehensive and compact
- Includes the latest best practice guidance, as well as lessons learned from recent incidents
Readership
Fire Protection Engineers, Health, Safety and Environment professionals, Safety or Loss Prevention Engineers, Risk Consultants. The major industrial market is the Oil and Gas sector including exploration, production, refining, distribution, chemical processing & storage, engineering and consulting, project engineering, safety experts, fire & safety regulatory bodies
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Historical Background, Legal Influences, Management Responsibility, and Safety Culture
- Abstract
- 1.1 Historical Background
- 1.2 Legal Influences
- 1.3 Hazards and Their Prevention
- 1.4 Systems Approach
- 1.5 Fire Protection Engineering Role/Design Team
- 1.6 Senior Management's Responsibility and Accountability
- 1.7 Operational Excellence
- Further Reading
- Chapter 2. Overview of Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Facilities
- Abstract
- 2.1 Exploration
- 2.2 Production
- 2.3 Enhanced Oil Recovery
- 2.4 Secondary Recovery
- 2.5 Tertiary Recovery
- 2.6 Transportation
- 2.7 Refining
- 2.8 Typical Refinery Process Flow
- 2.9 Marketing
- 2.10 Chemical Processes
- Further Reading
- Chapter 3. Philosophy of Protection Principles
- Abstract
- 3.1 Legal Obligations
- 3.2 Insurance Recommendations
- 3.3 Company and Industry Standards
- 3.4 Worst Case Condition
- 3.5 Independent Layers of Protection (ILP)
- 3.6 Design Principles
- 3.7 Accountability and Auditability
- Further Reading
- Chapter 4. Physical Properties of Hydrocarbons and Petrochemicals
- Abstract
- 4.1 General Description of Hydrocarbons
- 4.2 Characteristics of Hydrocarbons
- 4.3 Flash Point (FP)
- 4.4 Autoignition Temperature (AIT)
- 4.5 Vapor Density Ratio
- 4.6 Vapor Pressure
- 4.7 Specific Gravity
- 4.8 Flammable
- 4.9 Combustible
- 4.10 Heat of Combustion
- Further Reading
- Chapter 5. Characteristics of Hazardous Material Releases, Fires, and Explosions
- Abstract
- 5.1 Hazardous Material Releases
- 5.2 Gaseous Releases
- 5.3 Nature and Chemistry of Hydrocarbon Combustion
- 5.4 Methods of Flame Extinguishment
- 5.5 Incident Scenario Development
- 5.6 Terminology of Hydrocarbon Explosions and Fires
- Further Reading
- Chapter 6. Historical Survey of Major Fires and Explosions in the Process Industries
- Abstract
- 6.1 Lack of Process Industry Incident Database and Analysis
- 6.2 Insurance Industry Perspective
- 6.3 Process Industry Perspective
- 6.4 Major Incidents Affecting Process Industry Safety Management
- 6.5 Relevancy of Incident Data
- 6.6 Incident Data
- 6.7 Summary
- Further Reading
- Chapter 7. Risk Analysis
- Abstract
- 7.1 Risk Identification and Evaluation
- 7.2 Qualitative Reviews
- 7.3 Quantitative Reviews
- 7.4 Specialized Supplemental Studies
- 7.5 Risk Acceptance Criteria
- 7.6 Relevant and Accurate Data Resources
- 7.7 Insurance Risk Evaluations
- Further Reading
- Chapter 8. Segregation, Separation, and Arrangement
- Abstract
- 8.1 Segregation
- 8.2 Separation
- 8.3 Manned Facilities and Locations
- 8.4 Process Units
- 8.5 Storage Facilities—Tanks
- 8.6 Flares and Burn Pits
- 8.7 Critical Utilities and Support Systems
- 8.8 Arrangement
- 8.9 Plant Roads—Truck Routes, Crane Access, and Emergency Response
- Further Reading
- Chapter 9. Grading, Containment, and Drainage Systems
- Abstract
- 9.1 Drainage Systems
- 9.2 Process and Area Drainage
- 9.3 Surface Drainage
- 9.4 Open Channels and Trenches
- 9.5 Spill Containment
- Further Reading
- Chapter 10. Process Controls
- Abstract
- 10.1 Human Observation
- 10.2 Electronic Process Control
- 10.3 Instrumentation, Automation, and Alarm Management
- 10.4 System Reliability
- 10.5 High Integrity Protective Systems (HIPS)
- 10.6 Transfer and Storage Controls
- 10.7 Burner Management Systems (BMS)
- Further Reading
- Chapter 11. Emergency Shutdown
- Abstract
- 11.1 Definition and Objective
- 11.2 Design Philosophy
