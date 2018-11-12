Handbook of Energy Efficiency in Buildings
1st Edition
A Life Cycle Approach
Description
Handbook of Energy Efficiency in Buildings: A Life Cycle Approach offers a comprehensive and in-depth coverage of the subject with a further focus on the Life Cycle. The editors, renowned academics, invited a diverse group of researchers to develop original chapters for the book and managed to well integrate all contributions in a consistent volume. Sections cover the role of the building sector on energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, international technical standards, laws and regulations, building energy efficiency and zero energy consumption buildings, the life cycle assessment of buildings, from construction to decommissioning, and other timely topics.
The multidisciplinary approach to the subject makes it valuable for researchers and industry based Civil, Construction, and Architectural Engineers. Researchers in related fields as built environment, energy and sustainability at an urban scale will also benefit from the books integrated perspective.
Key Features
- Presents a complete and thorough coverage of energy efficiency in buildings
- Provides an integrated approach to all the different elements that impact energy efficiency
- Contains coverage of worldwide regulation
Readership
Professors, researchers, students, and professionals involved in building efficiency research, design and construction
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Umberto Desideri and Francesco Asdrubali
2. Recommendations and standards (international technical standards, main laws and regulations; EU Directives; energy labelling)
2.1 EU legislation for Energy Efficiency in Buildings
Paolo Bertoldi
2.2 North American legislation for Energy Efficiency in Buildings
Thomas Lawrence and David Gattie
2.3 Asian legislation for Energy Efficiency in Buildings
Vivien Lu
3. From Efficient to Sustainable and Zero Energy Consumption Buildings
3.1 ZEB and NZEB (definitions, design methodologies, good practices and case studies)
Umberto Berardi
3.2 Passive houses and bioclimatic architecture
H. Prudence Ferreira, Katrin Klingenberg and Graham S. Wright
3.3 Sustainability rating systems (LEED, BREEAM, Green Star, ITACA)
Fabio Bisegna and Paola Gori
4. Life Cycle Assessment of buildings
Patxi Hernandez, Xabat Oregi, Sonia Longo and Maurizio Cellura
5. Simulation tools (steady-state and dynamic codes, critical review, advantages and disadvantages, accuracy and reliability)
Vincenzo Corrado and Enrico Fabrizio
6. Building envelope
6.1 Physical properties of building materials (laboratory methodologies for the measurement of thermophyiscal and optical properties of building materials; acoustical properties; tables with a review of properties)
Giorgio Baldinelli
6.2 Innovative and advanced insulation materials and systems
Luisa F Cabeza, Anna Laura Pisello and Federica Rosso
6.3 Innovative and advances glazing materials (electrochromic, thermochromic, selective coatings)
Eleanor S. Lee
6.4 Adaptive Facades
marco perino
6.5 Cool roofs
Mat Santamouris, federico rossi, Elena Morini and Beatrice Castellani
7. High efficiency plants and building integrated renewable energy systems
7.1 Building integrated PV
Hongxing Yang
7.2 Solar thermal energy for building applications
Soteris Kalogirou and Rafaela Agathokleous
7.3 Ground source heat pumps
Marc A. Rosen
7.4 CCHP for buildings
Pedro J. Mago and Heejin Cho
7.5 Efficient heat and cooling distribution in buildings
Wang Ruzhu and Xiaoqiang Zhai
8. Building automation for energy efficiency
8.1 Efficient lighting systems
Franco Gugliermetti, Fabio Bisegna, Chiara Burattini and Mojtaba Navvab
8.2 Water Saving
Ashlynn S. Stillwell
8.3 Energy management in buildings
Gongsheng Huang
8.4 Smart building management
Stefano Panzieri
9. Energy efficiency in building renovation
9.1 Energy audit of existing buildings (methodologies and tools for the energy audit of existing buildings)
Constantinos A. Balaras and ELENA DASCALAKI
9.2 Definitions and Topics in energy behavior of compact urban fabric
Edoardo Currà, Carlo Cecere, Helena Coch, Michele Morganti and Agnese Salvati
9.3 New technologies in energy efficient building renovation
Arnulf Dinkel, Constanze Bongs and peter engelmann
9.4 Solutions to improve energy efficiency in HVAC for renovated buildings
Walter Grassi
9.5 Costs-benefits analysis of buildings renovation
Vincenzo Corrado, Ilaria Ballarini and Faidra Filippidou
10. Conclusions
Francesco Asdrubali and Umberto Desideri
Details
- No. of pages:
- 858
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 12th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128128183
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128176
About the Editor
Umberto Desideri
Umberto Desideri is a full-time professor of thermal machines at the University of Pisa, with over 25 years of experience in research and teaching in energy systems, power plant technology, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. Professor Desideri has authored more than 200 scientific publications in Journals, Proceedings of conferences, as book chapters and is Editor of Applied Energy. In his career he has also been guest editors of special issues of scientific journals, editor of books and has an extensive network of contacts. He is also reviewer for several scientific journals, which allow him to be most updated on new findings and research activities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Thermal Machines, University of Pisa
Francesco Asdrubali
Francesco Asdrubali is a full-time professor of Building Physics and Building Energy Systems at the University of Rome III, with over 20 years of experience in research and teaching of building acoustics, energy and buildings, building simulation, renewable and alternative energies, Life Cycle Assessment. PhD in Thermophysical properties of materials. Director of CIRIAF- an Inter-University Research Center in the field of environment and pollution, based at the University of Perugia - from 2004 till 2013. Coordinator of various EU- funded Projects (LIFE, Intelligent Energy Europe, VII FP). Currently member of two COST Actions on innovative acoustic materials and on adaptive facades of building.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Building Physics and Building Energy Systems, University of Rome III