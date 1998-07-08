Handbook of Developmental Neurotoxicology

Dr. Slikker is the Director of FDA’s National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR). He received his Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Toxicology from the University of California at Davis. Dr. Slikker holds Adjunct Professorships in the Departments of Pediatrics, and Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He has held committee chairmanships or elected offices in several scientific societies, including the Teratology Society (serving as President) and the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (Chair, Developmental Pharmacology Section and member of the Program Committee) and co-founder and past President of the MidSouth Computational Biology and Bioinformatics Society. He is currently Associate Editor for NeuroToxicology and Toxicological Sciences and is the past President of The Academy of Toxicological Sciences, the Society of Toxicology (Presidential term ended 2013), recipient of the 2014 George H. Scott Memorial Award from The Toxicology Forum and invited to present the Warkany Lecture at the 2015 annual meeting of the Teratology Society. Dr. Slikker has authored or co-authored over 300 publications in the areas of transplancental pharmacokinetics, developmental neurotoxicology, neuroprotection, systems biology, and risk assessment. He has also served on several national/international advisory panels for the International Life Sciences Institute (ILSI)/Health and Environmental Sciences Institute (HESI), Chemical Industry Institute of Toxicology (CIIT) Centers for Health Research, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), National Academy of Sciences (NAS), National Institutes of Health (NIH) and World Health Organization (WHO).