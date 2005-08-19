Handbook of Differential Equations:Stationary Partial Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520456, 9780080461076

Handbook of Differential Equations:Stationary Partial Differential Equations, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Michel Chipot Pavol Quittner
eBook ISBN: 9780080461076
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520456
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 19th August 2005
Page Count: 624
Table of Contents

  1. T. Bartsch, Zhi-Qiang Wang, M. Willem: The Dirichlet problem for superlinear elliptic equations.
  2. B. Dacorogna: Non convex problems of the calculus of variations and differential inclusions.
  3. Y. Du: Bifurcation and related topics in elliptic problems.
  4. J. López-Gómez: Metasolutions.
  5. J. D. Rossi: Elliptic problems with nonlinear boundary conditions and the Sobolev trace theorem.
  6. G. Rozenblum, M. Melgaard: Schrödinger operators with singular potentials.
  7. S. Solimini: Multiplicity techniques for problems without compactness.

Description

A collection of self contained, state-of-the-art surveys. The authors have made an effort to achieve readability for mathematicians and scientists from other fields, for this series of handbooks to be a new reference for research, learning and teaching.

Partial differential equations represent one of the most rapidly developing topics in mathematics. This is due to their numerous applications in science and engineering on the one hand and to the challenge and beauty of associated mathematical problems on the other.

Key features:

  • Self-contained volume in series covering one of the most rapid developing topics in mathematics.
  • 7 Chapters, enriched with numerous figures originating from numerical simulations.
  • Written by well known experts in the field.

Key Features

Readership

Graduate students and academics.

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2005
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080461076
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444520456

About the Editors

Michel Chipot Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Zurich, Switzerland

Pavol Quittner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Comenius University, Bratislava, Slovakia.

