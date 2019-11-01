Handbook of Data Science Approaches for Biomedical Engineering
1st Edition
Description
The main objective of this book is to cover the research issues and concepts of biomedical engineering progress in the alignment with latest technologies of IoT and big data. The books will cover the edited chapters from the recent research development in the field of biomedical engineering progress with IoT and Big data. It also includes various real time/ offline medical applications with are directly or indirectly rely on the Medical and information technology, It will also consist of case studies in the field of medical science, i.e., biomedical engineering, computer science, information security, interdisciplinary tools along with modern tools & technologies used. Today, in various clinical and non-clinical practices, the role of Big Data and IoT proves that ninety percent of data currently available in the world are generated in the last couple of years and it is rapidly increasing day by day. The reason for this growth is increasing in communication through electronic devices, sensors, web logs, global positioning system (GPS) data, mobile data, IoT etc. Sometimes data comes continuously, may or may not be from various sources, may or may not be with different varieties to your systems in real time which may lead to a problem of managing and processing data using traditional methods. This may also overwhelm your systems. Therefore, we need newer information management tools and technologies to deal with the real time large volume and large variety of data. The books will be covering edited chapters belong to the biomedical engineering, IoT and Big Data Technologies.
Key Features
- Provides in-depth information about Biomedical Engineering with Big Data and Internet of Things
- Includes technical approaches for solving real-time healthcare problems and practical solutions through case studies in big data and Internet of Things
- Discusses big data applications for healthcare management such as predictive analytics andforecasting, big data integration for medical data, algorithms and techniques to speed up the analysis of big medical data, big data in IoT, and data analytics with machine learning tools
Readership
Biomedical engineers and researchers in data analytics, Big Data, and Internet of Things applied to clinical and healthcare systems
Table of Contents
1. Analysis of the role and scope of big data analytics with IoT in Healthcare domain
Sushruta Mishra, Brojo Kishore Mishra, Hrudaya Kumar Tripathy and Arijit Dutta
2. Automated human cortical bone haversian canal Histomorphometric comparison system
Hadi Abdullah
3. Biomedical Instrument and automation: Automatic Instrumentation in Biomedical Engineering
RJ Hemalatha, R Chandrasekaran, TR Thamizhyani, Josephin Arockia Dhivya, K Sangeethapriya, A Keerthana and G Srividhya
4. Contribution of IoT and Big Data in Modern Health Care Applications in Smart City Mamata Rath and Vijender Kumar Solanki
5. Emerging Trends in IoT and Big Data Analytics for Biomedical and Healthcare Technologies
Amit Banerjee, Chinmay Chakraborty, Anand Kumar and Debabrata Biswas
6. Recent Advances on Big Data Analysis for Malaria Prediction and Various Diagnosis Methodologies
Salam Shuleenda Devi, Vijender Kumar Solanki and Rabul Hussain Laskar
7. Semantic Interoperability in IoT and Big Data for Healthcare: A Collaborative Approach
Sivadi Balakrishna and M Thirumaran
8. Why Big Data, and what its: Basics-to Advance Big Data Journey for medical industry
Meena Moharana, Maniusha Pandey and Sidharth Swarup Routray
9. Semi-Supervised Fuzzy Clustering Methods for X-Ray Image Segmentation
Tran Man Tuan, Tran Thi Ngan, Do Nang Toan, Cu Nguyen Giap and Le Hoang Son
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183182
About the Editor
Valentina Balas
Valentina E. Balas, Ph. D, is currently Full Professor in the Department of Automatics and Applied Software at the Faculty of Engineering, “Aurel Vlaicu” University of Arad, Romania. She holds a Ph.D. in Applied Electronics and Telecommunications from Polytechnic University of Timisoara. Dr. Balas is author of more than 270 research papers in refereed journals and International Conferences. Her research interests are in Intelligent Systems, Fuzzy Control, Soft Computing, Smart Sensors, Information Fusion, Modeling and Simulation. She is the Editor-in Chief of International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms (IJAIP) and to International Journal of Computational Systems Engineering (IJCSysE), member in Editorial Board member of several national and international journals and is an evaluator expert for national and international projects. She served as General Chair of the International Workshop Soft Computing and Applications in seven editions 2005-2016 held in Romania and Hungary. Dr. Balas participated in many international conferences as an Organizer, Session Chair and member on the International Program Committee. Now she is working on a national project with EU funding support: BioCell-NanoART = Novel Bio-inspired Cellular Nano-Architectures - For Digital Integrated Circuits, 2M Euro from National Authority for Scientific Research and Innovation. She is a member of EUSFLAT, ACM and a Senior Member, IEEE, member in TC – Fuzzy Systems (IEEE CIS), member in TC - Emergent Technologies (IEEE CIS), member in TC – Soft Computing (IEEE SMCS). Dr. Balas was Vice-president (Awards) of IFSA International Fuzzy Systems Association Council (2013-2015) and is a Joint Secretary of the Governing Council of Forum for Interdisciplinary Mathematics (FIM), - A Multidisciplinary Academic Body, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor Department of Automatics and Applied Software Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad, Romania
Vijender Solanki
