Handbook of Equine Emergencies
1st Edition
Description
The Handbook of Equine Emergencies is a concise, easy-to-follow practical guide to how to deal with a range of equine emergencies likely to be encountered by clinicians both in the UK and abroad. It is primarily aimed at new graduates and veterinarians who do not deal with equine emergencies on a regular basis, but will also appeal to more experienced equine practitioners who want a quick update on a specific subject area or practical technique.
The Handbook is highly portable and contains a large number of colour images, diagrams and tables as well as handy tips and key points to remember. An overview of the basics of dealing with equine emergencies is followed by a convenient organ-based approach. The book includes invaluable information on infectious diseases and specialized emergency situations such as trapped horses or stable fires, and a how-to section gives concise but detailed descriptions of how to perform a number of diagnostic investigations.
The Handbook is accompanied by a mobile-optimized website that presents audio, video and text files for quick reprisal via phone or tablet while on-the-go. The website also includes additional colour images that are relevant to specific emergency situations covered in the book.
Key Features
- Suitable for all veterinary clinicians seeing horses
- Concise and practical layout and content
- Videos, audio, text summaries and images all accessible via your mobile device
- More than 150 full colour unique images
Table of Contents
Wounds / dermatology emergencies
- Wounds of the head and neck
- Wounds to the body
- Wounds to the limbs
Musculoskeletal emergencies
- The collapsed / recumbent horse
- The severely lame horse
- Foot abscesses
- Foot penetrations
- Laminitis
- Synovial sepsis
- Rhabdomyolysis
Gastrointestinal tract emergencies
- Colic
- Dysphagia / choke
- Diarrhoea
- Grain overload
- Rectal tears
Respiratory tract emergencies
- Respiratory distress
- Epistaxis
Ophthalmic emergencies
- Corneal ulcers
- Uveitis
- Traumatic injuries to the cornea
- Eyelid lacerations
Neurological emergencies
- Head trauma
- Acute onset blindness / circling / seizures
Endocrine emergencies
- Hyperlipaemia
Reproductive tract emergencies
- Dystocia
- Uterine torsion
- Uterine prolapse & tears
- Uterine artery rupture
- Abortion
- Retained foetal membranes
- Penile trauma
- Post-castration emergencies
Urinary tract emergencies
- Urinary tract obstruction
Foal emergencies
- Meconium impaction
- Diarrhoea
- Septicaemia
- The dummy / weak foal
Emergency horse rescue
Emergency anaesthesia
Euthanasia
Miscellaneous
- Anaphylaxis
- Pyrexia of unknown origin
Chapter 1 The Basics
Chapter 2 Wounds And Other Integumentary Emergencies
Chapter 3Musculoskeletal Emergencies
Chapter 4 Oral & Gastrointestinal Emergencies
Chapter 5 Respiratory Emergencies
Chapter 6 Ophthalmic Emergencies
Chapter 7 Neurological Emergencies
Chapter 8 Reproductive Emergencies
Chapter 9 Urinary Tract Emergencies
Chapter 10 Cardiovascular Emergencies
Chapter 11 Hepatic, Endocrine And Metabolic Emergencies
Chapter 12 Emergencies In Foals
Chapter 13 Emergencies In Donkeys And Mules
Chapter 14 Iatrogenic Emergencies
Chapter 15 Infectious Diseases
Chapter 16 Poisoning, Bites And Stings
Chapter 17 Other Specific Emergency Situations
Chapter 18 Other Essentials
Chapter 19 How To…
Abbreviations and Symbols
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 23rd September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054174
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702065644
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702045455
About the Author
Debra Archer
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Equine Soft Tissue Surgery, Veterinary Clinical Science, Equine Hospital, Neston, UK