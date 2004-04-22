The field of fibre rope technology has witnessed incredible change and technological advance over the last few decades. At the forefront of this change has been the development of synthetic fibres and modern types of rope construction. This handbook updates the history and structural mechanics of fibre rope technology and describes the types and properties of modern rope-making materials and constructions.



Following an introduction to fibre ropes, the Handbook of fibre rope technology takes a comprehensive look at rope-making materials, rope structures, properties and mechanics and covers rope production, focusing on laid strand, braided, low-twist and parallel yarn ropes. Terminations are also introduced and the many uses of rope are illustrated. The key issues surrounding the inspection and retirement of rope are identified and rope testing is thoroughly examined. The final two chapters review rope markets, distribution and liability and provide case studies from the many environments in which fibre rope is used.



The Handbook of fibre rope technology is an essential reference for everyone assisting in the design, selection, use, inspection and testing of fibre rope.