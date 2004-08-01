Handbook of Differential Equations: Ordinary Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444511287, 9780080532820

Handbook of Differential Equations: Ordinary Differential Equations, Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: A. Canada P. Drabek A. Fonda
eBook ISBN: 9780080532820
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444511287
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st August 2004
Page Count: 708
Table of Contents

  1. A Survey of Recent Results for Initial and Boundary Value Problems Singular in the Dependent Variable (R. Agarwal, D. O'Regan).

  2. The Lower and Upper Solutions Method for Boundary Value Problems (C. De Coster, P. Habets).

  3. Half-Linear Differential Equations (O. Doysl'y).

  4. Radial Solutions of Quasilinear Elliptic Differential Equations (J. Jacobsen and K. Schmitt).

  5. Integrability of Polynomial Differential Systems (J. Llibre).

  6. Global Results for the Forced Pendulum Equation (J. Mawhin).

  7. Wazewski Method and Conley Index (R. Srzednicki).

Description

The book contains seven survey papers about ordinary differential equations.

The common feature of all papers consists in the fact that nonlinear equations are focused on. This reflects the situation in modern mathematical modelling - nonlinear mathematical models are more realistic and describe the real world problems more accurately. The implications are that new methods and approaches have to be looked for, developed and adopted in order to understand and solve nonlinear ordinary differential equations.

The purpose of this volume is to inform the mathematical community and also other scientists interested in and using the mathematical apparatus of ordinary differential equations, about some of these methods and possible applications.

Readership

Mathematicians, researchers, (post-) graduate students

A. Canada Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Granada, Granada, Spain.

P. Drabek Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of West Bohemia, Pilsen, Czech Republic.

A. Fonda Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Trieste, Trieste, Italy.

