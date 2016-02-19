Handbook of Fatigue Crack Propagation in Metallic Structures

Volume 1. Introductory Section. Failure criteria for anisotropic bodies (P.S. Theocaris). Introduction to fracture mechanics of fatigue (H. Kitagawa). Numerical methods for fracture parameters calculation (G.J. Tsamasphyros). Fracture parameters using boundary/finite element alternating methods (R. Mu, D.V. Reddy). Fatigue Behaviour of Metallic Materials. Fatigue of steels for concrete reinforcement and cables (M. Elices et al.). Fatigue crack growth and crack shielding in a Fe-C-Cu sintered steel (Y.-W. Mai et al.). Fatigue and fracture properties of aerospace aluminium alloys (R.J.H. Wanhill). Fatigue crack propagation in titanium alloys (J.K. Gregory). Fatigue crack propagation in advanced structural materials (Z.-G. Wang, M.-G. Yan). Theoretical Models and Numerical Methods. Mechanical model for fatigue crack propagation in metals (X.-L. Zheng). Application of the three-dimensional boundary element method to quasi-static and fatigue crack propagation (M.H. Aliabadi, Y. Mi). Boundary element method for fatigue crack growth in isotropic linear elastic materials (W.S. Blackburn, W.S. Hall). Method of damage mechanics for prediction of structure member fatigue lives (X. Zhang et al.). Stochastic fatigue crack propagation (J.H. Yoon, Y.S. Yang). A fracture mechanics approach to the optimum design of cracked structures under cyclic loading (Z. Knésl). Fundamental Aspects of Fatigue Crack Propagation Phenomenon. Stable and unstable fatigue crack propagation in metals (V.T. Troshchenko). Fatigue crack growth from stress concentrations and fatigue life prediction in notched components (C.S. Shin). Propagation of surface cracks under cyclic loading (A. Carpinteri). Behaviour of semi-elliptical cracks in finite plates subjected to cyclic bending (T. Boukharouba et al.). Growth behavior of small fatigue cracks and relating problems (H. Nisitani et al.). Analytical and experimental study of crack closure behavior (D.-h. Chen). Studies of fatigue crack closure (D. François). Fatigue threshold of metallic materials - a review (A. Hadrboletz et al.). Mechanics of fatigue crack growth as a synthesis of micro- and macro-mechanics of fracture (V.V. Bolotin). Random material non-homogeneity effects on fatigue crack growth (K. Doliński). Volume 2. Influence of Loading Conditions. Fatigue crack growth under variable amplitude loading (J. Domínguez). Transient crack growth behaviors under two-step varying loads (T. Tanaka et al.). Mixed mode fatigue crack propagation (L.P. Pook). Numerical and experimental study of mixed mode fatigue crack propagation (A.S. Kobayashi, M. Ramulu). Crack growth behavior under repeated impact load conditions (T. Tanaka et al.) Influence of Environmental Conditions. Influence of ambient atmosphere on fatigue crack growth behaviour of metals (J. Petit et al.). Influence of hydrogen-containing environments on fatigue crack extension resistance of metals (V.V. Panasyuk et al.). Fatigue crack propagation in aqueous environments (Y. Nakai). The development of the constitutive law of crack growth in corrosion fatigue (K. Krausz, A.S. Krausz). Application of fatigue crack growth data to low cycle fatigue at high temperature (L. Rémy). Creep-fatigue interaction under high-temperature conditions (R. Ohtani, T. Kitamura). Fatigue crack propagation in metals at low temperatures (X.-L. Zheng, B.-T. Lü). Design and Assessment of Metallic Joints and Structures. Fatigue and fracture of threaded connections (J. Toribio). Fatigue behaviour of welded steel offshore tubular joints (A.G. Madhava Rao et al.). Recent practical applications of fatigue fracture mechanics (H. Kitagawa). Analysis of fatigue phenomena in railway rails and wheels (Y. Li). Fatigue crack growth in metallic military aircraft structures (J.M. Finney). Fatigue testing technology for large scale offshore structures (J.C.P. Kam et al.). Fatigue crack propagation in ship structures (Y. Tomita et al.). Reliability assessment of cracked structural elements under cyclic loading (L. Tóth). Spectral methods for estimating the integrity of structural components subjected to random loading (N.W.M. Bishop). Reliability fatigue fracture mechanics (J.C.P. Kam).