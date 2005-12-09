Handbook of Economic Growth, Volume 1B

The Handbooks in Economics series continues to provide the various branches of economics with handbooks which are definitive reference sources, suitable for use by professional researchers, advanced graduate students, or by those seeking a teaching supplement.

The Handbook of Economic Growth, edited by Philippe Aghion and Steven Durlauf, with an introduction by Robert Solow, features in-depth, authoritative survey articles by the leading economists working on growth theory.

Volume 1a, the first in this two volume set, covers theories of economic growth, the empirics of economic growth, and growth policies and mechanisms.

Volume 1b, the second in this two volume set, covers technology, trade and geography, and growth and socio-economic development.