Handbook of Ferroalloys

This handbook gathers, reviews and concisely presents the core principles and varied technology involved in processing ferroalloys. Background content in thermodynamics, kinetics, heat and mass transfer is accompanied by an overview of electrical furnaces theory and practice as well as sustainability issues. The work includes detailed coverage of the major technologies of ferrosilicon, ferronickel, ferromolybdenum, ferrotungsten, ferrovanadium, ferromanganese and lesser known minor ferroalloys.
Distilling the results of many years' experience in ferroalloys, Michael Gasik has assembled contributions from the worlds' foremost experts. The work is therefore a unique source for scientists, engineers and university students, exploring in depth an area which is one of the most versatile and increasingly used fields within modern metallurgy.
- All-in-one source for the major ferroalloys and their metallurgical processing technologies, cutting research time otherwise spent digging through old handbooks or review articles.
- In-depth discussion of the C, Si, Al-reduction, groups II-VIII of the periodic table, supporting analysis of metallurgical processing.
- Contemporary coverage includes environment and energy saving issues.
Graduate metallurgists and related areas of study. Metallurgist, materials engineer, industrial chemist, process engineer, mechanical engineer, thermal engineer
Preface
Contributors
Section I: General
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Introduction to Ferroalloys
1.2 The Scope and Structure of the Book
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2. Basics of Ferroalloys
2.1 Introduction: Background for Ferroalloys Development and Production
2.2 Ferroalloys in the Development of Steels
2.3 A Case: Ferroalloys for Stainless Steels
2.4 Recent Ferroalloys Production and Markets Development
2.5 Energy and Emissions Issues of the Ferroalloys Industry
2.6 Future Outlook for the Ferroalloys Industry
References
Chapter 3. Theory of Ferroalloys Processing
3.1 General Theory of the Processes of Ferroalloys Production
3.2 Ferroalloys Components and Their Properties
References
Chapter 4. Ferroalloys Processing Equipment
4.1 Introduction to Ferroalloys Processing Technology
4.2 Equipment for Furnace Feed Processing
4.3 Downstream Processing
4.4 Other Furnaces for Ferroalloys Processing
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 5. Electric and Thermal Operations of Furnaces for Ferroalloys Production
5.1 Introduction to Furnace Operations for Ferroalloys Processing
5.2 Basics of Electric Circuit Theory
5.3 Ferroalloy Smelting Furnaces as Electrical Circuits
5.4 Modes of Heat Dissipation in Furnaces
5.5 Electric Operations and Control of the Furnace
5.6 Environmental Issues of Ferroalloys Furnace Operations
References
Section II: Major (bulk) Ferroalloys
Chapter 6. Ferrosilicon and Silicon Technology
6.1 Introduction to Silicon and Its Ferroalloys
6.2 Raw Materials, Silicon, and Ferrosilicon Compositions
6.3 Silicon and Ferrosilicon Smelting Technology
6.4 Casting and Refining Operations
6.5 Energy Savings and Environmental Issues in Silicon and Ferrosilicon Production
References
Chapter 7. Manganese Ferroalloys Technology
7.1 Introduction to Manganese Ferroalloys
7.2 Properties of Manganese and Its Compounds
7.3 Manganese Ores Processing and Reduction
7.4 Manganese Ferroalloys
7.5 Smelting Technologies for Manganese Alloys
7.6 Technology of Ferromanganese
7.7 Refining Operations for Low-Carbon Manganese Ferroalloys
7.8 Manganese Ferroalloys Postprocessing
7.9 Nitrided Manganese Ferroalloys
7.10 Energy Use in Manganese Ferroalloys Processing
7.11 Potential Hazards of Operations
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Technology of Chromium and Its Ferroalloys
8.1 Properties of Chromium
8.2 Chromium Raw Materials and Their Processing
8.3 Chromium Ferroalloys Technology
8.4 Production of Metallic Chromium and Its Alloys by Aluminum Reduction
8.5 Environmental Issues of Chromium and Its Ferroalloys Processing
References
Chapter 9. High Carbon Ferrochrome Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Technology Routes for the Production of High Carbon Ferrochrome
9.3 Post Tap Hole Practices and Product Types
9.4 Environmental Control and Occupational Health
References
Section III: Minor Ferroalloys
Chapter 10. Technology of Ferronickel
10.1 Properties of Nickel and Its Compounds
10.2 Nickel Raw Materials
10.3 Ferronickel Smelting and Refining
References
Chapter 11. Technology of Tungsten Ferroalloys
11.1 Properties of Tungsten and Its Compounds
11.2 Minerals, Ores, and Concentrates of Tungsten
11.3 Technology for Producing Ferrotungsten
References
Chapter 12. Technology of Molybdenum Ferroalloys
12.1 Properties of Molybdenum and Its Compounds
12.2 Minerals, Ores, and Concentrates of Molybdenum
12.3 Oxidative Roasting of Molybdenite Concentrates
12.4 Technology for Producing Ferromolybdenum
References
Chapter 13. Technology of Vanadium Ferroalloys
13.1 Properties of Vanadium and Its Compounds
13.2 Sources of Vanadium
13.3 Treatment of Vanadium Raw Materials
13.4 Technology of Ferrovanadium
13.5 Technology of Other Ferrovanadium Alloys
13.6 The Technology of Nitrided Ferrovanadium
References
Chapter 14. Technology of Niobium Ferroalloys
14.1 Properties of Niobium
14.2 Sources of Niobium and Its Reduction
14.3 Technology of Niobium Ferroalloys
References
Chapter 15. Technology of Titanium Ferroalloys
15.1 Properties of Titanium and Its Compounds
15.2 Sources of Titanium and Methods of Its Reduction
15.3 Technology of Titanium Ferroalloys
References
Chapter 16. Technology of Zirconium Ferroalloys
16.1 Properties of Zirconium and Its Main Compounds
16.2 Sources of Zirconium and Its Reduction
16.3 Technology of Zirconium Ferroalloys
References
Chapter 17. Boron Ferroalloys
17.1 Properties of Boron and Its Compounds
17.2 Boron Sources and Its Reduction
17.3 Technology of Boron Alloys
References
Chapter 18. Technology of Ferroalloys with Rare-Earth Metals
18.1 Properties of Rare-Earth Metals and Their Compounds
18.2 Minerals, Ores, and Concentrates of Rare-Earth Metals
18.3 Technology for Producing Ferroalloys with REM
References
Chapter 19. Technology of Ferroalloys with Alkaline-Earth Metals
19.1 Calcium and Its Alloys
19.2 Magnesium
19.3 Strontium
19.4 Barium
19.5 Metallurgical Lime
References
Chapter 20. Complex Ferroalloys and Other Master Alloys
20.1 Complex Ferroalloys
20.2 Ferroalloys with Nonmetallic Elements
20.3 Exothermic Ferroalloys
References
General References
Index
Michael Gasik
