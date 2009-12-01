Handbook of Equine Radiography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702028632, 9780702037276

Handbook of Equine Radiography

1st Edition

Authors: Martin Weaver Safia Barakzai
eBook ISBN: 9780702037276
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702028632
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 1st December 2009
Page Count: 190
Description

The Handbook of Equine Radiography is a practical and accessible “how-to” guide to obtaining high-quality radiographs of the horse. It covers all aspects of taking radiographs of the commonly examined regions (lower limbs and skull) as well as less frequently examined areas (upper limbs, trunk).

The main part of the book consists of diagrams to illustrate the positioning of the horse and the radiography equipment. For each view a benchmark example of a normal radiograph is illustrated. The accompanying text for each radiographic view succinctly presents the most relevant aspects.

Practically orientated, and including chapters covering such key areas as radiation safety in equine radiography and patient preparation, plus a trouble-shooting section, the Handbook of Equine Radiography is an indispensable guide to practitioners in all countries engaged in equine work.

Key Features


  • Clear diagrams illustrate the positioning of the horse and the radiography equipment

  • Contains all the information required to radiograph a horse

  • Accessible to veterinary surgeons who obtain most of their radiographs in the field

 

Table of Contents

Part 1 Principles of radiography

1 Image formation

2 Radiographic equipment

3 Radiation safety and patient preparation

4 Radiological interpretation and diagnosis

Part 2 Radiographic procedures

5 Radiography of the foot

6 Radiography of the pastern

7 Radiography of the fetlock

8 Radiography of the metacarpus and metatarsus

9 Radiography of the carpus

10 Radiography of the tarsus

11 Radiography of the elbow

12 Radiography of the shoulder

13 Radiography of the stifle

14 Radiography of the hip & pelvis

15 Radiography of the cervical vertebrae

16 Radiography of the thoracolumbar and sacral vertebrae

17 Radiography of the skull

18 Radiography of the thorax

19 Radiography of the abdomen

20 Additional radiographic procedures (contrast radiography)

Appendix I Suggested exposure chart

Appendix II Exposure chart for your practice

Index

Details

About the Author

Martin Weaver

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Equine Orthopaedics and Surgery, University of Edinburgh, UK

Safia Barakzai

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Equine Soft Tissue Surgery, University of Edinburgh, UK

