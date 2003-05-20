Handbook of Environmental Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444500632, 9780080495095

Handbook of Environmental Economics, Volume 1

1st Edition

Environmental Degradation and Institutional Responses

Editors: Karl-Goran Maler Jeffrey Vincent
eBook ISBN: 9780080495095
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444500632
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 20th May 2003
Page Count: 572
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
123.00
104.55
15700.00
13345.00
159.04
135.18
133.00
113.05
178.00
151.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
131.00
111.35
175.00
148.75
105.00
89.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Geophysical and geochemical aspects of environmental degradation (B. Bolin). Ecosystem dynamics (S. Levin, S. Pacala). Property rights, public goods, and the environment (D. Starrett). Economics of common property management regimes (J.-M. Baland, J.-P. Platteau). Population, poverty, and the natural environment (P. Dasgupta). The Theory of pollution policy (G. Helfand, P. Berck, T. Maull). Mechanism design and the environment (E. Maskin, S. Baliga). The Political economy of environmental policy (W. Oates, P. Portney). Experience with market-based environmental policy instruments (R. Stavins). Experimental evaluations of policy instruments (P. Bohm). Technological change and the environment (A. Jaffe, R. Newell, R. Stavins).

Description

The Handbook of Environmental Economics focuses on the economics of environmental externalities and environmental public goods. Volume I examines environmental degradation and policy responses from a microeconomic, institutional standpoint. Its perspective is dynamic, including a consideration of the dynamics of natural systems, and global, with attention paid to issues in both rich and poor nations. In addition to chapters on well-established topics such as the theory and practice of pollution regulation, it includes chapters on new areas of environmental economics research related to common property management regimes; population and poverty; mechanism design; political economy of regulation; experimental evaluations of policy instruments; and technological change.

Details

No. of pages:
572
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2003
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080495095
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444500632

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Karl-Goran Maler Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Beijer Institute, Stockholm, Sweden

Jeffrey Vincent Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clarence F. Korstian Professor of Forest Economics and Management, Duke University, NC, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.