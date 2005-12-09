Handbook of Environmental Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444511454, 9780080457499

Handbook of Environmental Economics, Volume 2

1st Edition

Valuing Environmental Changes

Editors: Karl-Goran Maler Jeffrey Vincent
eBook ISBN: 9780080457499
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444511454
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 9th December 2005
Page Count: 642
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
123.00
104.55
15700.00
13345.00
159.04
135.18
133.00
113.05
178.00
151.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
105.00
89.25
131.00
111.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Volume 2.
Preface.
12. Welfare theory and valuation (N. Bockstael, A. Myrick Freeman, III).
13. Environment, uncertainty, and option values (A. Fisher, K-G. Mäler).
14. Valuing the environment as a factor of production (N. Bockstael, K.E. McConnell).
15. Recreation demand models (V.K. Smith, D. Phaneuf).
16. Property value models (R. Palmquist).
17. Contingent valuation (R. Carson, M. Hanemann).
18. Cognitive processes in stated preference methods (B. Fischhoff).
19. Experimental methods and valuation (J. Shogren).
20. Quantifying and valuing environmental health risks (W.K. Viscusi, T. Gayer).

Description

Much applied environmental economics is concerned with the valuation of changes in environmental quality. Obtaining reliable valuation estimates requires attention to theoretical and econometric issues that are often quite subtle. Volume 2 of the Handbook of Environmental Economics presents both the theory and the practice of environmental valuation. It synthesizes the vast literature that has accumulated since the publication of the Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy Economics two decades ago. It includes chapters on individual valuation methods written by researchers responsible for fundamental advances in those methods. It also includes cross-cutting chapters that deal with aspects of welfare theory, uncertainty, experimental methods, and public health that are pertinent to valuation. Throughout the volume, attention is paid to research and policy issues that arise not only in high-income countries, where most of the theory and econometrics that underlie applied valuation methods have been developed, but also in poorer parts of the world. The volume provides a state-of-the-art reference for scholars and practitioners alike.

Readership

economists

Details

No. of pages:
642
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2006
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080457499
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444511454

Reviews

"Summarizing this handbook, it is obviously more theoretically oriented, but as in the industrial organization a lot of theoretical problems have to be analyzed carefully, and this is done in these chapters. Hence, I can highly recommend this handbook to every reader who is interested in a more theoretical treatment in this area."--Public Choice 2010, vol. 145 PP319

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Karl-Goran Maler Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Beijer Institute, Stockholm, Sweden

Jeffrey Vincent Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clarence F. Korstian Professor of Forest Economics and Management, Duke University, NC, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.