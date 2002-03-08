Handbook of Fiber Optic Data Communication
2nd Edition
Description
The Handbook includes chapters on all the major industry standards, quick reference tables, helpful appendices, plus a new glossary and list of acronyms. This practical handbook can stand alone or as a companion volume to DeCusatis: Fiber Optic Data Communication: Technological Advances and Trends (February 2002, ISBN: 0-12-207892-6), which was developed in tandem with this book.
Key Features
- Includes emerging technologies such as Infiniband, 10 Gigabit Ethernet, and MPLS Optical Switching
- Describes leading edge commercial products, including LEAF and MetroCore fibers, dense wavelength multiplexing, and Small Form Factor transceiver packages
- Covers all major industry standards, often written by the same people who designed the standards themselves
- Includes an expanded listing of references on the World Wide Web, plus hard-to-find references for international, homologation, and type approval requirements
- Convenient tables of key optical datacom parameters and glossary with hundreds of definitions and acronyms
- Industry buzzwords explained, including SAN, NAS, and MAN networking
- Datacom market analysis and future projections from industry leading forecasters
Readership
The book is directed towards professionals working in the field as a desktop reference (P) or as a guide to designing and manufacturing equipment and planning optical networks (P), and technology managers or planners who want an understanding of how these products work together (P). It is also suitable for technical professionals with a related background who are crossing over from another field (S), undergraduate or graduate students in this field (S), or professors or university research scientists (S)
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface to the Second Edition
Pt. 1 The Technology
Ch. 1 Optical Fiber, Cable, and Connectors Ch. 2 Optical Sources: Light-Emitting Diodes and Laser Technology Ch. 3 Detectors for Fiber Optics Ch. 4 Logic and Drive Circuitry Ch. 5 Optical Subassemblies Ch. 6 Fiber Optic Transceivers Pt. 2 The Links
Ch. 7 Fiber Optic Link Requirements Ch. 8 Planning and Building the Optical Link Ch. 9 Testing Fiber Optic Local Area Networks (LANs) Pt. 3 The Applications
Ch. 10 Introduction to Industry Standards Ch. 11 Intramachine Communications Ch. 12 Applications: Asynchronous Transfer Mode and Synchronous Optical Network Ch. 13 Fiber Channel Standard Ch. 14 Enterprise Systems Connection Fiber Optic Link Ch. 15 Local Area Networks, Fiber Distributed Data Interface, Ethernet, and Token Ring Pt. 4 The Manufacturing Technology
Ch. 16 Semiconductor Laser and Light-Emitting Diode Fabrication Ch. 17 Receiver, Laser Driver, and Phase-Locked Loop Design Issues Ch. 18 Packaging Assembly Techniques Ch. 19 Alignment Metrology and Techniques App. A Measurement Conversion Tables App. B Physical Constants App. C Index of Professional Organizations App. D OSI Model App. E Network Standards and Documents App. F Data Network Rates App. G Other Datacom Developments Acronyms Glossary Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 823
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 8th March 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533483
About the Editor
Casimer DeCusatis
Dr. Casimer DeCusatis is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and technical executive based in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He currently serves as Chief Technology Officer for IBM Systems Networking Strategic Alliances, and has played a leading role in developing data center network and I/O solutions, including extended distance connectivity. He is an IBM Master Inventor with over 100 patents, and recipient of several industry awards, including the IEEE Kiyo Tomiyasu Award, the Sigma Xi Walston Chubb Award for Innovation, the EDN Innovator of the Year Award, the Mensa Research Foundation Copper Black Award for Creative Achievement, the Penn State Outstanding Scholar Alumnus Award, and the IEEE/HKN Outstanding Young Electrical Engineer award (including a citation from the President of the United States and an American flag flown in his honor over the U.S. Capitol). He is co-author of more than 120 technical papers, book chapters, and encyclopedia articles, and editor of the Handbook of Fiber Optic Data Communication (now in its 4rd edition). He is a member of the IBM Academy of Technology and co-leader of the Academy study “Innovation Ecosystems”. Dr. DeCusatis received the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, N.Y.) in 1988 and 1990, respectively, and the B.S. degree magna cum laude in the Engineering Science Honors Program from the Pennsylvania State University (University Park, PA) in 1986. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, Optical Society of America, and SPIE (the international optical engineering society), a member of the Order of the Engineer, Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu, Mensa, and various other professional organizations and honor societies (http://www.decusatis.net/casimer/ ); he was recognized as one of Sigma Xi’s Distinguished Members during their 125th anniversary celebration. He is also Founder and Director of Hudson Valley FIRST Lego League (http://www.facebook.com/HudsonValleyFLL) which offers over 1,000 students each year the opportunity to pursue their interest in science and technology. His discussions on data networking are available on Twitter (@Dr_Casimer) or his data networking blog (https://www-304.ibm.com/connections/blogs/DCN/ ).
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Engineer, IBM Corporation
About the Editor-in-Chief
Casimer DeCusatis
Dr. Casimer DeCusatis is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and technical executive based in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He currently serves as Chief Technology Officer for IBM Systems Networking Strategic Alliances, and has played a leading role in developing data center network and I/O solutions, including extended distance connectivity. He is an IBM Master Inventor with over 100 patents, and recipient of several industry awards, including the IEEE Kiyo Tomiyasu Award, the Sigma Xi Walston Chubb Award for Innovation, the EDN Innovator of the Year Award, the Mensa Research Foundation Copper Black Award for Creative Achievement, the Penn State Outstanding Scholar Alumnus Award, and the IEEE/HKN Outstanding Young Electrical Engineer award (including a citation from the President of the United States and an American flag flown in his honor over the U.S. Capitol). He is co-author of more than 120 technical papers, book chapters, and encyclopedia articles, and editor of the Handbook of Fiber Optic Data Communication (now in its 4rd edition). He is a member of the IBM Academy of Technology and co-leader of the Academy study “Innovation Ecosystems”. Dr. DeCusatis received the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, N.Y.) in 1988 and 1990, respectively, and the B.S. degree magna cum laude in the Engineering Science Honors Program from the Pennsylvania State University (University Park, PA) in 1986. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, Optical Society of America, and SPIE (the international optical engineering society), a member of the Order of the Engineer, Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu, Mensa, and various other professional organizations and honor societies (http://www.decusatis.net/casimer/ ); he was recognized as one of Sigma Xi’s Distinguished Members during their 125th anniversary celebration. He is also Founder and Director of Hudson Valley FIRST Lego League (http://www.facebook.com/HudsonValleyFLL) which offers over 1,000 students each year the opportunity to pursue their interest in science and technology. His discussions on data networking are available on Twitter (@Dr_Casimer) or his data networking blog (https://www-304.ibm.com/connections/blogs/DCN/ ).
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Engineer, IBM Corporation