- 11.3 Activation Mechanisms
- 11.4 Levels of Shutdown
- 11.5 Reliability and Fail Safe Logic
- 11.6 ESD/DCS Interfaces
- 11.7 Activation Points
- 11.8 Activation Hardware Features
- 11.9 Emergency Shutdown Valves (ESDVs)
- 11.10 Emergency Isolation Valves (EIVs)
- 11.11 Subsea Isolation Valves (SSIVs)
- 11.12 Protection Requirements
- 11.13 System Interactions
- Further Reading
- Chapter 12. Depressurization, Blowdown, and Venting
- Abstract
- 12.1 Objective of Emergency Process Inventory Isolation and Removal Systems
- 12.2 Separator (Horizontal)
- 12.3 Crude Stabilizer Column
- 12.4 Blowdown
- 12.5 Venting
- 12.6 Flares and Burn Pits
- Further Reading
- Chapter 13. Overpressure and Thermal Relief
- Abstract
- 13.1 Causes of Overpressure
- 13.2 Pressure Relief Valves
- 13.3 Thermal Relief
- 13.4 Solar Heat
- 13.5 Pressure Relief Device Locations
- Further Reading
- Chapter 14. Control of Ignition Sources
- Abstract
- 14.1 Open Flames, Hot Work, Cutting, and Welding
- 14.2 Electrical Arrangements
- 14.3 Electrical Area Classification
- 14.4 Electrical Area Classification
- 14.5 Surface Temperature Limits
- 14.6 Classified Locations and Release Sources
- 14.7 Protection Measures
- 14.8 Static Electricity
- 14.9 Special Static Ignition Concerns
- 14.10 Lightning
- 14.11 Stray Currents
- 14.12 Internal Combustion Engines
- 14.13 Hot Surface Ignition
- 14.14 Pyrophoric Materials
- 14.15 Spark Arrestors
- 14.16 Hand Tools
- 14.17 Mobile Telephones, Laptops, and Portable Electronic Field Devices
- Further Reading
- Chapter 15. Elimination of Process Releases
- Abstract
- 15.1 Inventory Reduction
- 15.2 Vents and Relief Valves
- 15.3 Sample Points
- 15.4 Drainage Systems
- 15.5 Storage Facilities
- 15.6 Pump Seals
- 15.7 Vibration Stress Failure of Piping
- 15.8 Rotating Equipment
- Further Reading
- Chapter 16. Fire and Explosion Resistant Systems
- Abstract
- 16.1 Explosions
- 16.2 Definition of Explosion Potentials
- 16.3 Explosion Protection Design Arrangements
- 16.4 Vapor Dispersion Enhancements
- 16.4.5 Damage Limiting Construction
- 16.5 Fireproofing
- 16.6 Locations Requiring Consideration of Fire Resistant Measures
- 16.7 Flame Resistance
- Further Reading
- Chapter 17. Fire and Gas Detection and Alarm Systems
- Abstract
- 17.1 Fire and Smoke Detection Methods
- 17.2 Gas Detectors
- 17.3 Calibration
- Further Reading
- Chapter 18. Evacuation Alerting and Arrangements
- Abstract
- 18.1 Emergency Response Plan
- 18.2 Alarms and Notification
- 18.3 Evacuation Routes
- 18.4 Emergency Doors, Stairs, Exits, and Escape Hatches
- 18.5 Shelter-in-Place (SIP)
- 18.6 Offshore Evacuation
- Further Reading
- Chapter 19. Methods of Fire Suppression
- Abstract
- 19.1 Portable Fire Extinguishers
- 19.2 Water Suppression Systems
- 19.3 Water Supplies
- 19.4 Fire Pumps
- 19.5 Firewater Distribution Systems
- 19.6 Firewater Control and Isolation Valves
- 19.7 Sprinkler Systems
- 19.8 Water Deluge Systems
- 19.9 Water Spray Systems
- 19.10 Water Flooding
- 19.11 Steam Smothering
- 19.12 Water Curtains
- 19.13 Blow-Out Water Injection Systems
- 19.14 Monitors, Hydrants, and Hose Reels
- 19.15 Foam Suppression Systems
- 19.16 Manual Fire Fighting Utilization
- 19.17 Gaseous Systems
- 19.18 Clean Agent Systems
- 19.19 Chemical Systems
- 19.20 Dual Agent Systems
- Further reading
- Chapter 20. Special Locations, Facilities, and Equipment
- Abstract
- 20.1 Arctic Environments
- 20.2 Desert Arid Environments
- 20.3 Tropical Environments
- 20.4 Earthquake Zones
- 20.5 Wellheads—Exploration (Onshore and Offshore)
- 20.6 Pipelines
- 20.7 Storage Tanks
- 20.8 Loading Facilities
- 20.9 Offshore Facilities
- 20.10 Electrical Equipment and Communications Rooms
- 20.11 Oil-Filled Transformers
- 20.12 Battery Rooms
- 20.13 Enclosed Turbines or Gas Compressor Packages
- 20.14 Emergency Generators
- 20.15 Heat Transfer Systems
- 20.16 Cooling Towers
- 20.17 Testing Laboratories (Including Oil or Water Testing, Darkrooms, etc.)
