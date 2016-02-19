Handbook of Engineering Design
1st Edition
Description
The Handbook of Engineering Design aims to give accurate information on design from past publications and past papers that are relevant to design.
The book is divided into two parts. Part 1 deals with stages in design as well as the factors to consider such as economics, safety, and reliability; engineering materials, its factors of safety, and the choice of material; stress analysis; and the design aspects of production processes. Part 2 covers the expansion and contraction of design; the preparation of technical specification; the design audit; and the structure and organization of design offices. The text is recommended to engineers who are in need of a guide that is easy to understand and concise.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Part 1
1 Stages in Design
1.1 Disciplined Creativity
1.2 Economics
1.3 Safety
1.4 Method of Manufacture
1.5 Reliability
1.6 Aesthetics
1.7 Ergonomics
Bibliography
2 Engineering Materials
2.1 Factors Of Safety
2.2 Choice Of Material
2.3 Ferrous Metals
2.4 Cast Iron
2.5 Aluminum and Its Alloys
2.6 Magnesium
2.7 Brass
2.8 Thermoplastics
Glossary Of Metallurgy
Bibliography And Addresses
3 Stress Analysis
3.1 Experimental Stress Analysis
3.2 Photoelastic Stress Analysis
Bibliography
4 Bearings
4.1 Plain Bearings
4.2 Rolling Element Bearings
4.3 Magnetic Bearings
4.4 Bearing Life
Bibliography
5 Fastenings
5.1 A Logical Approach to Secure Bolting
5.2 Selecting A Fastener
5.3 Bolts, Screws, Nuts and Washers
5.4 Special Fasteners, Including Blind Fasteners
5.5 Rivets, Including Blind Rivets
Bibliography
6 Fluid Power
6.1 Understanding Basic Oil Hydraulics
6.2 Hydraulic Motors
6.3 Hydraulic Cylinders
6.4 Hydraulic Pumps
6.5 Compressed Air
7 Design Aspects Of Production Processes
7.1 Basic Forming Processes
7.2 Specialized Processes
7.3 General Shaping Processes
7.4 Joining and Surfacing Processes
7.5 Electrical Machining Methods
Some Useful Addresses
Bibliography
8 Jigs, Fixtures and Tools
8.1 The Function of Jigs and Fixtures
8.2 Designing for Production
8.3 Tooling for Producing Plane Surfaces
8.4 Abrading Processes
8.5 Pneumatic and Hydraulic Jigs and Fixtures
Bibliography and Addresses
9 Spring Design
Nomenclature
9.1 Simplified Material Selection
9.2 Compression Springs
9.3 Extension Springs
9.4 High-Temperature Springs
9.5 Torsion Springs
9.6 Power, Motor Or Clock Springs
9.7 Flat Springs
9.8 Spring Washers
9.10 Selection of Spring Materials
10 Heat Exchangers
Nomenclature
10.1 Modes of Heat Transfer
10.2 Sizing Heat Exchangers
10.3 Types of Heat Exchanger
10.4 Materials of Construction
Bibliography
11 Computer-Aided Design
11.1 Compass
11.2 Design Sequence
11.3 Benefits
Bibliography
Part 2
12 Design—to Expand or Contract Out?
12.1 To Expand Or Contract Out?
12.2 Considerations of In-House Expansion
12.3 Considerations of Contracting Out
12.4 Discussion
13 Preparing A Technical Specification
13.1 Data Sheets
13.2 Specification Text
13.3 Specification Pitfalls
13.4 Specification Presentation
14 The Design Audit
14.1 Why Do A Design Audit?
14.2 Design Audit Procedure
14.3 Examples of Design Audit in Action
14.4 Conclusion
15 Structure and Organization in Design Offices
15.1 Management and Organization
15.2 Human Factors in Organization
15.3 Environment and Design Office Work
15.4 Organization Structures
15.5 The Role of Checkers and Checking Facilities
15.6 The Use of Contract Designers and Outside Design Bureau
15.7 Education and Training of Designers
Bibliography
16 Design Services
16.1 Engineering Manuals
16.2 Design and Design Services
16.3 Summary
Director
Directory Addresses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 19th January 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102016