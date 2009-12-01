Handbook of Equine Radiography
1st Edition
Description
The Handbook of Equine Radiography is a practical and accessible “how-to” guide to obtaining high-quality radiographs of the horse. It covers all aspects of taking radiographs of the commonly examined regions (lower limbs and skull) as well as less frequently examined areas (upper limbs, trunk).
The main part of the book consists of diagrams to illustrate the positioning of the horse and the radiography equipment. For each view a benchmark example of a normal radiograph is illustrated. The accompanying text for each radiographic view succinctly presents the most relevant aspects.
Practically orientated, and including chapters covering such key areas as radiation safety in equine radiography and patient preparation, plus a trouble-shooting section, the Handbook of Equine Radiography is an indispensable guide to practitioners in all countries engaged in equine work.
Key Features
- Clear diagrams illustrate the positioning of the horse and the radiography equipment
- Contains all the information required to radiograph a horse
- Accessible to veterinary surgeons who obtain most of their radiographs in the field
Table of Contents
Part 1 Principles of radiography
1 Image formation
2 Radiographic equipment
3 Radiation safety and patient preparation
4 Radiological interpretation and diagnosis
Part 2 Radiographic procedures
5 Radiography of the foot
6 Radiography of the pastern
7 Radiography of the fetlock
8 Radiography of the metacarpus and metatarsus
9 Radiography of the carpus
10 Radiography of the tarsus
11 Radiography of the elbow
12 Radiography of the shoulder
13 Radiography of the stifle
14 Radiography of the hip & pelvis
15 Radiography of the cervical vertebrae
16 Radiography of the thoracolumbar and sacral vertebrae
17 Radiography of the skull
18 Radiography of the thorax
19 Radiography of the abdomen
20 Additional radiographic procedures (contrast radiography)
Appendix I Suggested exposure chart
Appendix II Exposure chart for your practice
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2009
- Published:
- 1st December 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037276
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702028632
About the Author
Martin Weaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Equine Orthopaedics and Surgery, University of Edinburgh, UK
Safia Barakzai
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Equine Soft Tissue Surgery, University of Edinburgh, UK