- 20.18 Warehouses
- 20.19 Cafeterias and Kitchens
- Further Reading
- Chapter 21. Human Factors and Ergonomic Considerations
- Abstract
- 21.1 Human Attitude
- 21.2 Control Room Consoles
- 21.3 Field Devices
- 21.4 Instructions, Markings, and Identification
- 21.5 Colors and Identification
- Further Reading
- Appendix A. Testing Firewater Systems
- Appendix A-1. Testing of Firewater Pumping Systems
- A-1.1 Basic Procedure
- A-1.2 Supplemental Checks
- A-1.3 Correction Factors for Observed Test RPM to Rated RPM of Driver
- Appendix A-2. Testing of Firewater Distribution Systems
- A-2.1 General Considerations
- A-2.2 Firewater Distribution System
- A-2.3 Preparing Test Results
- Appendix A-3. Testing of Sprinkler and Deluge Systems
- A-3.1 Wet and Dry Pipe Sprinklers
- A-3.2 Deluge Systems
- Appendix A-4. Testing of Foam Fire Suppression Systems
- Appendix A-5. Testing of Firewater Hose Reels and Monitors
- A-5.1 General Requirements
- A-5.2 Hose Reels
- A-5.3 Monitors
- Appendix A-6. Fire Protection Hydrostatic Testing Requirements
- Appendix B. Reference Data
- Appendix B-1. Fire Resistance Testing Standards
- Appendix B-2. Explosion and Fire Resistance Ratings
- B-2.1 Fire Resistance Ratings
- B-2.1.1 A Barriers
- B-2.1.2 B Barriers
- B-2.1.3 C Barriers
- B-2.1.4 H Barriers
- B-2.1.5 IMO Levels (for Piping Systems, Shipping)
- B-2.1.6 J Ratings
- B-2.1.7 Heat Flux
- B-2.1.8 Fire Doors
- B-2.1.9 Fire Windows
- B-2.1.10 Explosion Resistance
- Appendix B-3. National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Classifications
- B-3.1 Type 1—General Purpose
- B-3.2 Type 1A—Semi-Dust Tight
- B-3.3 Type 1B—Flush Type
- B-3.4 Type 2—Drip Proof Indoors
- B-3.5 Type 3—Dust Tight, Rain Tight, and Sleet (Ice) Resistant Outdoor
- B-3.6 Type 3R—Rain Proof, Sleet (Ice) Resistant, Outdoor
- B-3.7 Type 3S—Dust Tight, Rain Tight, and Sleet (Ice) Proof—Outdoor
- B-3.8 Type 3X—Dust Tight, Rain Tight, and Sleet (Ice) Proof—Outdoor, Corrosion Resistant
- B-3.9 Type 3RX—Rain Tight, and Sleet (Ice) Proof—Outdoor, Corrosion Resistant
- B-3.10 Type 3SX—Dust Tight, Rain Tight, Ice Resistant, Corrosion Resistant
- B-3.11 Type 4—Water Tight and Dust Tight
- B-3.12 Type 4X—Water Tight, Dust Tight, and Corrosion Resistant
- B-3.13 Type 5—Dust Tight Water Tight
- B-3.14 Type 6—Submersible
- B-3.15 Type 6P—Prolonged Submersible
- B-3.16 Type 7—(A, B, C, or D) Hazardous Locations—Class I Air Break
- B-3.17 Type 8—(A, B, C, or D) Hazardous Locations—Class I Oil Immersed
- B-3.18 Type 9—(E, F, or G) Hazardous Locations—Class II
- B-3.19 Type 10—Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) Explosionproof
- B-3.20 Type 11—Corrosion-Resistant and Dripproof Oil-immersed-Indoor
- B-3.21 Type 12—Industrial Use
- B-3.22 Type 12K—Industrial Use, with Knockouts
- B-3.23 Type 13—Oil Tight and Dust Tight Indoor
- Appendix B-4. Hydraulic Data
- B-4.1 Coefficient of Discharge Factors
- Appendix B-5. Selected Conversion Factors
- B-5.1 Metric Prefixes, Symbols, and Multiplying Factors
- B-5.2 Temperature Conversions
- B-5.3 Selected Conversion Factors
- B-5.4 Miscellaneous Constants
- Acronym List
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2014
- Published:
- 27th May 2014
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323311441
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323313018
About the Author
Dennis Nolan
Dr. Dennis P. Nolan has had a long career devoted to risk engineering, fire protection engineering, loss prevention engineering and systems safety engineering. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Administration from Berne University, Master of Science degree in Systems Management from Florida Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Protection Engineering from the University of Maryland. He is a U.S. registered professional engineer in fire protection engineering in the state of California.He is currently on the Executive Management staff of Saudi Aramco, located in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, as a Loss Prevention Consultant/Chief Fire Prevention Engineer. He covers some of the largest oil and gas facilities in the world. As part of his career, he has examined oil production, refining, and marketing facilities under severe conditions and in various unique worldwide locations, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, and North and South America. His activity in the aerospace field has included engineering support for the NASA Space Shuttle launch facilities at Kennedy Space Center (and for those undertaken at Vandenburg Air Force Base, California) and “classified” national defense systems. Dr. Nolan has received numerous safety awards and is a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers, He is the author of many technical papers and professional articles in various international fire safety publications. He has written at least four books, several published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Loss Prevention Consultant and Chief Fire Prevention Engineer, Saudi Aramco