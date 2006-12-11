Handbook of Electrochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519580, 9780080469300

Handbook of Electrochemistry

1st Edition

Editors: Cynthia Zoski
eBook ISBN: 9780080469300
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519580
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th December 2006
Page Count: 934
Description

Electrochemistry plays a key role in a broad range of research and applied areas including the exploration of new inorganic and organic compounds, biochemical and biological systems, corrosion, energy applications involving fuel cells and solar cells, and nanoscale investigations. The Handbook of Electrochemistry serves as a source of electrochemical information, providing details of experimental considerations, representative calculations, and illustrations of the possibilities available in electrochemical experimentation. The book is divided into five parts: Fundamentals, Laboratory Practical, Techniques, Applications, and Data. The first section covers the fundamentals of electrochemistry which are essential for everyone working in the field, presenting an overview of electrochemical conventions, terminology, fundamental equations, and electrochemical cells, experiments, literature, textbooks, and specialized books. Part 2 focuses on the different laboratory aspects of electrochemistry which is followed by a review of the various electrochemical techniques ranging from classical experiments to scanning electrochemical microscopy, electrogenerated chemiluminesence and spectroelectrochemistry. Applications of electrochemistry include electrode kinetic determinations, unique aspects of metal deposition, and electrochemistry in small places and at novel interfaces and these are detailed in Part 4. The remaining three chapters provide useful electrochemical data and information involving electrode potentials, diffusion coefficients, and methods used in measuring liquid junction potentials.

Key Features

  • serves as a source of electrochemical information
  • includes useful electrochemical data and information involving electrode potentials, diffusion coefficients, and methods used in measuring liquid junction potentials
  • reviews electrochemical techniques (incl. scanning electrochemical microscopy, electrogenerated chemiluminesence and spectroelectrochemistry)

Readership

Electrochemists of all levels working in physical or analytical chemistry

Table of Contents

Part One: Fundamentals

  1. FundamentalsPart Two: Laboratory Practical
  2. Practical Electrochemical Cells
  3. Solvents and Supporting Electrolytes
  4. Reference Electrodes
  5. Solid Electrode Materials: Pretreatment and Activation
  6. Ultramicroelectrodes
  7. Potentiometric Ion-Selective Electrodes
  8. Chemically Modified Electrodes
  9. Semiconductor Electrodes
  10. Microelectrode Arrays Part Three: Techniques
  11. Classical Experiments
  12. Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy
  13. Electrogenerated Chemiluminesence
  14. Spectroelectrochemistry Part Four: Applications
  15. Determination of Electrode Kinetics
  16. Metal Deposition
  17. Electrochemistry in Small Places and at Novel InterfacesPart Five: Data
  18. Electrode Potentials
  19. Diffusion Coefficients
  20. Liquid Junction Potentials

Details

No. of pages:
934
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080469300
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519580

About the Editor

Cynthia Zoski

University of Texas at Austin, Texas, USA, cynthia.zoski@cm.utexas.edu

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Chemistry and Biochemistry New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, USA

Ratings and Reviews

