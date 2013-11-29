Handbook of Economic Growth, Volume 2A
1st Edition
Table of Contents
"Culture and Growth." Matthias Doepke (Northwestern University) and Fabrizio Zilibotti (University of Zurich)
"Trust, Institutions, and Economic Development." Yann Algan (Sciences Po) and Pierre Cahuc (Ecole Polytechnique)
"Long term Barriers to Economic Development." Enrico Spolaore (Tufts University) and Romain Wacziarg (University of California, Los Angeles)
"Family Ties." Alberto Alesina (Harvard University) and Paola Giuliano (University of California, Los Angeles)
"Industrial Revolution." Gregory Clark (University of California, Davis)
"Twentieth Century Growth." Kevin O'Rourke (University of Oxford)
"Historical Development." Nathan Nunn (Harvard University)
"Institutions and Growth in Historical Perspective." Sheilgh Ogilvie (University of Cambridge)
Description
The Handbook of Economic Growth provides a broad review of the research topics, empirical findings, and methods that comprise modern growth economics. The chapters, written by research leaders, summarize and evaluate recent advances while explaining where further research might be profitable. With analyses that are provocative and controversial because they are so directly relevant to public policy and private decision-making, this volume upholds the standard for excellence in applied economics set by Volumes 1A and 1B (2005).
Key Features
- Offers definitive theoretical and empirical scholarship about growth economics
- Presents as a guiding principle the search for a theoretical framework consistent with the theories and data that describe growth economics
- Familiarizes readers with common empirical methods and empirical results
Readership
Graduate students and professors worldwide working in all subdisciplines of economics.
Details
- 568
- English
- © North Holland 2014
- 29th November 2013
- North Holland
- 9780444535399
- 9780444535382
Reviews
"Volume 2 is as splendid in its breadth as Volume 1 was admirable in its depth. The excitement, richness, and creativity of the field of economic growth could not have been conveyed more brilliantly." --Francesco Caselli, London School of Economics
"The literature on economic growth remains as vibrant as ever! Aghion and Durlauf have assembled a great collection of papers testifying to this truth, on topics including the Industrial Revolution, the role of institutions, the interplay between health and growth, globalization, and the stunning growth of China." --Chad Jones, Stanford University
"An indispensable overview of inspiring recent developments in the field of economic growth, underlying the long shadow of history in comparative economic development." --Oded Galor, Brown University
"We have come to know through the experience of many countries over decades that growth is complex and multi-dimensional. Volume 2 of the Handbook of Economic Growth is a very useful and comprehensive assessment of our knowledge of growth and its determinants. By viewing growth through multiple lenses, it admirably captures the richness of the subject." --Michael Spence, New York University
About the Editors
Steven Durlauf Editor
Stephen Durlauf is Kenneth J. Arrow Professor of Economics, Laurents R. Christensen Professor of Economics, and Vilas Professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is a Fellow in the Econometric Society and in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
University of Wisconsin at Madison, WI, USA
Philippe Aghion Editor
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA