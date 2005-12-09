Handbook of Economic Growth, Volume 1B
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 4: Technology.
Growth and ideas (C.I. Jones).
Long-term economic growth and the history of technology (J. Mokyr).
General purpose technologies (B. Jovanovic, P. L. Rousseau).
Technological progress and economic transformation (J. Greenwood, A. Seshadri).
Wage inequality and technology (A. Hornstein, P. Krusell, G. Violante).
A unified theory of the evolution of international income levels (S. Parente, E. Prescott).
Part 5: Trade and geography.
A global view of economic growth (J. Ventura).
Trade, growth and the size of nations (A. Alesina, E. Spolaore, R. Wacziag).
Urbanization and growth (J.V. Henderson).
Part 6: Growth and the socioeconomic environment.
Inequality, technology, and the social contract (R. Benabou).
Social capital (S. Durlauf, M. Fafchamps).
The effect of economic growth on social structures (F. Bourguignon).
Economic growth and the environment (W. Brock, M.S. Taylor).
Description
The Handbooks in Economics series continues to provide the various branches of economics with handbooks which are definitive reference sources, suitable for use by professional researchers, advanced graduate students, or by those seeking a teaching supplement.
The Handbook of Economic Growth, edited by Philippe Aghion and Steven Durlauf, with an introduction by Robert Solow, features in-depth, authoritative survey articles by the leading economists working on growth theory.
Volume 1a, the first in this two volume set, covers theories of economic growth, the empirics of economic growth, and growth policies and mechanisms.
Volume 1b, the second in this two volume set, covers technology, trade and geography, and growth and socio-economic development.
Readership
Economists.
- 838
- English
- © North Holland 2006
- 9th December 2005
- North Holland
- 9780080461144
- 9780444520432
About the Editors
Philippe Aghion Editor
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
Steven Durlauf Editor
Stephen Durlauf is Kenneth J. Arrow Professor of Economics, Laurents R. Christensen Professor of Economics, and Vilas Professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is a Fellow in the Econometric Society and in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
University of Wisconsin at Madison, WI, USA