Handbook of Economic Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444535405, 9780444535412

Handbook of Economic Growth, Volume 2B

1st Edition

Editors: Philippe Aghion Steven Durlauf
eBook ISBN: 9780444535412
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444535405
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 29th November 2013
Page Count: 608
Table of Contents

  1.  "What Do We Learn From Schumpeterian Growth Theory?" Philippe Aghion (Harvard University), Ufuk Akcigit (University of Pennsylvania), and Peter Howitt (Brown University)
  2. "Technology Diffusion: Measurement, Causes, and Consequences." Diego Comin (Harvard University) and Marti Mestieri (Toulouse School of Economics)
  3. "Health and Growth." David Weil (Brown University)
  4. "Regional Growth." Jonathan Temple (University of Bristol), Gianmarco Ottaviano (London School of Economics), and Holger Breinlich (University of Essex)
  5. "The Growth of Cities." Gilles Duranton (University of Pennsylvania) and Diego Puga (Centro de Estudios Monetarios y Financieros)
  6. "Growth and Structural Transformation." Berthold Herrendorf (Arizona State University), Akos Valentinyi (Cardiff Business School), and Richard Rogerson (Princeton University)
  7. "The Chinese Growth Miracle." Yang Yao (Beijing University)
  8. "Growth from Globalization? A View from the Very Long-Run." Christopher Meissner (University of California, Davis)

Description

The study of economic growth has been an integral part of economics since its inception as a scholarly discipline. Research about the sources and implications of economic growth remain strong, and growth economics regularly takes advantage of advances in new tools and techniques. Volume Two of the Handbook of Economic Growth summarizes recent advances in theoretical and empirical work while offering new perspectives on a range of growth mechanisms, from the roles played by institutions and organizations to the ways factors beyond capital accumulation and technological change can affect growth.

Key Features

  • Empowers readers to evaluate the work of other economists and to plan their own research projects
  • Illuminates the implications of empirical methods and results
  • Demonstrates the value of empirical testing, with its implicit conclusion that our understanding of economic growth will help everyone make better decisions

Readership

Graduate students and professors worldwide working in all subdisciplines of economics.

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2014
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444535412
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444535405

Reviews

"Volume 2 is as splendid in its breadth as Volume 1 was admirable in its depth. The excitement, richness, and creativity of the field of economic growth could not have been conveyed more brilliantly."  --Francesco Caselli, London School of Economics

"The literature on economic growth remains as vibrant as ever! Aghion and Durlauf have assembled a great collection of papers testifying to this truth, on topics including the Industrial Revolution, the role of institutions, the interplay between health and growth, globalization, and the stunning growth of China."  --Chad Jones, Stanford University

"An indispensable overview of inspiring recent developments in the field of economic growth, underlying the long shadow of history in comparative economic development." --Oded Galor, Brown University

"We have come to know through the experience of many countries over decades that growth is complex and multi-dimensional.  Volume 2 of the Handbook of Economic Growth is a very useful and comprehensive assessment of our knowledge of growth and its determinants.  By viewing growth through multiple lenses, it  admirably captures the richness of the subject."  --Michael Spence, New York University

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Philippe Aghion Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

Steven Durlauf

Steven Durlauf Editor

Stephen Durlauf is Kenneth J. Arrow Professor of Economics, Laurents R. Christensen Professor of Economics, and Vilas Professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is a Fellow in the Econometric Society and in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin at Madison, WI, USA

