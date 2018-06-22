Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials
3rd Edition
Description
The Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials, Third Edition, explains how to measure, analyze and control environmental degradation for a wide range of industrial materials, including metals, polymers, ceramics, concrete, wood and textiles exposed to environmental factors, such as weather, seawater, and fire. This updated edition divides the material into four new sections, Analysis and Testing, Types of Degradation, Protective Measures and Surface Engineering, then concluding with Case Studies. New chapters include topics on Hydrogen Permeation and Hydrogen Induced Cracking, Weathering of Plastics, the Environmental Degradation of Ceramics and Advanced Materials, Antimicrobial Layers, Coatings, and the Corrosion of Pipes in Drinking Water Systems.
Expert contributors to this book provide a wealth of insider knowledge and engineering expertise that complements their explanations and advice. Case Studies from areas such as pipelines, tankers, packaging and chemical processing equipment ensure that the reader understands the practical measures that can be put in place to save money, lives and the environment.
Key Features
- Introduces the reader to the effects of environmental degradation on a wide range of materials, including metals, plastics, concrete, wood and textiles
- Describes the kind of degradation that effects each material and how best to protect it
- Includes case studies that show how organizations, from small consulting firms, to corporate giants design and manufacture products that are more resistant to environmental effects
Readership
Engineers: Civil, Mechanical, Materials, Design, Maintenance, Chemical and Process Industries: construction / civil engineering, automotive / aerospace / transportation, chemical processing, consumer packaging, paints and coatings, petrochemical, pipeline, plastics. Level: Practicing engineers and technicians, students seeking real-world examples and applied techniques
Table of Contents
1. Analysis of Failures of Metallic Materails Due to Environmental Factors
2. Laboratory Assessment of Corrosion
3. Paint Weathering Tests
4. Polymer Coatings for Concrete Surfaces: Testing and Modeling
Types of Degradation
5. Electrochemical Corrosion
6. High Temperature Oxidation
7. Hydrogen Permeation and Hydrogen Induced Cracking
8. Weathering of Plastics
9. Thermal Degradation of Polymers and Polymer Composites
10. Environmental Degradation of Ceramics
11. Environmental Degradation of Engineered Nanomaterials
12. Environmental Degradation of Reinforced Concrete
13. Material Flammability
14. Biofouling and prevention, and biodeterioration and biodegradation of materials
Protective Measures and Surface Engineering
15. Cathodic Protection
16. Thermal and Fire Protective Fabric Systems
17. Protection of Wood-Based Materials
18. Polymer Stabilization
19. The Intersection of Design, Manufacturing, and Surface Engineering
20. Antimicrobial Layers and Coatings
21. Protective Coatings for Aluminum Alloys
22. Corrosion Resistant Coatings and Paints
23. Thermal Spray Coatings
Case Studies
24. Corrosion of Pipes in Drinking Water Systems
25. Cathodic Protection for Pipelines
26. Corrosion and Corrosion Protection in the Marine and Offshore Industries
27. Barrier Packaging Materials
28. Corrosion prevention and control programs for chemical processing equipment
29. Degradation of Spacecraft Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 684
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2018
- Published:
- 22nd June 2018
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323524735
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323524728
About the Author
Myer Kutz
Myer Kutz has been heading his own firm, Myer Kutz Associates, Inc., since 1990. For the past several years, he has focused on writing and developing engineering handbooks on a wide range of technical topics, such as mechanical, materials, biomedical, transportation, and environmentally conscious engineering. Earlier, his firm supplied consulting services to a large client roster, including Fortune 500 companies, scientific societies, and large and small publishers. He has been a trustee of the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC) and chaired committees of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Association of American Publishers. He holds engineering degrees from MIT and RPI, served as an officer in the US Army Ordnance Corp, and worked in the aerospace industry on the Apollo project. He is the author of nine books. He writes “The Scholarly Publishing Scene”, a column for the magazine Against the Grain. He lives in Delmar, New York, with his wife, Arlene.
Affiliations and Expertise
Myer Kutz Associates. Inc., Delmar, NY, USA