Handbook of Fiber Optics
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Description
Dr. Yeh supplies a firm theoretical foundation in such topics as propagation of light through fibers, fiber fabrication, loss mechanisms, and dispersion properties. He then expands from this into such practical areas as fiber splicing, measuring loss in fibers, fiber-based communications networks, remote fiber sensors, and integrated optics. Whether involved in fiber optics research, design, or practical implementation of systems, this handbook will be extremely useful.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Here is a comprehensive, "one-stop" reference with state-of-the-art information on fiber optics Included is data on:
- Optical fibers and fiber materials
- Light sources and detectors
- Coupler, LEDs, and other individual components
- Coherent optics
- Lasers
- The development of fiber optics-based telecommunications systems
Readership
Electronic engineers, telecommunications professionals, research institutes, colleges, and libraries.
Table of Contents
Introduction. The Optical Fibers: The Optical Fibers. Wave Propagation in Lightguides. Auxiliary Components for Optical Fiber Systems. Optical Fiber Measurements. Semiconductor Light Sources and Detectors: Semiconductor Light Sources: Light-Emitting Diodes and Injection Lasers. Photodetectors. Optical Fiber Communication Systems: Optical Fiber Transmitter and Receiver. Fiber Optic Communication Networks. Optical Fiber Sensors, Passive Applications, and Integrated Devices: Physical Phenomena for Optical Fiber Sensors. Optical Fiber Sensors. Miscellaneous Passive Applications of Optical Fibers. Integrated Optical Fiber Devices. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th April 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289410
About the Author
Chai Yeh
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Michigan