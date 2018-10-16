Handbook of Fire and Explosion Protection Engineering Principles for Oil, Gas, Chemical, and Related Facilities
4th Edition
Description
Handbook of Fire and Explosion Protection Engineering Principles for the Oil, Gas, Chemical, and Related Facilities, Fourth Edition, discusses high-level risk analysis and advanced technical considerations, such as process control, emergency shut-downs, and evaluation procedures. As more engineers and managers are adopting risk-based approaches to minimize risk, maximize profits, and keep operations running smoothly, this reference encompasses all the critical equipment and standards necessary for the process industries, including oil and gas. Updated with new information covering fire and explosion resistant systems, drainage systems, and human factors, this book delivers the equipment standards needed to protect today’s petrochemical assets and facilities.
Key Features
- Provides tactics on how to revise and upgrade company policies to support safer designs and equipment
- Helps readers understand the latest in fire suppression and explosion risks for a process plant in a single source
- Updates on how to evaluate concerns, thus helping engineers and managers process operating requests and estimate practical cost benefit factors
Readership
Petrochemical engineers; refinery managers; process safety engineers; safety and risk engineers
Table of Contents
- Historical Background, Legal Influences, Management Responsibility, and Safety Culture
2. Overview of Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Facilities
3. Philosophy of Protection Principles
4. Physical Properties of Hydrocarbons and Petrochemicals
5. Characteristics of Hazardous Material Releases, Fires, and Explosions
6. Historical Survey of Major Fires and Explosions in the Process Industries
7. Risk Analysis
8. Segregation, Separation, and Arrangement
9. Grading, Containment, and Drainage Systems
10. Process Controls
11. Emergency Shutdown
12. Depressurization, Blowdown, and Venting
13. Overpressure and Thermal Relief
14. Control of Ignition Sources
15. Elimination of Process Releases
16. Fire and Explosion Resistant Systems
17. Fire and Gas Detection and Alarm Systems
18. Evacuation Alerting and Arrangements
19. Methods of Fire Suppression
20. Special Locations, Facilities, and Equipment
21. Human Factors and Ergonomic Considerations
22. Evaluating Concerns
Appendix: A Testing Firewater Systems
A-1 Testing of Firewater Pumping Systems
A-2 Testing of Firewater Distribution Systems
A-3 Testing of Sprinkler and Deluge Systems
A-4 Testing of Foam Fire Suppression Systems
A-5 Testing of Firewater Hose Reels and Monitors
A-6 Fire Protection Hydrostatic Testing Requirements
A-7 Process Hazards Review Questions
Appendix B Reference Data
B-1 Fire Resistance Testing Standards
B-2 Explosion and Fire Resistance Ratings
B-3 National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Classifications
B-4 Hydraulic Data
B-5. Selected Conversion Factors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 522
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 16th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160022
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128160039
About the Author
Dennis Nolan
Dr. Dennis P. Nolan has had a long career devoted to risk engineering, fire protection engineering, loss prevention engineering and systems safety engineering. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Administration from Berne University, Master of Science degree in Systems Management from Florida Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Protection Engineering from the University of Maryland. He is a U.S. registered professional engineer in fire protection engineering in the state of California.He is currently on the Executive Management staff of Saudi Aramco, located in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, as a Loss Prevention Consultant/Chief Fire Prevention Engineer. He covers some of the largest oil and gas facilities in the world. As part of his career, he has examined oil production, refining, and marketing facilities under severe conditions and in various unique worldwide locations, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, and North and South America. His activity in the aerospace field has included engineering support for the NASA Space Shuttle launch facilities at Kennedy Space Center (and for those undertaken at Vandenburg Air Force Base, California) and “classified” national defense systems. Dr. Nolan has received numerous safety awards and is a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers, He is the author of many technical papers and professional articles in various international fire safety publications. He has written at least four books, several published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Loss Prevention Consultant and Chief Fire Prevention Engineer, Saudi Aramco