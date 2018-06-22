The Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials, Third Edition, explains how to measure, analyze and control environmental degradation for a wide range of industrial materials, including metals, polymers, ceramics, concrete, wood and textiles exposed to environmental factors, such as weather, seawater, and fire. This updated edition divides the material into four new sections, Analysis and Testing, Types of Degradation, Protective Measures and Surface Engineering, then concluding with Case Studies. New chapters include topics on Hydrogen Permeation and Hydrogen Induced Cracking, Weathering of Plastics, the Environmental Degradation of Ceramics and Advanced Materials, Antimicrobial Layers, Coatings, and the Corrosion of Pipes in Drinking Water Systems.

Expert contributors to this book provide a wealth of insider knowledge and engineering expertise that complements their explanations and advice. Case Studies from areas such as pipelines, tankers, packaging and chemical processing equipment ensure that the reader understands the practical measures that can be put in place to save money, lives and the environment.