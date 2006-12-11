Handbook of Electrochemistry
1st Edition
Description
Electrochemistry plays a key role in a broad range of research and applied areas including the exploration of new inorganic and organic compounds, biochemical and biological systems, corrosion, energy applications involving fuel cells and solar cells, and nanoscale investigations. The Handbook of Electrochemistry serves as a source of electrochemical information, providing details of experimental considerations, representative calculations, and illustrations of the possibilities available in electrochemical experimentation. The book is divided into five parts: Fundamentals, Laboratory Practical, Techniques, Applications, and Data. The first section covers the fundamentals of electrochemistry which are essential for everyone working in the field, presenting an overview of electrochemical conventions, terminology, fundamental equations, and electrochemical cells, experiments, literature, textbooks, and specialized books. Part 2 focuses on the different laboratory aspects of electrochemistry which is followed by a review of the various electrochemical techniques ranging from classical experiments to scanning electrochemical microscopy, electrogenerated chemiluminesence and spectroelectrochemistry. Applications of electrochemistry include electrode kinetic determinations, unique aspects of metal deposition, and electrochemistry in small places and at novel interfaces and these are detailed in Part 4. The remaining three chapters provide useful electrochemical data and information involving electrode potentials, diffusion coefficients, and methods used in measuring liquid junction potentials.
Key Features
- serves as a source of electrochemical information
- includes useful electrochemical data and information involving electrode potentials, diffusion coefficients, and methods used in measuring liquid junction potentials
- reviews electrochemical techniques (incl. scanning electrochemical microscopy, electrogenerated chemiluminesence and spectroelectrochemistry)
Readership
Electrochemists of all levels working in physical or analytical chemistry
Table of Contents
Part One: Fundamentals
- FundamentalsPart Two: Laboratory Practical
- Practical Electrochemical Cells
- Solvents and Supporting Electrolytes
- Reference Electrodes
- Solid Electrode Materials: Pretreatment and Activation
- Ultramicroelectrodes
- Potentiometric Ion-Selective Electrodes
- Chemically Modified Electrodes
- Semiconductor Electrodes
- Microelectrode Arrays Part Three: Techniques
- Classical Experiments
- Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy
- Electrogenerated Chemiluminesence
- Spectroelectrochemistry Part Four: Applications
- Determination of Electrode Kinetics
- Metal Deposition
- Electrochemistry in Small Places and at Novel InterfacesPart Five: Data
- Electrode Potentials
- Diffusion Coefficients
- Liquid Junction Potentials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 934
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 11th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469300
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519580
About the Editor
Cynthia Zoski
University of Texas at Austin, Texas, USA, cynthia.zoski@cm.utexas.edu
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Chemistry and Biochemistry New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, USA