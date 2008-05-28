Handbook of Differential Equations: Stationary Partial Differential Equations, Volume 6
1st Edition
Editors: Michel Chipot
eBook ISBN: 9780080560595
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532411
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th May 2008
Page Count: 624
Table of Contents
- Domain Perturbation for Linear and Semi-Linear Boundary Value Problems, D. Daners.
- Singular solutions of semi-linear elliptic problems J. Dávila.
- Positive solutions to semi- linear and quasi-linear elliptic equations on unbounded domains, V. Kondratiev, V. Liskevich and Z. Sobol.
- Symmetry of solutions of elliptic equations via maximum principles, F. Pacella and M. Ramaswamy.
- Stationary Boundary Value Problems for Compressible Navier-Stokes equations, P.I. Plotnikov and J. Sokolowski.
- Positive Solutions for Lotka-Volterra Systems with Cross- Diffusion, Y. Yamada.
- Fixed Point Theory and Elliptic Boundary Value Problems, H. Zou.
Description
This handbook is the sixth and last volume in the series devoted to stationary partial differential equations. The topics covered by this volume include in particular domain perturbations for boundary value problems, singular solutions of semilinear elliptic problems, positive solutions to elliptic equations on unbounded domains, symmetry of solutions, stationary compressible Navier-Stokes equation, Lotka-Volterra systems with cross-diffusion, and fixed point theory for elliptic boundary value problems.
Key Features
- Collection of self-contained, state-of-the-art surveys
- Written by well-known experts in the field
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments
Readership
Graduate students and academics in mathematics
About the Editors
Michel Chipot Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Zurich, Switzerland
