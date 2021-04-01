Handbook of Decision Support Systems for Neurological Disorders
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Decision Support Systems for Neurological Disorders provides readers with complete coverage of advanced computer-aided diagnosis systems for neurological disorders. While computer-aided decision support systems for different medical imaging modalities are available, this is the first book to solely concentrate on decision support systems for neurological disorders. Due to the increase in the prevalence of diseases such as Alzheimer, Parkinson’s and Dementia, this book will have significant importance in the medical field. Topics discussed include recent computational approaches, different types of neurological disorders, deep convolution neural networks, generative adversarial networks, auto encoders, recurrent neural networks, and modified/hybrid artificial neural networks.
Key Features
- Includes applications of computer intelligence and decision support systems for the diagnosis and analysis of a variety of neurological disorders
- Presents in-depth, technical coverage of computer-aided systems for tumor image classification, Alzheimer’s disease detection, dementia detection using deep belief neural networks, and morphological approaches for stroke detection
- Covers disease diagnosis for cerebral palsy using auto-encoder approaches, contrast enhancement for performance enhanced diagnosis systems, autism detection using fuzzy logic systems, and autism detection using generative adversarial networks
- Written by engineers to help engineers, computer scientists, researchers and clinicians understand the technology and applications of decision support systems for neurological disorders
Readership
Biomedical Engineers and researchers in neural engineering, biomedical engineering, computer science, and mathematics. Clinicians and researchers in neuroscience
Table of Contents
1.A review of deep learning-based disease detection in Alzheimer’s patients
2. Brain tissue segmentation to detect schizophrenia in gray matter using MR images
3. Detection of small tumors of the brain using medical imaging
4. Fuzzy logic-based hybrid knowledge systems for the detection and diagnosis of childhood autism
5. Artificial intelligence for risk prediction of Alzheimer’s disease: a new promise for community health screening in the
older aged
6. Cost-effective assistive device for motor neuron disease
7. EEG signal-based human emotion detection using an artificial neural network
8. Multiview decision tree-based segmentation of tumors in MR brain medical images
9. Multiclass SVM coupled with optimization techniques for
segmentation and classification of medical images
10. Brain tissues segmentation in magnetic resonance imaging for the diagnosis of brain disorders using a convolutional neural network
11. Fine motor skills and cognitive development using virtual reality-based games in children
12. A CAD software application as a decision support system for ischemic stroke detection in the posterior fossa
13. Optimization-based multilevel threshold image segmentation for identifying ischemic stroke lesion in brain MR images
14. A study of machine learning algorithms used for detecting cognitive disorders associated with dyslexia
15. A Critical Analysis and Review of Assistive Technology: Advancements, Laws, and Impact on Improving the Rehabilitation of Dysarthric Patients
16. A comparative study on the application of machine learning
algorithms for neurodegenerative disease prediction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128222713
About the Editor
Jude Hemanth
Dr. D. Jude Hemanth received his PhD in Medical Image Analysis Using Soft Computing Techniques from Karunya University, India. He currently is an Associate Professor at Karunya University with research interests in Soft Computing, Biomedical Image Processing, and Optimization Techniques. He lectures on Biomedical Instrumentation, Neural Networks, Fuzzy Systems, Soft Computing, Digital Image Processing, and Multimedia Compression Techniques. He has been a prolific author and editor of many books and book chapters, including Nature Inspired Optimization Techniques for Image Processing Applications, Springer; Imaging and Sensing for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Institution of Engineering and Technology; Intelligent Data Communication Technologies and Internet of Things, Springer; Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Satellite Image Analysis, Springer, Emerging Trends in Computing and Expert Technology, Springer; Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Medical Image Analysis, VDM Verlag; Intelligent Data Analysis for Biomedical Applications, Academic Press; and Telemedicine Technologies, Academic Press, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Karunya University, Tamil Nadu, India
Ratings and Reviews
