Handbook of Economic Growth, Volume 2B
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- "What Do We Learn From Schumpeterian Growth Theory?" Philippe Aghion (Harvard University), Ufuk Akcigit (University of Pennsylvania), and Peter Howitt (Brown University)
- "Technology Diffusion: Measurement, Causes, and Consequences." Diego Comin (Harvard University) and Marti Mestieri (Toulouse School of Economics)
- "Health and Growth." David Weil (Brown University)
- "Regional Growth." Jonathan Temple (University of Bristol), Gianmarco Ottaviano (London School of Economics), and Holger Breinlich (University of Essex)
- "The Growth of Cities." Gilles Duranton (University of Pennsylvania) and Diego Puga (Centro de Estudios Monetarios y Financieros)
- "Growth and Structural Transformation." Berthold Herrendorf (Arizona State University), Akos Valentinyi (Cardiff Business School), and Richard Rogerson (Princeton University)
- "The Chinese Growth Miracle." Yang Yao (Beijing University)
- "Growth from Globalization? A View from the Very Long-Run." Christopher Meissner (University of California, Davis)
Description
The study of economic growth has been an integral part of economics since its inception as a scholarly discipline. Research about the sources and implications of economic growth remain strong, and growth economics regularly takes advantage of advances in new tools and techniques. Volume Two of the Handbook of Economic Growth summarizes recent advances in theoretical and empirical work while offering new perspectives on a range of growth mechanisms, from the roles played by institutions and organizations to the ways factors beyond capital accumulation and technological change can affect growth.
Reviews
"Volume 2 is as splendid in its breadth as Volume 1 was admirable in its depth. The excitement, richness, and creativity of the field of economic growth could not have been conveyed more brilliantly." --Francesco Caselli, London School of Economics
"The literature on economic growth remains as vibrant as ever! Aghion and Durlauf have assembled a great collection of papers testifying to this truth, on topics including the Industrial Revolution, the role of institutions, the interplay between health and growth, globalization, and the stunning growth of China." --Chad Jones, Stanford University
"An indispensable overview of inspiring recent developments in the field of economic growth, underlying the long shadow of history in comparative economic development." --Oded Galor, Brown University
"We have come to know through the experience of many countries over decades that growth is complex and multi-dimensional. Volume 2 of the Handbook of Economic Growth is a very useful and comprehensive assessment of our knowledge of growth and its determinants. By viewing growth through multiple lenses, it admirably captures the richness of the subject." --Michael Spence, New York University
About the Editors
Philippe Aghion Editor
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
Steven Durlauf Editor
Stephen Durlauf is Kenneth J. Arrow Professor of Economics, Laurents R. Christensen Professor of Economics, and Vilas Professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is a Fellow in the Econometric Society and in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
University of Wisconsin at Madison, WI, USA