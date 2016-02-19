Handbook of Dental Pharmacology and Therapeutics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167817, 9781483195292

Handbook of Dental Pharmacology and Therapeutics

1st Edition

Authors: Roy Goulding
eBook ISBN: 9781483195292
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Handbook of Dental Pharmacology and Therapeutics is a supplement to lectures given in dental schools on the subject of pharmacology in dental practice. The author describes dental therapeutics and pharmacology including the prescription of drugs, legislation of dangerous drugs, posology (dosage), weights and measures, frequency, or administration. He explains the sedatives, hypnotics, and anticonvulsants: he notes that narcotics can depress (not uniformly) all the tissue in the human body. The author also describes the mode of action and the stages induced in general anesthesia; the classification, action, and the therapeutics of analgesics (antipyretics, opiates, synthetic opiates). An interesting subject concerns analeptics or restoratives to resurrect the dying that includes stimulants of the central nervous systems (ephedrine, amphetamine, strychnine). Visits to the dentists should include obtundents and counter-irritants that dull sensation to pain. The author notes that in drilling cavities, the sharper the bur, the less obtundent needed. The author also addresses other drugs (hemostatic, anticoagulants) and those acting on the cardiovascular system or on the blood vessels. This handbook can prove useful for dentists, dental aides, pharmacologists, practitioners of general medicine, as well as students of dental medicine.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I. Introduction

Chapter II. Sedatives, Hypnotics, Anticonvulsants

Chapter III. General Anesthetics

Chapter IV. Analgesics

Chapter V. Analeptics

Chapter VI. Local Anesthetics

Chapter VII. Obtundents and Counterirritants

Chapter VIII. Chemotherapeutic Agents

Chapter IX. Antibiotics

Chapter X. Disinfectants and Antiseptics

Chapter XI. Drugs Acting on the Cardiovascular System

Chapter XII. Hemostatics and Anticoagulants

Chapter XIII. Vitamins

Chapter XIV. Minerals

Chapter XV. Drugs Acting on the Autonomic Nervous System and at Neuro-Muscular Junctions

Chapter XVI. Adrenal Corticosteroids

Appendix

Latin Phrases and Their Abbreviations

Index

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483195292

About the Author

Roy Goulding

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.