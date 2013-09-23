Handbook of Equine Emergencies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702045455, 9780702054174

Handbook of Equine Emergencies

1st Edition

Authors: Debra Archer
eBook ISBN: 9780702054174
eBook ISBN: 9780702065644
Paperback ISBN: 9780702045455
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd September 2013
Page Count: 440
Description

The Handbook of Equine Emergencies is a concise, easy-to-follow practical guide to how to deal with a range of equine emergencies likely to be encountered by clinicians both in the UK and abroad. It is primarily aimed at new graduates and veterinarians who do not deal with equine emergencies on a regular basis, but will also appeal to more experienced equine practitioners who want a quick update on a specific subject area or practical technique.

The Handbook is highly portable and contains a large number of colour images, diagrams and tables as well as handy tips and key points to remember. An overview of the basics of dealing with equine emergencies is followed by a convenient organ-based approach. The book includes invaluable information on infectious diseases and specialized emergency situations such as trapped horses or stable fires, and a how-to section gives concise but detailed descriptions of how to perform a number of diagnostic investigations.

The Handbook is accompanied by a mobile-optimized website that presents audio, video and text files for quick reprisal via phone or tablet while on-the-go. The website also includes additional colour images that are relevant to specific emergency situations covered in the book.

Key Features

    • Suitable for all veterinary clinicians seeing horses

    • Concise and practical layout and content

    • Videos, audio, text summaries and images all accessible via your mobile device

    • More than 150 full colour unique images

Table of Contents

Wounds / dermatology emergencies

  • Wounds of the head and neck

  • Wounds to the body

  • Wounds to the limbs

Musculoskeletal emergencies

  • The collapsed / recumbent horse

  • The severely lame horse

  • Foot abscesses

  • Foot penetrations

  • Laminitis

  • Synovial sepsis

  • Rhabdomyolysis

Gastrointestinal tract emergencies

  • Colic

  • Dysphagia / choke

  • Diarrhoea

  • Grain overload

  • Rectal tears

Respiratory tract emergencies

  • Respiratory distress

  • Epistaxis

Ophthalmic emergencies

  • Corneal ulcers

  • Uveitis

  • Traumatic injuries to the cornea

  • Eyelid lacerations

Neurological emergencies

  • Head trauma

  • Acute onset blindness / circling / seizures

Endocrine emergencies

  • Hyperlipaemia

Reproductive tract emergencies

  • Dystocia

  • Uterine torsion

  • Uterine prolapse & tears

  • Uterine artery rupture

  • Abortion

  • Retained foetal membranes

  • Penile trauma

  • Post-castration emergencies

Urinary tract emergencies

  • Urinary tract obstruction

Foal emergencies

  • Meconium impaction

  • Diarrhoea

  • Septicaemia

  • The dummy / weak foal

Emergency horse rescue

Emergency anaesthesia

Euthanasia

Miscellaneous

  • Anaphylaxis

  • Pyrexia of unknown origin

 

Chapter 1 The Basics

Chapter 2 Wounds And Other Integumentary Emergencies

Chapter 3Musculoskeletal Emergencies

Chapter 4 Oral & Gastrointestinal Emergencies

Chapter 5 Respiratory Emergencies

Chapter 6 Ophthalmic Emergencies

Chapter 7 Neurological Emergencies

Chapter 8 Reproductive Emergencies

Chapter 9 Urinary Tract Emergencies

Chapter 10 Cardiovascular Emergencies

Chapter 11 Hepatic, Endocrine And Metabolic Emergencies

Chapter 12 Emergencies In Foals

Chapter 13 Emergencies In Donkeys And Mules

Chapter 14 Iatrogenic Emergencies

Chapter 15 Infectious Diseases

Chapter 16 Poisoning, Bites And Stings

Chapter 17 Other Specific Emergency Situations

Chapter 18 Other Essentials

Chapter 19 How To…

Abbreviations and Symbols

Index

About the Author

Debra Archer

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Equine Soft Tissue Surgery, Veterinary Clinical Science, Equine Hospital, Neston, UK

