Handbook of Differential Equations: Ordinary Differential Equations, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A Survey of Recent Results for Initial and Boundary Value Problems Singular in the Dependent Variable (R. Agarwal, D. O'Regan).
The Lower and Upper Solutions Method for Boundary Value Problems (C. De Coster, P. Habets).
Half-Linear Differential Equations (O. Doysl'y).
Radial Solutions of Quasilinear Elliptic Differential Equations (J. Jacobsen and K. Schmitt).
Integrability of Polynomial Differential Systems (J. Llibre).
Global Results for the Forced Pendulum Equation (J. Mawhin).
Wazewski Method and Conley Index (R. Srzednicki).
Description
The book contains seven survey papers about ordinary differential equations.
The common feature of all papers consists in the fact that nonlinear equations are focused on. This reflects the situation in modern mathematical modelling - nonlinear mathematical models are more realistic and describe the real world problems more accurately. The implications are that new methods and approaches have to be looked for, developed and adopted in order to understand and solve nonlinear ordinary differential equations.
The purpose of this volume is to inform the mathematical community and also other scientists interested in and using the mathematical apparatus of ordinary differential equations, about some of these methods and possible applications.
Readership
Mathematicians, researchers, (post-) graduate students
About the Authors
A. Canada Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Granada, Granada, Spain.
P. Drabek Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of West Bohemia, Pilsen, Czech Republic.
A. Fonda Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Trieste, Trieste, Italy.