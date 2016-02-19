Handbook of Dehumidification Technology is a handbook of dehumidifiers and how they work. This manual describes the principles of dehumidification and looks at the domestic and industrial applications of dehumidifiers, along with design considerations for refrigerant dehumidifiers. The use of dehumidification in swimming pools and for food and flower storage is also discussed. This reference guide is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with an introduction to dehumidification, paying particular attention to how it addresses the problems created by high water vapor content in air. The historical development of air drying and the use of psychrometric charts to describe the state of damp air as well as to illustrate ways of lowering the relative humidity of moist air are also considered. The next chapter presents three methods of removing moisture from air: sorbent dehumidification, refrigerant dehumidification, and air-cycle dehumidification. The reader is also introduced to design considerations for refrigerant dehumidifiers, domestic applications of dehumidifiers, installation of dehumidifiers in a swimming pool, and industrial dehumidification. The final chapter is devoted to additional sources of information on dehumidifiers and dehumidification, including journals, professional bodies, and research. This monograph will be a valuable resource for technicians and others interested in humidity control.