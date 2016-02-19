The Handbook of Engineering Design aims to give accurate information on design from past publications and past papers that are relevant to design. The book is divided into two parts. Part 1 deals with stages in design as well as the factors to consider such as economics, safety, and reliability; engineering materials, its factors of safety, and the choice of material; stress analysis; and the design aspects of production processes. Part 2 covers the expansion and contraction of design; the preparation of technical specification; the design audit; and the structure and organization of design offices. The text is recommended to engineers who are in need of a guide that is easy to understand and concise.

Part 1

1 Stages in Design

1.1 Disciplined Creativity

1.2 Economics

1.3 Safety

1.4 Method of Manufacture

1.5 Reliability

1.6 Aesthetics

1.7 Ergonomics

Bibliography

2 Engineering Materials

2.1 Factors Of Safety

2.2 Choice Of Material

2.3 Ferrous Metals

2.4 Cast Iron

2.5 Aluminum and Its Alloys

2.6 Magnesium

2.7 Brass

2.8 Thermoplastics

Glossary Of Metallurgy

Bibliography And Addresses

3 Stress Analysis

3.1 Experimental Stress Analysis

3.2 Photoelastic Stress Analysis

Bibliography

4 Bearings

4.1 Plain Bearings

4.2 Rolling Element Bearings

4.3 Magnetic Bearings

4.4 Bearing Life

Bibliography

5 Fastenings

5.1 A Logical Approach to Secure Bolting

5.2 Selecting A Fastener

5.3 Bolts, Screws, Nuts and Washers

5.4 Special Fasteners, Including Blind Fasteners

5.5 Rivets, Including Blind Rivets

Bibliography

6 Fluid Power

6.1 Understanding Basic Oil Hydraulics

6.2 Hydraulic Motors

6.3 Hydraulic Cylinders

6.4 Hydraulic Pumps

6.5 Compressed Air

7 Design Aspects Of Production Processes

7.1 Basic Forming Processes

7.2 Specialized Processes

7.3 General Shaping Processes

7.4 Joining and Surfacing Processes

7.5 Electrical Machining Methods

Some Useful Addresses

Bibliography

8 Jigs, Fixtures and Tools

8.1 The Function of Jigs and Fixtures

8.2 Designing for Production

8.3 Tooling for Producing Plane Surfaces

8.4 Abrading Processes

8.5 Pneumatic and Hydraulic Jigs and Fixtures

Bibliography and Addresses

9 Spring Design

Nomenclature

9.1 Simplified Material Selection

9.2 Compression Springs

9.3 Extension Springs

9.4 High-Temperature Springs

9.5 Torsion Springs

9.6 Power, Motor Or Clock Springs

9.7 Flat Springs

9.8 Spring Washers

9.10 Selection of Spring Materials

10 Heat Exchangers

Nomenclature

10.1 Modes of Heat Transfer

10.2 Sizing Heat Exchangers

10.3 Types of Heat Exchanger

10.4 Materials of Construction

Bibliography

11 Computer-Aided Design

11.1 Compass

11.2 Design Sequence

11.3 Benefits

Bibliography

Part 2

12 Design—to Expand or Contract Out?

12.1 To Expand Or Contract Out?

12.2 Considerations of In-House Expansion

12.3 Considerations of Contracting Out

12.4 Discussion

13 Preparing A Technical Specification

13.1 Data Sheets

13.2 Specification Text

13.3 Specification Pitfalls

13.4 Specification Presentation

14 The Design Audit

14.1 Why Do A Design Audit?

14.2 Design Audit Procedure

14.3 Examples of Design Audit in Action

14.4 Conclusion

15 Structure and Organization in Design Offices

15.1 Management and Organization

15.2 Human Factors in Organization

15.3 Environment and Design Office Work

15.4 Organization Structures

15.5 The Role of Checkers and Checking Facilities

15.6 The Use of Contract Designers and Outside Design Bureau

15.7 Education and Training of Designers

Bibliography

16 Design Services

16.1 Engineering Manuals

16.2 Design and Design Services

16.3 Summary

