Handbook of Dynamical Systems, Volume 1B

This second half of Volume 1 of this Handbook follows Volume 1A, which was published in 2002. The contents of these two tightly integrated parts taken together come close to a realization of the program formulated in the introductory survey “Principal Structures” of Volume 1A.

The present volume contains surveys on subjects in four areas of dynamical systems: Hyperbolic dynamics, parabolic dynamics, ergodic theory and infinite-dimensional dynamical systems (partial differential equations).