The Handbook of Equine Anaesthesia continues to offer sound practical guidance on all aspects of sedation and anaesthesia in horses. It covers anaesthesia in a logical way from pre-anaesthetic preparation through to induction, maintenance, monitoring and recovery; as well as highlighting any problems and special situations. This second edition now devotes a new chapter to analgesia.



As an easy reference book, it is designed for everyday use by the equine practitioner; from those who anaesthetise many horses daily under theatre conditions, to those who anaesthetise just a few a year. Moreover, Handbook of Equine Anaesthesia is useful for veterinary students, giving them a complete overview of equine anaesthesia.