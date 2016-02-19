Handbook of Dehumidification Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408025201, 9781483162010

Handbook of Dehumidification Technology

1st Edition

Authors: G.W. Brundrett
eBook ISBN: 9781483162010
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th February 1987
Page Count: 240
Description

Handbook of Dehumidification Technology is a handbook of dehumidifiers and how they work. This manual describes the principles of dehumidification and looks at the domestic and industrial applications of dehumidifiers, along with design considerations for refrigerant dehumidifiers. The use of dehumidification in swimming pools and for food and flower storage is also discussed. This reference guide is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with an introduction to dehumidification, paying particular attention to how it addresses the problems created by high water vapor content in air. The historical development of air drying and the use of psychrometric charts to describe the state of damp air as well as to illustrate ways of lowering the relative humidity of moist air are also considered. The next chapter presents three methods of removing moisture from air: sorbent dehumidification, refrigerant dehumidification, and air-cycle dehumidification. The reader is also introduced to design considerations for refrigerant dehumidifiers, domestic applications of dehumidifiers, installation of dehumidifiers in a swimming pool, and industrial dehumidification. The final chapter is devoted to additional sources of information on dehumidifiers and dehumidification, including journals, professional bodies, and research. This monograph will be a valuable resource for technicians and others interested in humidity control.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

1.1 Background

1.2 Historical Development of Air Drying

1.3 Psychrometric Charts

1.4 Reducing the Relative Humidity

1.5 References

2 Principles of Dehumidification

2.1 Sorbent Dehumidification

2.2 Refrigerant Dehumidification

2.3 Air-cycle Dehumidification

2.4 Vapor Compression Drying

2.5 References

3 Design Considerations for Refrigerant Dehumidifiers

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Refrigerant

3.3 Compressor

3.4 Evaporator

3.5 Condenser

3.6 Expansion Valve

3.7 Types of Fan

3.8 Electrical Aspects

3.9 Controls

3.10 Noise and Vibration

3.11 Overall Design

3.12 Assessment

3.13 Codes and Guides for Design, Installation and Testing

3.14 Background Reading on Thermodynamic Principles, and Heat Pumps

3.15 References

4 Domestic Applications of Dehumidifiers

4.1 The Market

4.2 Domestic Dehumidifiers

4.3 User Experience

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Standards and Guides

4.6 Further Reading on Condensation and Domestic Dehumidifiers

5 Swimming-pool dehumidification

5.1 Background

5.2 Evaporation

5.3 Pool Dehumidifier

5.4 Future trends

5.5 Further Reading on Pool Design

5.6 References

6 Industrial Dehumidification

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Casual Drying and Condensation Avoidance

6.3 Controlled Humidity

6.4 Drying Cycles

6.5 Drying Applications

6.6 Future Trends

6.7 Further Reading on Industrial Drying Processes

6.8 Industrial References

7 Food and Flowers

7.1 Plant Growing

7.2 Storage of Fresh Plant-derived Food and Flowers

7.3 Storage of Grain and Seed

7.4 Future Trends

7.5 Further Reading

7.6 References

8 Compressed Air and Other Gases

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Psychrometrics

8.3 Refrigerant Dehumidification

8.4 Desiccant Dryers

8.5 Selecting the Most Suitable Dryer

8.6 Future Trends

8.7 Further Reading

9 Future Trends

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Development of the Present Refrigerant Dehumidifiers

9.3 Alternative Cycles

9.4 The Changing Market

9.5 References

10 Economics

10.1 Introduction

10.2 The Dehumidifier Designer: Basic Manufacturing Cost of the Dehumidifier

10.3 The System Designer: Running Cost

10.4 The Cost Accountant: Total Cost

10.5 The Engineering Director: Overall View

10.6 Market Size

10.7 References

11 Further Sources of Information

11.1 Journals

11.2 Design of Refrigeration Equipment

11.3 Domestic Applications

11.4 Swimming Pools

11.5 Industrial Applications

11.6 Horticulture and Storage

11.7 Compressed Gas

Index


Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162010

About the Author

