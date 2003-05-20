Handbook of Environmental Economics, Volume 1
1st Edition
Environmental Degradation and Institutional Responses
Table of Contents
Geophysical and geochemical aspects of environmental degradation (B. Bolin). Ecosystem dynamics (S. Levin, S. Pacala). Property rights, public goods, and the environment (D. Starrett). Economics of common property management regimes (J.-M. Baland, J.-P. Platteau). Population, poverty, and the natural environment (P. Dasgupta). The Theory of pollution policy (G. Helfand, P. Berck, T. Maull). Mechanism design and the environment (E. Maskin, S. Baliga). The Political economy of environmental policy (W. Oates, P. Portney). Experience with market-based environmental policy instruments (R. Stavins). Experimental evaluations of policy instruments (P. Bohm). Technological change and the environment (A. Jaffe, R. Newell, R. Stavins).
Description
The Handbook of Environmental Economics focuses on the economics of environmental externalities and environmental public goods. Volume I examines environmental degradation and policy responses from a microeconomic, institutional standpoint. Its perspective is dynamic, including a consideration of the dynamics of natural systems, and global, with attention paid to issues in both rich and poor nations. In addition to chapters on well-established topics such as the theory and practice of pollution regulation, it includes chapters on new areas of environmental economics research related to common property management regimes; population and poverty; mechanism design; political economy of regulation; experimental evaluations of policy instruments; and technological change.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2003
- Published:
- 20th May 2003
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495095
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444500632
About the Editors
Karl-Goran Maler Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Beijer Institute, Stockholm, Sweden
Jeffrey Vincent Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Clarence F. Korstian Professor of Forest Economics and Management, Duke University, NC, USA