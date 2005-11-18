Handbook of Dynamical Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520555, 9780080478227

Handbook of Dynamical Systems, Volume 1B

1st Edition

Volume 1B

Editors: A. Katok B. Hasselblatt
eBook ISBN: 9780080478227
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520555
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th November 2005
Page Count: 1234
Description

This second half of Volume 1 of this Handbook follows Volume 1A, which was published in 2002. The contents of these two tightly integrated parts taken together come close to a realization of the program formulated in the introductory survey “Principal Structures” of Volume 1A.

The present volume contains surveys on subjects in four areas of dynamical systems: Hyperbolic dynamics, parabolic dynamics, ergodic theory and infinite-dimensional dynamical systems (partial differential equations).

Key Features

. Written by experts in the field. . The coverage of ergodic theory in these two parts of Volume 1 is considerably more broad and thorough than that provided in other existing sources. . The final cluster of chapters discusses partial differential equations from the point of view of dynamical systems.

Readership

Researchers, professors, post-graduate students, academic and corporate (subject) libraries.

Table of Contents

Preface List of Contributors Contents of Volume 1A

  1. Partially Hyperbolic Dynamical Systems (B. Hasselblatt and Ya. Pesin)
  2. Smooth Ergodic Theory and Nonuniformly Hypoerbolic Dynamics (L. Barreira and Ya. Pesin, with an Appendix by O. Sarig)
  3. Stochastic-Like Behaviour in Nonuniformly Expanding Maps (S. Luzzatto)
  4. Homoclinic Bifurcations, Dominated Splitting, and Robust Transivity (E.R. Pujals and M. Sambarino)
  5. Random Dynamics (Yu. Kifer, P.-D. Liu)
  6. An Introduction to Veech Surfaces (P. Hubert and T.A. Schmidt)
  7. Ergodic Theory of Translation Surfaces (H. Masur)
  8. On the Lyapunov Exponents of the Kontsevich-Zorich Cocycle (G. Forni)
  9. Counting Problems in Moduli Space (A. Eskin)
  10. On the Interplay Between Measurable and Topological Dynamics (E. Glasner and B. Weiss)
  11. Spectral Properties and Combinatorial Constructions in Ergodic Theory (A. Katok and J.-P. Thouvenot)
  12. Combinatorial and Diophantine Applications of Ergodic Theory (V. Bergelson, with Appendix A by A. Leibman and Appendix B by A. Quas and M. Wierdl)
  13. Pointwise Ergodic Theorems for Actions of Groups (A. Nevo)
  14. Global Attractors in PDE (A.V. Babin)
  15. Hamiltonian PDEs (S.B. Kuksin, with an Appendix by D. Bambusi)
  16. Extended Hamiltonian Systems (M.I. Weinstein) Author Index of Volume 1A Subject Index of Volume 1A Author Index Subject Index

About the Editor

A. Katok

The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, USA

B. Hasselblatt

Tufts University, Department of Mathematics, Medford, MA USA

