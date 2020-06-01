Handbook of Economic Stagnation
1st Edition
Economic stagnation includes many phenomena - stagnant worker’s incomes, falling participation rates of prime-age men, and relatively slow growth of productivity - which are all indicative of a problem of insufficient aggregate demand. As a tool for organizing otherwise disparate scholarship on the topic, The Handbook of Economic Stagnation takes a broad view, including contributions from orthodox and heterodox economists and examining situations in countries and regions worldwide, including Japan and the Euro area. To be sure, stagnation is periodically relieved by short economic bursts usually brought on by unsustainable asset price bubbles. Once the bubbles burst, stagnation returns. Its fresh, comprehensive approach makes The Handbook of Economic Stagnation the premier source for everyone affected by these cycles.
- Synthesizes and organizes diverse perspectives about crisis economics and future economic growth
- Emphasizes the relationships among stagnation, international economics, and the global distribution of labor
- Includes Japan and the Euro zone as well as other countries and regions worldwide
Upper-division undergraduates through professionals working in macroeconomics and economic growth and development as well as related fields, such as microeconomics and economic theory
Table of Contents
- Bubble and Bust: Financialization of the Economy
2. Secular Stagnation or Improper Policy Response?
3. David Ricardo’s Machine Problem Reprised
- 550
- English
- © Academic Press 2020
- 1st June 2020
- Academic Press
- 9780128158982
Randall Wray
Randall Wray is a professor of economics at Bard College. His current research focuses on providing a critique of orthodox monetary theory and policy, and the development of an alternative approach. He also publishes extensively in the areas of full employment policy and, more generally, fiscal policy. With President Dimitri B. Papadimitriou, he is working to publish, or republish, the work of the late financial economist Hyman P. Minsky, and is using Minsky’s approach to analyze the current global financial crisis.
Levy Economics Institute of Bard College, USA
Flavia Dantas
Flavia Dantas teaches courses in alternative economic theory, political economy & social thought, macroeconomics, monetary economics, and mathematical economics. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2013. Her dissertation thesis entitled “Internationalization of Money Manager Capitalism” explored the destabilizing nature of the unprecedented increase in gross and net cross-border international flows among developed countries over the period 2000-2008. Her current work focuses on the institutional, theoretical, political, and distributional aspects of financial globalization. Her current research interests include money, monetary theory and policy, international banking and finance, liquidity creation, and financial instability. Recently she has been working with Wray to examine labor market trends in the USA; extensions of this work will critically assess what many have called a new era of “secular stagnation”.
Economics Department, State University of New York, Cortland, USA