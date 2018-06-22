Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323524728, 9780323524735

Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials

3rd Edition

Authors: Myer Kutz
eBook ISBN: 9780323524735
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524728
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 22nd June 2018
Page Count: 684
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
195.00
165.75
250.00
212.50
269.04
228.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
220.00
187.00
250.00
212.50
349.94
297.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials, Third Edition, explains how to measure, analyze and control environmental degradation for a wide range of industrial materials, including metals, polymers, ceramics, concrete, wood and textiles exposed to environmental factors, such as weather, seawater, and fire. This updated edition divides the material into four new sections, Analysis and Testing, Types of Degradation, Protective Measures and Surface Engineering, then concluding with Case Studies. New chapters include topics on Hydrogen Permeation and Hydrogen Induced Cracking, Weathering of Plastics, the Environmental Degradation of Ceramics and Advanced Materials, Antimicrobial Layers, Coatings, and the Corrosion of Pipes in Drinking Water Systems.

Expert contributors to this book provide a wealth of insider knowledge and engineering expertise that complements their explanations and advice. Case Studies from areas such as pipelines, tankers, packaging and chemical processing equipment ensure that the reader understands the practical measures that can be put in place to save money, lives and the environment.

Key Features

  • Introduces the reader to the effects of environmental degradation on a wide range of materials, including metals, plastics, concrete, wood and textiles
  • Describes the kind of degradation that effects each material and how best to protect it
  • Includes case studies that show how organizations, from small consulting firms, to corporate giants design and manufacture products that are more resistant to environmental effects

Readership

Engineers: Civil, Mechanical, Materials, Design, Maintenance, Chemical and Process Industries: construction / civil engineering, automotive / aerospace / transportation, chemical processing, consumer packaging, paints and coatings, petrochemical, pipeline, plastics. Level: Practicing engineers and technicians, students seeking real-world examples and applied techniques

Table of Contents

1. Analysis of Failures of Metallic Materails Due to Environmental Factors
2. Laboratory Assessment of Corrosion
3. Paint Weathering Tests
4. Polymer Coatings for Concrete Surfaces: Testing and Modeling

Types of Degradation
5. Electrochemical Corrosion
6. High Temperature Oxidation
7. Hydrogen Permeation and Hydrogen Induced Cracking
8. Weathering of Plastics
9. Thermal Degradation of Polymers and Polymer Composites
10. Environmental Degradation of Ceramics
11. Environmental Degradation of Engineered Nanomaterials
12. Environmental Degradation of Reinforced Concrete
13. Material Flammability
14. Biofouling and prevention, and biodeterioration and biodegradation of materials

Protective Measures and Surface Engineering
15. Cathodic Protection
16. Thermal and Fire Protective Fabric Systems
17. Protection of Wood-Based Materials
18. Polymer Stabilization
19. The Intersection of Design, Manufacturing, and Surface Engineering
20. Antimicrobial Layers and Coatings
21. Protective Coatings for Aluminum Alloys
22. Corrosion Resistant Coatings and Paints
23. Thermal Spray Coatings

Case Studies
24. Corrosion of Pipes in Drinking Water Systems
25. Cathodic Protection for Pipelines
26. Corrosion and Corrosion Protection in the Marine and Offshore Industries
27. Barrier Packaging Materials
28. Corrosion prevention and control programs for chemical processing equipment
29. Degradation of Spacecraft Materials

Details

No. of pages:
684
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2018
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780323524735
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323524728

About the Author

Myer Kutz

Myer Kutz has been heading his own firm, Myer Kutz Associates, Inc., since 1990. For the past several years, he has focused on writing and developing engineering handbooks on a wide range of technical topics, such as mechanical, materials, biomedical, transportation, and environmentally conscious engineering. Earlier, his firm supplied consulting services to a large client roster, including Fortune 500 companies, scientific societies, and large and small publishers. He has been a trustee of the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC) and chaired committees of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Association of American Publishers. He holds engineering degrees from MIT and RPI, served as an officer in the US Army Ordnance Corp, and worked in the aerospace industry on the Apollo project. He is the author of nine books. He writes “The Scholarly Publishing Scene”, a column for the magazine Against the Grain. He lives in Delmar, New York, with his wife, Arlene.

Affiliations and Expertise

Myer Kutz Associates. Inc., Delmar, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.