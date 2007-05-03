Handbook of Differential Equations: Stationary Partial Differential Equations, Volume 4
1st Edition
Editors: Michel Chipot
eBook ISBN: 9780080521831
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444530363
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 3rd May 2007
Page Count: 626
Table of Contents
Preface Contributors
- F. Brock: Rearrangements and applications to symmetry problems in PDE
- A. Farina: Liouville-type theorems for elliptic problems
- M. Guedda: Similarity and pseudosimilarity solutions of degenerate boundary layer equations
- N. Kenmochi: Monotonicity and compactness methods for nonlinear variational inequalities
- H. Morimoto: Stationary Navier-Stokes flow in 2-D Channels involving the general outflow condition
- P. Pucci and J. Serrin: Maximum principles for elliptic partial differential equations
- V. Radelescu: Singular phenomena in nonlinear elliptic problems from blow-up boundary solutions to equations with singular nonlinearities Index
Description
A collection of self contained state-of-the art surveys. The authors have made an effort to achieve readability for mathematicians and scientists from other fields, for this series of handbooks to be a new reference for research, learning and teaching.
Key Features
- written by well-known experts in the field
- self contained volume in series covering one of the most rapid developing topics in mathematics
Readership
Graduate students and academics in mathematics
Michel Chipot Editor
University of Zurich, Switzerland
