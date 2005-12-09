Handbook of Economic Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520418, 9780080461137

Handbook of Economic Growth, Volume 1A

1st Edition

Editors: Philippe Aghion Steven Durlauf
eBook ISBN: 9780080461137
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520418
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 9th December 2005
Page Count: 1138
Table of Contents

Introduction: growth in retrospect and prospect.

  1. Reflections on growth theory (R. Solow).
    Part 1: Theories of economic growth.
  2. Neoclassical models of endogenous growth: the effects of fiscal policy, innovation and fluctuations (L. Jones, R. Manuelli).
  3. Growth with quality-improving innovations: an integrated framework (P. Aghion, P. Howitt).
  4. Horizontal innovation in the theory of growth and development (G. Gancia, F. Zilibotti).
  5. From stagnation to growth: unified growth theory (O. Galor).
  6. Poverty traps (C. Azariadis, J. Stachurski).
  7. Institutions as the fundamental cause of long-run growth (D. Acemoglu, S. Johnson, J. Robinson).
  8. Growth theory through the lens of development economics (A. Banerjee, E. Duflo).

Part 2: Empirics of economic growth.

  1. Growth econometrics (S. Durlauf, P Johnson, J. Temple).
  2. Accounting for cross-country income differences (F. Caselli).
  3. Accounting for growth in the information age (D. Jorgenson).
  4. Externalities and growth (A. Rodriguez-Clare, P. Klenow).

Part 3: Growth policies and mechanisms.

  1. Finance and growth (R. Levine).
  2. Human capital and technology diffusion (J. Benhabib, M. Spiegel).
  3. Growth strategies (D. Rodrik).
  4. National policies and economic growth: A reappraisal (W. Easterly).

Description

The Handbooks in Economics series continues to provide the various branches of economics with handbooks which are definitive reference sources, suitable for use by professional researchers, advanced graduate students, or by those seeking a teaching supplement.

The Handbook of Economic Growth, edited by Philippe Aghion and Steven Durlauf, with an introduction by Robert Solow, features in-depth, authoritative survey articles by the leading economists working on growth theory.

Volume 1A, the first in this two volume set, covers theories of economic growth, the empirics of economic growth, and growth policies and mechanisms.

Volume 1B, the second in this two volume set, covers technology, trade and geography, and growth and socio-economic development.

About the Editors

Philippe Aghion Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

Steven Durlauf

Steven Durlauf Editor

Stephen Durlauf is Kenneth J. Arrow Professor of Economics, Laurents R. Christensen Professor of Economics, and Vilas Professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is a Fellow in the Econometric Society and in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin at Madison, WI, USA

