Handbook of Dynamical Systems, Volume 1B
1st Edition
Volume 1B
Description
This second half of Volume 1 of this Handbook follows Volume 1A, which was published in 2002. The contents of these two tightly integrated parts taken together come close to a realization of the program formulated in the introductory survey “Principal Structures” of Volume 1A.
The present volume contains surveys on subjects in four areas of dynamical systems: Hyperbolic dynamics, parabolic dynamics, ergodic theory and infinite-dimensional dynamical systems (partial differential equations).
Key Features
. Written by experts in the field. . The coverage of ergodic theory in these two parts of Volume 1 is considerably more broad and thorough than that provided in other existing sources. . The final cluster of chapters discusses partial differential equations from the point of view of dynamical systems.
Readership
Researchers, professors, post-graduate students, academic and corporate (subject) libraries.
Table of Contents
Preface List of Contributors Contents of Volume 1A
- Partially Hyperbolic Dynamical Systems (B. Hasselblatt and Ya. Pesin)
- Smooth Ergodic Theory and Nonuniformly Hypoerbolic Dynamics (L. Barreira and Ya. Pesin, with an Appendix by O. Sarig)
- Stochastic-Like Behaviour in Nonuniformly Expanding Maps (S. Luzzatto)
- Homoclinic Bifurcations, Dominated Splitting, and Robust Transivity (E.R. Pujals and M. Sambarino)
- Random Dynamics (Yu. Kifer, P.-D. Liu)
- An Introduction to Veech Surfaces (P. Hubert and T.A. Schmidt)
- Ergodic Theory of Translation Surfaces (H. Masur)
- On the Lyapunov Exponents of the Kontsevich-Zorich Cocycle (G. Forni)
- Counting Problems in Moduli Space (A. Eskin)
- On the Interplay Between Measurable and Topological Dynamics (E. Glasner and B. Weiss)
- Spectral Properties and Combinatorial Constructions in Ergodic Theory (A. Katok and J.-P. Thouvenot)
- Combinatorial and Diophantine Applications of Ergodic Theory (V. Bergelson, with Appendix A by A. Leibman and Appendix B by A. Quas and M. Wierdl)
- Pointwise Ergodic Theorems for Actions of Groups (A. Nevo)
- Global Attractors in PDE (A.V. Babin)
- Hamiltonian PDEs (S.B. Kuksin, with an Appendix by D. Bambusi)
- Extended Hamiltonian Systems (M.I. Weinstein) Author Index of Volume 1A Subject Index of Volume 1A Author Index Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 18th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478227
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520555
About the Editor
A. Katok
Affiliations and Expertise
The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, USA
B. Hasselblatt
Affiliations and Expertise
Tufts University, Department of Mathematics, Medford, MA USA