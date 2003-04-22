Handbook of Culture Media for Food Microbiology, Second Edition, Volume 37

This is a completely revised edition, including new material, from 'Culture Media for Food Microbiology' by J.E.L. Corry et al., published in Progress in Industrial Microbiology, Volume 34, Second Impression 1999.

Written by the Working Party on Culture Media, of the International Committee on Food Microbiology and Hygiene, this is a handy reference for microbiologists wanting to know which media to use for the detection of various groups of microbes in food, and how to check their performance.

The first part comprises reviews, written by international experts, of the media designed to isolate the major groups of microbes important in food spoilage, food fermentations or food-borne disease. The history and rationale of the selective agents, and the indicator systems are considered, as well as the relative merits of the various media. The second part contains monographs on approximately 90 of the most useful media.

The first edition of this book has been frequently quoted in standard methods, especially those published by the International Standards Organisation (ISO) and the European Standards Organisation (CEN), as well as in the manuals of companies manufacturing microbiological media. In this second edition, almost all of the reviews have been completely rewritten, and the remainder revised. Approximately twelve monographs have been added and a few deleted. This book will be useful to anyone working in laboratories examining food - industrial, contract, medical, academic or public analyst, as well as other microbiologists, working in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and clinical (medical and veterinary) areas - particularly with respect to quality assurance of media and methods in relation to laboratory accreditation.