Vijender Kumar Solanki, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor in Department of Computer Science & Engineering, CMR Institute of Technology (Autonomous), Hyderabad, TS, India. He has more than 11 years of academic experience in network security, IoT, Big Data, Smart City and IT. Prior to his current role, he was associated with Apeejay Institute of Technology, Greater Noida, UP, KSRCE (Autonomous) Institution, Tamilnadu, India & Institute of Technology & Science, Ghaziabad, UP, India. He has attended an orientation program at UGC-Academic Staff College, University of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala & Refresher course at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad, UP, India.He has authored or co-authored more than 25 research articles that are published in journals, books and conference proceedings. He has edited or co-edited 4 books in the area of Information Technology. He teaches graduate & post graduate level courses in IT at ITS. He received Ph.D in Computer Science and Engineering from Anna University, Chennai, India in 2017 and ME, MCA from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Haryana, India in 2007 and 2004, respectively and a bachelor's degree in Science from JLN Government College, Faridabad Haryana, India in 2001.He is Editor in International Journal of Machine Learning and Networked Collaborative Engineering (IJMLNCE) ISSN 2581-3242, Associate Editor in International Journal of Information Retrieval Research (IJIRR), IGI-GLOBAL, USA,ISSN: 2155-6377 | E-ISSN: 2155-6385 also serving editorial board members with many reputed journals. He has guest edited many volumes, with IGI-Global, USA, InderScience & Many more reputed publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Department of Computer Science and Engineering CMR Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, TS, India
Raghvendra Mishra
Raghvendra Kumar, Ph.D., is working as Associate Professor in Computer Science and Engineering Department at L.N.C.T Group of College Jabalpur, M.P. India, and Serving as Director of IT and Data Science Department, Vietnam Center of Research in Economics, Management, Environment (VCREME) - Branch VCREME One Member Company Limited, Vietnam. He received B. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering from SRM University Chennai (Tamil Nadu), India, M. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering from KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, (Odisha) India and Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering from Jodhpur National University, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), India. He serves as Series Editor Internet of Everything (IOE): Security and Privacy Paradigm publishes by CRC press, Taylor & Francis Group, USA and Bio-Medical Engineering: Techniques and Applications, Publishes by Apple Academic Press, CRC Press, Taylor & Francis Group, USA. He also serve as acquisition editor for Computer Science by Apple Academic Press, CRC Press, Taylor & Francis Group, USA. He has published number of research papers in international journal (SCI/SCIE/ESCI/Scopus) and conferences including IEEE and Springer as well as serve as organizing chair (RICE-2019), volume Editor (RICE-2018), Keynote speaker, session chair, Co-chair, publicity chair, publication chair (NGCT-2017), advisory board, Technical program Committee members in many international and national conferences and serve as guest editors in many special issues from reputed journals (Indexed By: Scopus, ESCI). He also published 11 chapters in edited book published by IGI Global, Springer and Elsevier. He also received best paper award in IEEE Conference 2013 and Young Achiever Award-2016 by IEAE Association for his research work in the field of distributed database. His researches areas are Computer Networks, Data Mining, cloud computing and Secure Multiparty Computations, Theory of Computer Science and Design of Algorithms. He authored and Edited 17 computer science books in field of Internet of Things, Data Mining, Biomedical Engineering, Big Data, Robotics, Graph Theory, and Turing Machine by IGI Global Publication, USA, IOS Press Netherland, Springer, Elsevier, CRC Press, USA, S. Chand Publication and Laxmi Publication. He is Managing Editor in International Journal of Machine Learning and Networked Collaborative Engineering (IJMLNCE) ISSN 2581-3242.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Department of Computer Science and Engineering LNCT College, Jabalpur, India
Manju Khari
Manju Khari, Ph.D., is Assistant Professor at the Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technology and Research, under Govt. Of NCT Delhi, affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University), India. She is also Professor In-charge of the IT Services of the Institute and has more than twelve years' experience in Network Planning & Management. She holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science & Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Patna and received her Master's degree in Information Security from Ambedkar Institute Technology of Advanced Communication Technology and Research, Delhi, India. Her research interests are in software testing, software quality, software metrics, information security and nature-inspired algorithms. She has published 60 papers in refereed national and International journals and conferences, and has authored 6 book chapters and co-authored two books. She is a life member of various International and national research societies (SDIWC, IAENG, etc.). She also guest Editor of the International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms, reviewer for the International Journal of Forensic Engineering, and Editorial Board Member of the International Journal of Software Engineering and Knowledge Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor Department of Computer Science and Engineering Ambedkar Institute of Advance Communication Technologies & Research, Govt. of NCT Delhi, India