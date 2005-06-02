Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815515005, 9780815517498

Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials

1st Edition

Editors: Myer Kutz
Authors: Myer Kutz
eBook ISBN: 9780815517498
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815515005
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 2nd June 2005
Page Count: 610
Description

Industry pays an enormous price for material degradation. The Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials outlines these costs, but more importantly, explains how to measure, analyze, and prevent environmental degradation for a wide range of indsutrial materials. Experts from around the world share how a diverse set of industries cope with the degradation of metals, polymers, reinforced concrete, clothing, and wood under adverse environmental conditions such as weather, seawater, and fire. Case studies show how organizations from small consulting firms to corporate giants design and manufacture products that are more resistant to environmental effects. By implementing these standards companies of all sizes should realize savings beneficial to their operations.

Readership

Engineers - chemical, civil, design, materials, mechanical. Industries - aerospace, automotive, chemical processing, consumer packaging, paints and coatings, petrochemical, pipeline, plastics, shipbuilding. Range - graduate students to practicing engineers.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Degradation Economics

  1. Cost of Corrosion in the United States Gerhardus H. Koch, Michiel P.H. Brongers, Neil G. Thompson, Y. Paul Virmani, and Joe H. Payer Part 2 Analysis
  2. Analysis of Failures of Metallic Materials Due to Environmental Factors K. E. Perumal
  3. Laboratory Assessment of Corrosion Sean Brossia
  4. Lifetime Predictions of Plastics James A. Harvey Part 3 Types of Degradation
  5. Electrochemical Corrosion R.A. Buchanan and E.E. Stansbury
  6. High Temperature Oxidization A.S. Khanna
  7. Chemical and Physical Aging of Plastics James A. Harvey
  8. Environmental Degradation of Reinforced Concrete Neal Berke
  9. Biofouling and Prevention, and Corrosion, Biodeterioration and Biodegradation Ji-Dong Gu
  10. Material Flammability Marc L. Janssens Part 4 Protective Measures
  11. Cathodic Protection Richard W. Evitts
  12. Polymeric Flame Retardants: Problems and Decision G.E. Zaikov and S.M. Lomakin
  13. Thermal Protective Clothing Hechmi Hamouda
  14. Weathering and UV Protection of Wood Surfaces Philip Evans, Mohammed Jahangir Chowdhury, Brian Mathews, Karl Schmalzl, Stephen Ayer, Makoto Kiguchi, and Yutaka Kataoka
  15. Protection of Wood-Based Materials Jeff Morrell Part 5 Surface Engineering
  16. The Intersection of Design, Manufacturing, and Surface Engineering Gary P. Halada and Clive R. Clayton
  17. Protective Coatings for Aluminum Alloys Thomas P. Schuman
  18. Corrosion Resistant Coatings and Paint Rudolph G. Buchheit
  19. Paint Weathering Tests Mark E. Nichols
  20. Thermal Spray Coatings Mitchell R. Dorfman
  21. Coatings for Concrete Surfaces: Testing and Modeling C. Vipulanandan and J. Liu
    1. The Role of Intrinsic Defects in the Protective Behavior of Organic Coatings S. Ray Taylor Part 6 Industrial Applications
  22. Degradation of Spacecraft Materials Joyce Dever, Bruce Banks, Kim de Groh, and Sharon Miller
  23. Cathodic Protection of Pipelines Branko N. Popov and Swaminatha P. Kumaraguru
  24. Tanker Corrosion Ge Wang, John S. Spencer, David L. Olson, Brajendra Mishra, Sittha Saidarasamoot, and Swieng Thuanboon
  25. Barrier Packaging Materials Mikael S. Hedenqvist
  26. Corrosion Prevention and Control of Chemical Processing Equipment William Stephen Tait Index

Details

No. of pages:
610
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2005
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517498
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815515005

About the Editor

Myer Kutz

Myer Kutz has been heading his own firm, Myer Kutz Associates, Inc., since 1990. For the past several years, he has focused on writing and developing engineering handbooks on a wide range of technical topics, such as mechanical, materials, biomedical, transportation, and environmentally conscious engineering. Earlier, his firm supplied consulting services to a large client roster, including Fortune 500 companies, scientific societies, and large and small publishers. He has been a trustee of the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC) and chaired committees of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Association of American Publishers. He holds engineering degrees from MIT and RPI, served as an officer in the US Army Ordnance Corp, and worked in the aerospace industry on the Apollo project. He is the author of nine books. He writes “The Scholarly Publishing Scene”, a column for the magazine Against the Grain. He lives in Delmar, New York, with his wife, Arlene.

Affiliations and Expertise

Myer Kutz Associates. Inc., Delmar, NY, USA

About the Author

