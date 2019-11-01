Handbook of Data Science Approaches for Biomedical Engineering

The main objective of this book is to cover the research issues and concepts of biomedical engineering progress in the alignment with latest technologies of IoT and big data. The books will cover the edited chapters from the recent research development in the field of biomedical engineering progress with IoT and Big data. It also includes various real time/ offline medical applications with are directly or indirectly rely on the Medical and information technology, It will also consist of case studies in the field of medical science, i.e., biomedical engineering, computer science, information security, interdisciplinary tools along with modern tools & technologies used. Today, in various clinical and non-clinical practices, the role of Big Data and IoT proves that ninety percent of data currently available in the world are generated in the last couple of years and it is rapidly increasing day by day. The reason for this growth is increasing in communication through electronic devices, sensors, web logs, global positioning system (GPS) data, mobile data, IoT etc. Sometimes data comes continuously, may or may not be from various sources, may or may not be with different varieties to your systems in real time which may lead to a problem of managing and processing data using traditional methods. This may also overwhelm your systems. Therefore, we need newer information management tools and technologies to deal with the real time large volume and large variety of data. The books will be covering edited chapters belong to the biomedical engineering, IoT and Big Data Technologies.