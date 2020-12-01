Handbook of Econometrics, Volume 7B

Foundational Issues in Econometrics

1. Decision Theory and Econometric Analysis

2. Modelling Economic Agents as Econometricians

3. Econometric Analysis under Model Misspecification and Model Uncertainty

4. The Role of Assumptions in Econometric Analysis

5. Abduction

6. Structural Econometrics

Instrumental Variables/Moments-Based Estimators

7. Conditional Moments

8. Weak Instruments

9. Instrumental Variable Selection

10. Generalized Instrumental Variables

11. Moment Inequalities; this chapter can include uniform inference

Nonlinear and Nonparametric Methods

12. Nonlinear Panel Models

13. Quantile Regression and Shape Restrictions

14. Bayesian Nonparametrics

15. Nonseparable Models with Endogeneity; this chapter can include simultaneous equations/nonparametric choice models

Measurement, Estimation, Testing

16. Measurement and Economic Theory

17. Measurement Systems and Measurement Error

18. Sampling

19. Cross-sectional Dependence

20. Analysis of High Dimensional Econometric Models; this chapter can include machine learning

21. Indirect Inference

22. Mixture Models

23. Hypothesis Testing (multiple testing, optimal tests, etc.)

24. Nonregular Models

25. Estimation of Partially Identified Models

26. Matching Estimators

27. Control Functions

28. Treatment Effects

29. Natural Experiments. (We may end up collapsing 26 and 27.)

Time Series and Dynamic Models

30. Dynamic Factor Analysis

31. Filtering Methods

32. High Frequency Time Series; operator methods in time series will appear here.

33. Analysis of Low Frequency Fluctuations; this include various suggestions on persistent time series that were made by econometricians we surveyed.

34. Stochastic Volatility

35. Vector Autoregressions

36. Bayesian Time Series

37. Forecasting; will require careful evaluation of Handbook of Economic Forecasting in order to avoid overlap.

Computation

38. Computational Methods in Time Series Analysis

39. Bayesian Computation

40. Monte Carlo Methods

Applied Econometrics

41. Games

42. Dynamic Discrete Choice

43. Auctions

44. Econometrics of Industrial Organization

45. Social Networks

46. Hedonic Models

47. Household and Family Models

48. Search Models

49. Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium Models

50. Econometrics of Revealed Preference

51. Behavioral Genetics