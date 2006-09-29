Handbook of Equine Anaesthesia
2nd Edition
Description
The Handbook of Equine Anaesthesia continues to offer sound practical guidance on all aspects of sedation and anaesthesia in horses. It covers anaesthesia in a logical way from pre-anaesthetic preparation through to induction, maintenance, monitoring and recovery; as well as highlighting any problems and special situations. This second edition now devotes a new chapter to analgesia.
As an easy reference book, it is designed for everyday use by the equine practitioner; from those who anaesthetise many horses daily under theatre conditions, to those who anaesthetise just a few a year. Moreover, Handbook of Equine Anaesthesia is useful for veterinary students, giving them a complete overview of equine anaesthesia.
Key Features
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Sedation and Premedication
Chapter 3 Intravenous Anesthesia
Chapter 4 Inhalation Anesthesia
Chapter 5 Monitoring
Chapter 6 Analgesia
Chapter 7 Anesthetic Problems
Chapter 8 Anesthesia in Special Situations
Appendix 1 European Law and the Horse as a Food Animal
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2007
- Published:
- 29th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035142
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702028359
About the Author
Polly Taylor
Affiliations and Expertise
European Veterinary Specialist in Anaesthesia, Taylor Monroe, Gravel Head Farm, Little Downham, Cambridgeshire, UK
Kathy Clarke
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Large Animal Medicine and Surgery, Royal Veterinary College, UK