Handbook of Fiber Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127704555, 9781483289410

Handbook of Fiber Optics

1st Edition

Theory and Applications

Authors: Chai Yeh
eBook ISBN: 9781483289410
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1990
Page Count: 382
Description

Dr. Yeh supplies a firm theoretical foundation in such topics as propagation of light through fibers, fiber fabrication, loss mechanisms, and dispersion properties. He then expands from this into such practical areas as fiber splicing, measuring loss in fibers, fiber-based communications networks, remote fiber sensors, and integrated optics. Whether involved in fiber optics research, design, or practical implementation of systems, this handbook will be extremely useful.

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Here is a comprehensive, "one-stop" reference with state-of-the-art information on fiber optics Included is data on:

  • Optical fibers and fiber materials
  • Light sources and detectors
  • Coupler, LEDs, and other individual components
  • Coherent optics
  • Lasers
  • The development of fiber optics-based telecommunications systems

Electronic engineers, telecommunications professionals, research institutes, colleges, and libraries.

Introduction. The Optical Fibers: The Optical Fibers. Wave Propagation in Lightguides. Auxiliary Components for Optical Fiber Systems. Optical Fiber Measurements. Semiconductor Light Sources and Detectors: Semiconductor Light Sources: Light-Emitting Diodes and Injection Lasers. Photodetectors. Optical Fiber Communication Systems: Optical Fiber Transmitter and Receiver. Fiber Optic Communication Networks. Optical Fiber Sensors, Passive Applications, and Integrated Devices: Physical Phenomena for Optical Fiber Sensors. Optical Fiber Sensors. Miscellaneous Passive Applications of Optical Fibers. Integrated Optical Fiber Devices. Index

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483289410

Chai Yeh

The University of Michigan

