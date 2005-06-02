Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials
1st Edition
Description
Industry pays an enormous price for material degradation. The Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials outlines these costs, but more importantly, explains how to measure, analyze, and prevent environmental degradation for a wide range of indsutrial materials. Experts from around the world share how a diverse set of industries cope with the degradation of metals, polymers, reinforced concrete, clothing, and wood under adverse environmental conditions such as weather, seawater, and fire. Case studies show how organizations from small consulting firms to corporate giants design and manufacture products that are more resistant to environmental effects. By implementing these standards companies of all sizes should realize savings beneficial to their operations.
Readership
Engineers - chemical, civil, design, materials, mechanical. Industries - aerospace, automotive, chemical processing, consumer packaging, paints and coatings, petrochemical, pipeline, plastics, shipbuilding. Range - graduate students to practicing engineers.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Degradation Economics
- Cost of Corrosion in the United States Gerhardus H. Koch, Michiel P.H. Brongers, Neil G. Thompson, Y. Paul Virmani, and Joe H. Payer Part 2 Analysis
- Analysis of Failures of Metallic Materials Due to Environmental Factors K. E. Perumal
- Laboratory Assessment of Corrosion Sean Brossia
- Lifetime Predictions of Plastics James A. Harvey Part 3 Types of Degradation
- Electrochemical Corrosion R.A. Buchanan and E.E. Stansbury
- High Temperature Oxidization A.S. Khanna
- Chemical and Physical Aging of Plastics James A. Harvey
- Environmental Degradation of Reinforced Concrete Neal Berke
- Biofouling and Prevention, and Corrosion, Biodeterioration and Biodegradation Ji-Dong Gu
- Material Flammability Marc L. Janssens Part 4 Protective Measures
- Cathodic Protection Richard W. Evitts
- Polymeric Flame Retardants: Problems and Decision G.E. Zaikov and S.M. Lomakin
- Thermal Protective Clothing Hechmi Hamouda
- Weathering and UV Protection of Wood Surfaces Philip Evans, Mohammed Jahangir Chowdhury, Brian Mathews, Karl Schmalzl, Stephen Ayer, Makoto Kiguchi, and Yutaka Kataoka
- Protection of Wood-Based Materials Jeff Morrell Part 5 Surface Engineering
- The Intersection of Design, Manufacturing, and Surface Engineering Gary P. Halada and Clive R. Clayton
- Protective Coatings for Aluminum Alloys Thomas P. Schuman
- Corrosion Resistant Coatings and Paint Rudolph G. Buchheit
- Paint Weathering Tests Mark E. Nichols
- Thermal Spray Coatings Mitchell R. Dorfman
- Coatings for Concrete Surfaces: Testing and Modeling
C. Vipulanandan and J. Liu
- The Role of Intrinsic Defects in the Protective Behavior of Organic Coatings S. Ray Taylor Part 6 Industrial Applications
- Degradation of Spacecraft Materials Joyce Dever, Bruce Banks, Kim de Groh, and Sharon Miller
- Cathodic Protection of Pipelines Branko N. Popov and Swaminatha P. Kumaraguru
- Tanker Corrosion Ge Wang, John S. Spencer, David L. Olson, Brajendra Mishra, Sittha Saidarasamoot, and Swieng Thuanboon
- Barrier Packaging Materials Mikael S. Hedenqvist
- Corrosion Prevention and Control of Chemical Processing Equipment William Stephen Tait Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 610
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2005
- Published:
- 2nd June 2005
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517498
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515005
About the Editor
Myer Kutz
Myer Kutz has been heading his own firm, Myer Kutz Associates, Inc., since 1990. For the past several years, he has focused on writing and developing engineering handbooks on a wide range of technical topics, such as mechanical, materials, biomedical, transportation, and environmentally conscious engineering. Earlier, his firm supplied consulting services to a large client roster, including Fortune 500 companies, scientific societies, and large and small publishers. He has been a trustee of the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC) and chaired committees of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Association of American Publishers. He holds engineering degrees from MIT and RPI, served as an officer in the US Army Ordnance Corp, and worked in the aerospace industry on the Apollo project. He is the author of nine books. He writes “The Scholarly Publishing Scene”, a column for the magazine Against the Grain. He lives in Delmar, New York, with his wife, Arlene.
Affiliations and Expertise
Myer Kutz Associates. Inc., Delmar, NY, USA
