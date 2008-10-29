Handbook of Empirical Corporate Finance SET, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 - Econometric Issues and Methodologgical Trends Part 2 – Banking, Public Offerings, and Private Sources of Capital Part 3 - Dividends, Capital Structure, and Financial Distress Part 4 - Takeovers, Restructurings, and Managerial Incentives
Description
This two-volume set summarizes recent research on corporate decision-making. The first volume covers measurement and theoretical subjects as well as sources of capital, including banks, public offerings, and private investors. In the second volume, contributors focus on the ways corporations are structured and the practices through which they can be bought and sold. Thus, its major subjects include dividends, capital structure, financial distress, takeovers, restructurings, and managerial incentives.
Key Features
Takes stock of the main empirical findings to date across an unprecedented spectrum of corporate finance issues Discusses everything from econometric methodology, to raising capital and capital structure choice, and to managerial incentives and corporate investment behavior. Contributors are leading empirical researchers that remain active in their respective areas of expertise Writing style makes the chapters accessible to industry practitioners
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2009
- Published:
- 29th October 2008
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559568
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532657
About the Editors
B. Espen Eckbo Editor
Professor B. Espen Eckbo holds the Tuck Centennial Chair in Finance. He is also Faculty Director of Tuck's Lindenauer Center for Corporate Governance, which he founded in 1999. He teaches advanced MBA courses in the areas of corporate finance, corporate takeovers and international corporate governance. Professor Eckbo, who received a PhD in financial economics from the University of Rochester in 1981, has published extensively in the top finance journals in the areas of corporate finance, investment banking, and the market for corporate control. He is a recipient of an honorary doctoral degree from the Norwegian School of Economics, the prestigious Batterymarch Fellowship, as well as several outstanding-paper awards. He is a research Associate of the European Corporate Governance Institute (ECGI), and a frequent keynote and invited seminar speaker. He was called in 2009 by the U.S. Congress to testify on issues concerning the government’s large equity ownership positions in companies rescued under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Corporate Governance, Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA