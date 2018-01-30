Handbook of Developmental Neurotoxicology
2nd Edition
Description
Handbook of Developmental Neurotoxicology, Second Edition, provides a comprehensive view of the fundamental aspects of neurodevelopment, the pathways and agents that affect them, relevant clinical syndromes, and risk assessment procedures for developmental neurotoxicants. The editors and chapter authors are internationally recognized experts whose collaboration heralds a remarkable advance in the field, bridging developmental neuroscience with the principles of neurotoxicology. The book features eight new chapters with newly recruited authors, making it an essential text for students and professionals in toxicology, neurotoxicology, developmental biology, pharmacology, and neuroscience.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive, up-to-date resource on developmental neurotoxicology with updated chapters from the first edition
- Contains new chapters that focus on subjects recent to the field
- Includes well-illustrated material, with diagrams, charts, and tables
- Contains compelling case studies and chapters written by world experts
Readership
Neurotoxicologists, neurologists, neuroscientists, toxicologists, graduate students, developmental biologists, pharmacologists, post-doctoral fellows, and researchers in biological and biomedical sciences
Table of Contents
PART I. CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR MORPHOGENESIS OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM
An Introductory Overview: Cellular and Molecular Morphogenesis of the Nervous System
Cheng Wang
1. Brain Morphogenesis and Developmental Neurotoxicology
Karl F. Jensen and Jeanene K. Olin
2. Neural Cell Adhesion Molecules in Normal and Abnormal Neural Development
Cheng Wang
3. Neurite Development and Neurotoxicity
Zhen He, Sherry Ferguson, Tucker A. Patterson and Merle G. Paule
4. Myelin: Structure, Function, Pathology and Targeted Therapeutics
Joseph Hanig and Geeta Negi
PART II. DEVELOPMENTAL NEUROBIOLOGY/TOXICOLOGY
An Introductory Overview
William Slikker Jr.
5. Neurotrophic Factors
Jimcy Platholi and Francis S. Lee
6. Serotonin Signaling as a Target for Craniofacial Embryotoxicity
Robert M. Greene and Michele M. Pisano
7. Neurotoxic and neurotrophic effects of GABAergic agents on the developing brain
Julia M. Gohlke
8. Neural stem cell biology and application to developmental neurotoxicity assessment
Fang Liu and Cheng Wang
9. Apoptosis as a Mechanism of Developmental Neurotoxicity
Pamela J. Lein, Suangsuda Supasai and Michelle Guignet
10. Periods of Susceptibility: Interspecies Comparison of Developmental Milestones during Ontogenesis of the Central Nervous System
John M. DeSesso and Amy Lavin Williams
11. Modeling the Neurovascular Unit in vitro and in silico
Katerine S. Saili, Todd J. Zurlinden and Thomas B. Knudsen
12. Zebrafish Models of Developmental Biology and Toxicology
Courtney Roper and Robert L. Tanguay
13. Using Caenorhabditis elegans to Study Neurotoxicity
Margaret M. Sedensky and Philip G. Morgan
PART III. SYNAPTOGENESIS AND NEUROTRANSMISSION
An Introductory Overview: Synaptogenesis and Neurotransmission
Cheng Wang
14. Human 3D in vitro Models for Developmental Neurotoxity
Leah Smirnova and Thomas Hartung
15. Ontogeny of Monoamine Neurotransmitters
Sumit Sarkar, Syed Z. Imam and Jennifer L. Walters
16. Developmental Toxicity within the Central Cholinergic Nervous System
David A. Jett, Michelle Guignet, Suangsuda Supasai and Pamela J. Lein
17. Ontogeny of Second Messenger Systems
Syed Z. Imam, Hector Rosas-Hernandez, Elvis Cuevas, Susan M. Lantz, Sumit Sarkar, Syed F. Ali and Merle G. Paule
18. The NMDA Receptors: Physiology and Neurotoxicology in the Developing Brain
Qiang Gu
PART IV. NUTRIENT AND CHEMICAL DISPOSITION
An Introductory Overview: Nutrient and Chemical Disposition
William Slikker Jr.
19. Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Models
Jeffrey W. Fisher, Xiaoxia Yang and Charles Timchalk
20. Blood-Brain Barrier: Physiological and Functional Considerations
Hector Rosas-Hernandez, Elvis Cuevas, Susan M. Lantz, Syed Z. Imam, Merle G. Paule and Syed F. Ali
21. Toxicological Mechanisms of Engineered Nanomaterials: Role of Material Properties in Inducing Different Biological Responses
R. L. Salisbury, R. Agans, M. E. Huddleston, A. Snyder, Alexandra Mendlein and Saber Hussain
22. Food and Nutrient Exposure Throughout the Life Span: How Does What We Eat Translate into Exposure, Deficiencies, and Toxicities?
Keli M. Hawthorne
23. The Microbiome Gut-Brain Axis
Carl E. Cerniglia
24. Drug and Chemical Contaminants in Breast Milk: Effects on Neurodevelopment of the Nursing Infant
Tom Leibson, Prateek Lala and Shinya Ito
PART V. BEHAVIORAL ASSESSMENT
An Introductory Overview: Behavioral Assessment
Merle G. Paule
25. Behavioral Phenotyping in Developmental Neurotoxicology – Simple Approaches using Unconditioned Behaviors in Rodents
Devon L. Graham, Jerrold S. Meyer and Gregg D. Stanwood
26. Psychometric Tools to Study Cognition, Sensory Functioning and Social Behavior in Infant and Adolescent Nonhuman Primates
Thomas M. Burbacher and Kimberly S. Grant
27. Automated assessment of cognitive function in nonhuman primates
John C. Talpos and Merle G. Paule
28. Determining the validity of pre-clinical behavioral assessments for extrapolation to a clinical setting
John C. Talpos and John J. Chelonis
29. Behavioral Outcome as a Primary Organizing Principle for Mechanistic Data in Developmental Neurotoxicity
Christina Sobin and Mari Golub
PART VI. CLINICAL ASSESSMENT AND EPIDEMIOLOGY
An Introductory Overview: Clinical Assessment and Epidemiology
Jan M. Friedman
30. Evaluation of the Human Newborn Infant
Lilly Bogičević, Marjolein Verhoeven and Anneloes van Baar
31. Neuropsychological Assessment of Children in Studies of Developmental Neurotoxicity
David C. Bellinger and Johanna Calderon
32. Neurodevelopmental Assessment of the Older Infant and Child
William J. Barbaresi and Julie Bickel
33. Longitudinal Studies of the Effects of Prenatal Cocaine Exposure on Development and Behavior
Gale A. Richardson and Nancy L. Day
34. Assessment of Case Reports and Clinical Series
Jan M. Friedman
PART VII. SPECIFIC NEUROTOXIC SYNDROMES
An Introductory Overview: Specific Neurotoxic Syndromes
Merle G. Paule
35. Fetal Minamata Disease: A Human Episode of Congenital Methylmercury Poisoning
Alessandra Antunes dos Santos, Louis W. Chang, Grace Liejun Guo and Michael Aschner
36. The Developmental Neurotoxicity of Cadmium
Ashley J. Malin and Robert O. Wright
37. Developmental Neurotoxicology of Lead – Neurobehavioral and Neurological Impacts
Stephen M. Lasley
38. Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
Irena Nulman, Talya Shulman and Feiyuan Liu
39. Developmental Neurotoxicity of Nicotine and Tobacco
Edward D. Levin and Yael Abreu-Villaça
40. Developmental Neurobehavioral Neurotoxicity of Insecticides
Yael Abreu-Villaça and Edward D. Levin
41. Developmental Exposure to Polychlorinated Biphenyls Induces Deficits in Inhibitory Control and May Enhance Substance Abuse Risk
Mellessa M. Miller and Helen J K Sable
42. Developmental Neurotoxicity of General Anesthetics
Jennifer L. Walters and Merle G. Paule
43. Maternal Drug Abuse and Adverse Effects on Neurobehavior of Offspring
Diana Dow-Edwards
44. Developmental Neurotoxicology of Antiepileptic Drugs
Jocelyn M. Lutes, Jolene E. Borchelt, Patricia A. Janulewicz and Jane Adams
PART VIII. RISK ASSESSMENT
An Introductory Overview: Risk Assessment
William Slikker Jr.
45. Current Approaches to Risk Assessment for Developmental Neurotoxicity
Susan L. Makris and Andrew D. Kraft
46. Animal/Human Concordance
Larry P. Sheets and William Slikker Jr.
47. Physiologically based pharmacokinetic models in the risk assessment of developmental neurotoxicants
Kannan Krishnan
48. Application of Quantitative dose response data in risk assessment and the incorporation of high throughput data
John C. Lipscomb
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 30th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093948
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128094051
About the Editor
William Slikker, Jr.
Dr. Slikker is the Director of FDA’s National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR). He received his Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Toxicology from the University of California at Davis. Dr. Slikker holds Adjunct Professorships in the Departments of Pediatrics, and Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He has held committee chairmanships or elected offices in several scientific societies, including the Teratology Society (serving as President) and the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (Chair, Developmental Pharmacology Section and member of the Program Committee) and co-founder and past President of the MidSouth Computational Biology and Bioinformatics Society. He is currently Associate Editor for NeuroToxicology and Toxicological Sciences and is the past President of The Academy of Toxicological Sciences, the Society of Toxicology (Presidential term ended 2013), recipient of the 2014 George H. Scott Memorial Award from The Toxicology Forum and invited to present the Warkany Lecture at the 2015 annual meeting of the Teratology Society. Dr. Slikker has authored or co-authored over 300 publications in the areas of transplancental pharmacokinetics, developmental neurotoxicology, neuroprotection, systems biology, and risk assessment. He has also served on several national/international advisory panels for the International Life Sciences Institute (ILSI)/Health and Environmental Sciences Institute (HESI), Chemical Industry Institute of Toxicology (CIIT) Centers for Health Research, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), National Academy of Sciences (NAS), National Institutes of Health (NIH) and World Health Organization (WHO).
Affiliations and Expertise
National Center for Toxicological Research, Jefferson, US FDA, AR, USA
Merle G. Paule
Dr. Paule received his B.S. in Biochemistry and his Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of California at Davis. In 1983 he began work at the FDA’s National Center for Toxicological Research in Jefferson, Arkansas, where he remains today. He attained certification as one of FDA’s Senior Biomedical Research Scientists in 2000 and in 2005 became the Director of the Division of Neurotoxicology at NCTR. Dr. Paule has played a major role in developing an automated system for monitoring multiple complex brain functions in nonhuman primates, children, and rodents. Utilization of similar or identical behavioral tasks across species serves to facilitate the interspecies extrapolation of exposure data and, thus, the risk assessment process. He is past President of the Behavioral Toxicology Society, the Neurobehavioral Teratology Society and the Neurotoxicology Specialty Section of the Society of Toxicology and Associate Editor for the journals NeuroToxicology and Neurotoxicology and Teratology. Dr. Paule has published over 225 research articles and 30 book chapters and holds Adjunct Professorships at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in the Departments of Pharmacology and Toxicology and in Pediatrics. He is an elected Fellow in the Academy of Toxicological Sciences and in the International Behavioral Neuroscience Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Neurotoxicology, National Center for Toxicological Research, US FDA, Jefferson, AR, USA
Cheng Wang
Cheng Wang, M.D., Ph.D. is a Senior Scientist at the National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR)/US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He is also an Adjunct Faculty member in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). Dr. Wang is the P.I. of protocols (grants) supported by the NCTR/FDA, National Toxicology Program and NICHD. He is currently responsible for leading a research team that provides unique and highly specialized skills in neural toxicology, pharmacology, systems biology and stem cell biology research. Dr. Wang has published more than 80 peer-reviewed research articles in prestigious journals and 20 book chapters. Dr. Wang is a Co-Editor-in-Chief of the book entitled “Developmental Neurotoxicology Research: Principles, Models, Techniques, Strategies, and Mechanisms” and “Neural Cell Biology”. He also serves as Editor-in-Chief for Journal of Evolving Stem Cell Research (JESR) and Global Journal of Anesthesiology. Dr. Wang was awarded the Outstanding Performance Award at the Society of Toxicology 44th Annual Meeting and the 2007 FDA Scientific Achievement Award for Excellence in Laboratory Science. He also was awarded a 2008 FDA Group Recognition Award for his participation in the Pediatric Anesthesia Research Group. Research Interests Neural Stem Cell Biology Application of Systems Biology in Neurotoxicological Studies during Development Activity-induced Synaptic Plasticity and Neural Cell Adhesion Molecule Potential Pediatric Anesthetic-induced Neural Cell Death and the Potential Role of Neurotransmission (Mechanistic Studies) Mitochondrial DNA Damage and Expression Levels of DNA Repair Enzymes
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Neurotoxicology, National Center for Toxicological Research, US FDA, Jefferson, AR, USA