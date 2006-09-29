Handbook of Equine Anaesthesia - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702028359, 9780702035142

Handbook of Equine Anaesthesia

2nd Edition

Authors: Polly Taylor Kathy Clarke
eBook ISBN: 9780702035142
Paperback ISBN: 9780702028359
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 29th September 2006
Page Count: 228
Description

The Handbook of Equine Anaesthesia continues to offer sound practical guidance on all aspects of sedation and anaesthesia in horses. It covers anaesthesia in a logical way from pre-anaesthetic preparation through to induction, maintenance, monitoring and recovery; as well as highlighting any problems and special situations. This second edition now devotes a new chapter to analgesia.

As an easy reference book, it is designed for everyday use by the equine practitioner; from those who anaesthetise many horses daily under theatre conditions, to those who anaesthetise just a few a year. Moreover, Handbook of Equine Anaesthesia is useful for veterinary students, giving them a complete overview of equine anaesthesia.

Key Features

  • Completely revised and updated, including a new chapter on analgesia
  • New illustrations
  • Covers all fundamental and practical aspects of equine anaesthesia
  • Easy-to-use small format
  • Written by 2 experienced anaesthetists
  • Includes both hospital and field anaesthesia
  • Reviews common practice in Europe and USA
  • Further reading at end of each chapter

    • Table of Contents

    Preface

    Acknowledgements

    Chapter 1 Introduction

    Chapter 2 Sedation and Premedication

    Chapter 3 Intravenous Anesthesia

    Chapter 4 Inhalation Anesthesia

    Chapter 5 Monitoring

    Chapter 6 Analgesia

    Chapter 7 Anesthetic Problems

    Chapter 8 Anesthesia in Special Situations

    Appendix 1 European Law and the Horse as a Food Animal

    Index

    About the Author

    Polly Taylor

    Affiliations and Expertise

    European Veterinary Specialist in Anaesthesia, Taylor Monroe, Gravel Head Farm, Little Downham, Cambridgeshire, UK

    Kathy Clarke

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Department of Large Animal Medicine and Surgery, Royal Veterinary College, UK

