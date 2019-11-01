Handbook of Energy Economics and Policy
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications for Engineers and Energy Planners
Description
Handbook of Energy Economics and Policy: Fundamentals and Applications for Engineers and Energy Planners presents energy engineers and managers with analytical skills and concepts that enable them to apply simple economic logic to understand the interrelations between energy technologies, economics, regulation and governance of the industry. Sections cover the origins, types and measurement of energy sources, transportation networks, and regulatory and policy issues on electricity and gas at a global level, new economic and policy issues, including innovation processes in the energy industry and economic and policy implications. Final sections cover state-of-the-art methods for modeling and predicting the dynamics of energy systems.
Its unique approach and learning path makes this book an ideal resource for energy engineering practitioners and researchers working to design, develop, plan or deploy energy systems. Energy planners and policymakers will also find this to be a solid foundation on which to base decisions.
Key Features
- Presents key-concepts and their interrelation with energy technologies and systems in a clear way for ready application during planning and deployment of energy technologies and systems
- Includes global case studies covering a wide array of energy sources and regulatory models
- Explores methodologies for modeling and forecasting the impacts of energy technologies and systems, as well as their costs and possible business models
Readership
Energy engineering researchers, practitioners and graduate students. Professors of energy economics and policy in energy engineering-related graduate courses. Instructors in industry courses. Energy planners and policy makers
Table of Contents
Part I - Traditional aspects of energy systems (or: Fundamentals of energy industries)
1. The energy system
2. Structural analysis of final energy demand
3. Energy supply
4. Energy transportation: gas
5. Energy transportation: electricity
6. Wholesale electricity markets
7. Retail electricity markets
8. Carbon markets
9. Regulation of electricity and gas industries
10. ICT and transmission business models
Part II - New issues in energy economics and policy
11. Energy innovation and the sustainability transition
12. Energy systems with intermittent renewables
13. Energy storage
14. Financing the transition
15. Energy-economy interactions: Space, sustainability and development
16. Geopolitics of renewable energy sources
17. Integrated assessment models
Part III - Methods and analytics
18. Agent-based simulation models
19. Forecasting of energy prices and volumes
20. Energy systems analytics and big data
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128147122
About the Editor
Alessandro Rubino
Alessandro Rubino is Lecturer in Economics at Bari University. Alessandro's research interests are in the fields of regulation, industrial organisation, energy market integration and demand side participation. He has been junior expert in the EC founded project "Paving the Way for the Mediterranean Solar Plan" and coordinator of the International Energy Regulation Network (IERN). From July 2012 to January 2014 Alessandro has been head of Capacity building and knowledge dissemination at the Enel Foundation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bari University, Bari, Italy, International Energy Regulation Network (IERN) and Enel Foundation
Alessandro Sapio
Alessandro Sapio is Associate Professor of Economic Policy at the Parthenope University of Naples and serves as Associate Editor of Economia Politica – Journal of Analytical and Institutional Economics. His research interests include, since his PhD dissertation in 2005, empirical analysis of wholesale electricity markets, focusing on the impact of renewables and market integration on prices. On these topics, he has published in main scholarly journals in the field, such as Energy Policy, Energy Economics, Ecological Economics, and has guest co-edited a special issue of Energy Policy on “The regional integration on energy markets”. Dr. Sapio is a member of FP7 project Impressions – Impacts and risks from high-end scenarios on climate policy — and has collaborated with research consultancy companies, such as Ricerche per l'Economia e la Finanza. He also contributes to the portal RiEnergia with comments on energy policy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Economic Policy, Parthenope University of Naples
Massimo La Scala
Massimo La Scala is full Professor of Electrical Energy Systems at Politecnico di Bari, Italy, and Director of the Laboratory for the development of renewables and energy efficiency in urban areas: Progetto ZERO (Zero Emission Research Option). In 2007, he received the IEEE Fellowship with the citation of his “contributions to the development of computationally efficient power system dynamic performance simulation and control methodologies”. He has been a consultant for many agencies involved in the energy business and regulators, such as the Italian Energy Authority (AEEG), in the committee of national experts for the evaluation of pilot projects in smart grids, Cassa per i Servizi Energetici e Ambientali (CSEA), reviewing Projects under financial support by the Italian Ministry of the Industr, the Lithuanian National Control Commission for Prices and Energy, and the Energy Market Regulatory Authority in Turkey. Professor La Scala has also been principal investigator in several projects in power system analysis and control, smart grids, smart cities, and energy efficiency.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Electrical Energy Systems, Politecnico di Bari, Italy, Director, Laboratory for the Development of Renewables and Energy Efficiency in Urban Areas: Progetto ZERO (Zero Emission Research Option)
Michelle Hallack
Michelle Hallack holds a PhD from the University of Paris Sud XI of Economics, as well as a M.Res from Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, an European Master Diploma (EMIN) and a Diploma in Economics Sciences of the State University of Campinas. Dr. Hallack’s current and past working experiences and research interest focus on the economics regulation, with a particular interest on the Energy Sector. Currently, her lectures cover microeconomics, institutional economics, regulatory economics and energy economics. She has lectured and coordinated projects for professional training in natural gas regulation in different continents, including Europe, South America and Asia. She has also done research and consulting, for more than a decade, in the energy field. Currently, she is Energy Policy Adviser at Florence School of Regulation and Adjunct Professor in the Economic Department at Federal Fluminense University in Rio de Janeiro.
Affiliations and Expertise
Energy Policy Advisor, Florence School of Regulation and Adjunct Professor, Economics Department, Federal Fluminense University, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil