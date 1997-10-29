Handbook of Differential Equations
3rd Edition
Description
This book compiles the most widely applicable methods for solving and approximating differential equations. as well as numerous examples showing the methods use. Topics include ordinary differential equations, symplectic integration of differential equations, and the use of wavelets when numerically solving differential equations.
Key Features
- For nearly every technique, the book provides:
- The types of equations to which the method is applicable
- The idea behind the method
- The procedure for carrying out the method
- At least one simple example of the method
- Any cautions that should be exercised
- Notes for more advanced users
- References to the literature for more discussion or more examples, including pointers to electronic resources, such as URLs
Readership
Students and practitioners of applied mathematics and engineering, where the solution or approximation of differential equations is necessary.
Table of Contents
(Chapter Headings) Definitions and Concepts. Transformations. Exact Analytical Methods. Exact Methods for ODEs. Exact Methods for PDEs. Approximate Analytical Methods. Numerical Methods: Concepts. Numerical Methods for ODEs. Numerical Methods for PDEs. List of Tables. List of Programs. List of Figures. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 801
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 29th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080572741
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127843964
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302208
About the Author
Daniel Zwillinger
Dr. Daniel Zwillinger is a Senior Principal Systems Engineer for the Raytheon Company. He was a systems requirements “book boss” for the Cobra Judy Replacement (CJR) ship and was a requirements and test lead for tracking on the Ungraded Early Warning Radars (UEWR). He has improved the Zumwalt destroyer’s software accreditation process and he was test lead on an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. Dan is a subject matter expert (SME) in Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) and is a DFSS SME in Test Optimization, Critical Chain Program Management, and Voice of the Customer. He is currently leading a project creating Trust in Autonomous Systems. At Raytheon, he twice won the President’s award for best Six Sigma project of the year: on converting planning packages to work packages for the Patriot missile, and for revising Raytheon’s timecard system. He has managed the Six Sigma white belt training program. Prior to Raytheon, Dan worked at Sandia Labs, JPL, Exxon, MITRE, IDA, BBN, and The Mathworks (where he developed an early version of their Statistics Toolbox).
For ten years, Zwillinger was owner and president of Aztec Corporation. As a small business, Aztec won several Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts. The company also created several software packages for publishing companies. Prior to Aztec, Zwillinger was a college professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the department of mathematics.
Dan has written several books on mathematics on the topics of differential equations, integration, statistics, and general mathematics. He is editor-in-chief of the Chemical Rubber Company’s (CRC’s) “Standard Mathematical Tables and Formulae”, and is on the editorial board for CRC’s “Handbook of Chemistry and Physics”. Zwillinger holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He earned his doctorate in applied mathematics from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Zwillinger is a certified Raytheon Six Sigma Expert and an ASQ certified Six Sigma Black Belt. He also holds a pilot’s license.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY, USA