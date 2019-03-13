Handbook of Curatives and Crosslinkers
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Curatives and Crosslinkers presents the mechanisms of action of these additives, methods of their use, their effects on properties of transformed products, and their applications. Chapters cover the common use of curatives in many industrial products manufactured in large scale, such as adhesives, sealants, coatings, inks, explosives, propellants and foams, and in emerging products, such as optoelectronics, shape-memory applications, light-emitting diodes, and more. In addition, crosslinkers used in typical industrial processing methods, such as solar cells, vulcanization, adhesives, foams and roofing are covered. Each section presents the effect of the additive, including an evaluation of its chemical and physical properties.
Key Features
- Covers the use of curatives in emerging products, such as optoelectronics, shape-memory applications, light-emitting diodes, liquid crystal displays, self-healing materials, etc.
- Presents emerging applications, such as drug release, artificial muscles in microdevices, autonomous shape-memory actuators, hygienic textiles, membranes, scaffolds, recycling, sensors, tissue adhesives, wound dressing, and many more
Readership
Researchers working in emerging technologies used in medicine, pharmaceutical products, electronics, and many industrial applications
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Crosslinkers
2.1 Chemical Composition and Properties
2.2 Polymers and Their Crosslinkers
2.2.1 Acrylamide
2.2.2 Acrylics
2.2.3 Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber, NBR
2.2.4 Agar
2.2.5 Alkyd resin
2.2.6 Biopolymers
2.2.7 Bromobutyl rubber
2.2.8 Butyl rubber
2.2.9 Cellulose acetate butyrate
2.2.10 Cellulose acetate propionate
2.2.11 Chitosan
2.2.12 Chlorinated polyethylene
2.2.13 Chloroprene
2.2.14 Cyanoacrylate
2.2.15 Epoxidized natural rubber
2.2.16 Ethylene-propylene diene terpolymer, EPDM
2.2.17 Epoxy resin
2.2.18 Ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer
2.2.19 Fluoroelastomer
2.2.20 Gelatin
2.2.21 Guar gum
2.2.22 Hydrogenated nitrile rubber
2.2.23 Hyperbranched polymer
2.2.24 N-isopropylacrylamide
2.2.25 Liquid crystalline elastomers
2.2.26 Natural rubber
2.2.27 Phenolic resin
2.2.28 Poly(2-oxazoline)
2.2.29 Polyamide
2.2.30 Polybenzimidazole
2.2.31 Poly(butylene succinate-co-butylene fumarate)
2.2.32 Poly(butylene terephthalate)
2.2.33 Polycaprolactone
2.2.34 Polycarbonate
2.2.35 Polydimethylsiloxane
2.2.36 Polyetheretherketone
2.2.37 Polyetherketoneketone
2.2.38 Polyetherimide
2.2.39 Polyethylene
2.2.40 Poly(hydroxyethyl methacrylate)
2.2.41 Polyimide
2.2.42 Polymethylmethacrylate
2.2.43 Poly(methylmethacrylate-co-hydroxyethyl acrylate)
2.2.44 Poly(N-isopropylacrylamide)
2.2.45 Poly(phenylene sulfide)
2.2.46 Polypropylene
2.2.47 Polystyrene
2.2.48 Polystyrene-co-poly(N-isopropylacrylamide)
2.2.49 Poly(sulfobetaine methacrylate)
2.2.50 Polysulfone
2.2.51 Polyurethane
2.2.52 Polyvinylalcohol
2.2.53 Protein
2.2.54 Silicone rubber
2.2.55 Styrene-butadiene rubber
2.2.56 Sulfonated polyetheretherketone
2.2.57 Sulfonated polysulfone 106
2.3 Parameters of Crosslinking
2.3.1 Activation energy
2.3.2 Concentration of crosslinker
2.3.3 Conversion degree
2.3.4 Glass transition temperature
2.3.5 Melting temperature
2.3.6 Radiation dose
2.3.7 Temperature
2.3.8 Thickness of a part
2.3.9 Time
2.3.10 Viscosity
2.4 Effect of Crosslinkers on Properties
2.4.1 Adhesion
2.4.2 Antibacterial properties
2.4.3 Biocompatibility
2.4.4 Cell size
2.4.5 Compression set
2.4.6 Compressive strength
2.4.7 Contact angle and surface energy
2.4.8 Crosslink density
2.4.9 Crosslinking kinetics
2.4.10 Crystallization temperature
2.4.11 Crystalline structure
2.4.12 Crystallinity
2.4.13 Cytotoxicity
2.4.14 Foam morphology
2.4.15 Friction
2.4.16 Gel content
2.4.17 Grafting
2.4.18 Hardness
2.4.19 Hydrophilicity
2.4.20 Impact strength
2.4.21Miscibility
2.4.22 Molecular weight
2.4.23 Morphology
2.4.24 Photo and thermal actuation
2.4.25 Recycling
2.4.26 Swelling
2.4.27 Tear strength
2.4.28 Tensile strength
2.4.29 Thermal conductivity
2.4.30 Thermal stability
2.4.31 Vulcanization rate
2.4.32 Water uptake
3 Curatives
3.1 Chemical Composition and Properties
3.2 Polymers and Their Curatives
3.2.1 Acrylics
3.2.2 Alginates
3.2.3 Bromobutyl rubber
3.2.4 Cyanate resin
3.2.5 Epoxy resins
3.2.6 Epoxy-novolac
3.2.7 Hydroxyl terminated azido polymer
3.2.8 Nonisocyanate polyhydroxyurethane
3.2.9 Phthalonitrile resin
3.2.10 Polyimide
3.2.11 Polysiloxane
3.2.12 Polyurethane
3.2.13 Resorcinol
3.3 Parameters of Curing
3.3.1 Activation energy
3.3.2 Component ratio
3.3.3 Conversion degree
3.3.4 Glass transition temperature
3.3.5 Melting point
3.3.6 Temperature
3.3.7 Thickness
3.3.8 Time
3.3.9 Viscosity
3.4 Effect of Curatives on Properties
3.4.1 Acid rain
3.4.2 Adhesion
3.4.3 Cell morphology
3.4.4 Diffusion
3.4.5 Electrical resistivity
3.4.6 Flame retardancy
3.4.7 Flexibility
3.4.8 Flexural strength
3.4.9 Fracture5
3.4.10 Gel fraction and time
3.4.11 Glass transition temperature
3.4.12 Healing
3.4.13 Impact strength
3.4.14 Morphology
3.4.15 Optical properties
3.4.16 Reaction order and rate
3.4.17 Shape memory
3.4.18 Storage stability
3.4.19 Stress relaxation
3.4.20 Tensile strength
3.4.21 Thermal conductivity
3.4.22 Thermal stability
3.4.23 Toughness
3.4.24 Transparency
3.4.25 Wettability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 13th March 2019
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885482
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885475
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada