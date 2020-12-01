Handbook of Econometrics, Volume 7B
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foundational Issues in Econometrics
1. Decision Theory and Econometric Analysis
2. Modelling Economic Agents as Econometricians
3. Econometric Analysis under Model Misspecification and Model Uncertainty
4. The Role of Assumptions in Econometric Analysis
5. Abduction
6. Structural Econometrics
Instrumental Variables/Moments-Based Estimators
7. Conditional Moments
8. Weak Instruments
9. Instrumental Variable Selection
10. Generalized Instrumental Variables
11. Moment Inequalities; this chapter can include uniform inference
Nonlinear and Nonparametric Methods
12. Nonlinear Panel Models
13. Quantile Regression and Shape Restrictions
14. Bayesian Nonparametrics
15. Nonseparable Models with Endogeneity; this chapter can include simultaneous equations/nonparametric choice models
Measurement, Estimation, Testing
16. Measurement and Economic Theory
17. Measurement Systems and Measurement Error
18. Sampling
19. Cross-sectional Dependence
20. Analysis of High Dimensional Econometric Models; this chapter can include machine learning
21. Indirect Inference
22. Mixture Models
23. Hypothesis Testing (multiple testing, optimal tests, etc.)
24. Nonregular Models
25. Estimation of Partially Identified Models
26. Matching Estimators
27. Control Functions
28. Treatment Effects
29. Natural Experiments. (We may end up collapsing 26 and 27.)
Time Series and Dynamic Models
30. Dynamic Factor Analysis
31. Filtering Methods
32. High Frequency Time Series; operator methods in time series will appear here.
33. Analysis of Low Frequency Fluctuations; this include various suggestions on persistent time series that were made by econometricians we surveyed.
34. Stochastic Volatility
35. Vector Autoregressions
36. Bayesian Time Series
37. Forecasting; will require careful evaluation of Handbook of Economic Forecasting in order to avoid overlap.
Computation
38. Computational Methods in Time Series Analysis
39. Bayesian Computation
40. Monte Carlo Methods
Applied Econometrics
41. Games
42. Dynamic Discrete Choice
43. Auctions
44. Econometrics of Industrial Organization
45. Social Networks
46. Hedonic Models
47. Household and Family Models
48. Search Models
49. Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium Models
50. Econometrics of Revealed Preference
51. Behavioral Genetics
Description
Handbook in Econometrics, Volume 7B, the latest release in this ongoing series, examines recent advances in foundational issues and "hot" topics within econometrics, such as inference for moment inequalities and estimation of high dimensional models. Chapters in this updated release cover Decision Theory and Econometric Analysis, Modelling Economic Agents as Econometricians, Econometric Analysis under Model Misspecification and Model Uncertainty, The Role of Assumptions in Econometric Analysis, Abduction, Structural Econometrics, Instrumental Variables/Moments-Based Estimators, Conditional Moments, Weak Instruments, Instrumental Variable Selection, Generalized Instrumental Variables, Moment Inequalities, Nonlinear and Nonparametric Methods, and much more.
Key Features
- Presents a broader and more comprehensive view of this expanding field than any other handbook
- Emphasizes connections between econometrics to economics
- Highlights current topics for which no good summaries exist
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers worldwide working in econometrics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1032
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444636485
About the Series Volume Editors
Steven Durlauf
Stephen Durlauf is Kenneth J. Arrow Professor of Economics, Laurents R. Christensen Professor of Economics, and Vilas Professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is a Fellow in the Econometric Society and in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin at Madison, WI, USA
Lars Hansen
Lars Peter Hansen is David Rockefeller Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago, and is an internationally known leader in economic dynamics. Hansen guides the scholarly direction of the Becker Friedman Institute and chairs the Institute Research Council. He was one of the forces behind the 2008 creation of the Milton Friedman Institute, the predecessor of the Becker Friedman Institute, and served as its founding director. He was one of three in 2013 to be awarded The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel along with Eugene F. Fama and Robert J. Shiller "for their empirical analysis of asset prices."
Hansen’s work explores formal implications of dynamic economic models in which decision makers face uncertain environments. The main theme of his research has been to devise and apply econometric methods that are consistent with the probabilistic framework of the economic models under investigation. His work has implications for consumption, savings investment, and asset pricing. Hansen's early research in econometrics was aimed at developing time series statistical methods to investigate one part of an economic model without having to fully specify and estimate all of the model ingredients. The applications he explored with several coauthors included systems that are rich enough to support models of asset valuation and to identify and clarify empirical puzzles, where real-world financial and economic data were at odds with prevailing academic models. He continues to explore, analyze, and interpret implications of dynamic economic models in environments with uncertainty from a time-series perspective. His recent research explores ways to quantify intertemporal risk-return tradeoffs and ways to model economic behavior when decision makers are uncertain about how to forecast future economic events.
Hansen won the 2010 BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in the Economics, Finance and Management “for making fundamental contributions to our understanding of how economic actors cope with risky and changing environments.” He also received the CME Group-MSRI Prize in Innovative Quantitative Applications in 2008 and the Erwin Plein Nemmers Prize in Economics from Northwestern University in 2006. Hansen is a fellow of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Finance Association. He also is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and past president of the Econometric Society.
Hansen is the editor of two Elsevier publications – Handbook of Financial Econometrics, Volume 1, Tools; and Handbook of Financial Econometrics, Volume 2, Applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
James Heckman
James Heckman is Henry Schultz Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago. A Nobel laureate, he is also a winner of the John Bates Clark Medal and a two-time winner of the Dennis J. Aigner Award for Applied Econometrics frrom the "Journal of Econometrics."
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Rosa Matzkin
Rosa Matzkin is Charles E. Davidson Professor of Economics at the University of California, Los Angeles. A Fellow of the Econometric Society, she is Editor of Editor of "Quantitative Economics," the Journal of the Econometric Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
