Handbook of Differential Equations: Stationary Partial Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444530363, 9780080521831

Handbook of Differential Equations: Stationary Partial Differential Equations, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: Michel Chipot
eBook ISBN: 9780080521831
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444530363
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 3rd May 2007
Page Count: 626
Table of Contents

Preface Contributors

  1. F. Brock: Rearrangements and applications to symmetry problems in PDE
  2. A. Farina: Liouville-type theorems for elliptic problems
  3. M. Guedda: Similarity and pseudosimilarity solutions of degenerate boundary layer equations
  4. N. Kenmochi: Monotonicity and compactness methods for nonlinear variational inequalities
  5. H. Morimoto: Stationary Navier-Stokes flow in 2-D Channels involving the general outflow condition
  6. P. Pucci and J. Serrin: Maximum principles for elliptic partial differential equations
  7. V. Radelescu: Singular phenomena in nonlinear elliptic problems from blow-up boundary solutions to equations with singular nonlinearities Index

Description

A collection of self contained state-of-the art surveys. The authors have made an effort to achieve readability for mathematicians and scientists from other fields, for this series of handbooks to be a new reference for research, learning and teaching.

Key Features

  • written by well-known experts in the field
  • self contained volume in series covering one of the most rapid developing topics in mathematics

Readership

Graduate students and academics in mathematics

Details

No. of pages:
626
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2007
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080521831
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444530363

About the Editors

Michel Chipot Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Zurich, Switzerland

