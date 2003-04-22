Handbook of Culture Media for Food Microbiology, Second Edition, Volume 37
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements. Introduction. Part 1. Reviews of media.
- Microbiological assessment of culture media: comparison and statistical evaluation of methods (G.H. Weenk). 2. Recovery of stressed microorganisms (P.J. Stephens, B.M. Mackey). 3. Media for the detection and enumeration of clostridia in foods (M.W.J. Bredius, E.M. de Ree). 4. Media for Bacillus spp. and related genera relevant to foods (D. Fritze, D. Claus). 5. Culture media and methods for the isolation of Listeria monocytogenes (R.R. Beumer, G.D.W. Curtis). 6. Media used in the detection and enumeration of Staphylococcus aureus (P. Zangerl, H. Asperger). 7. Culture media for enterococci and group D-streptococci (G. Reuter, G. Klein). 8. Culture media for lactic acid bacteria (U. Schillinger, W.H. Holzapfel). 9. Culture media for non-sporulating Gram positive, catalase positive food spoilage bacteria (G.A. Gardner). 10. Media for the detection and enumeration of bifidobacteria in food products (D. Roy). 11. Media for the detection and enumeration of Alicyclobacillus acidoterrestris and Alicyclobacillus acidocaldarius in foods (J. Baumgart). 12. Media for detection and enumeration of 'total' Enterobacteriaceae, coliforms and Escherichia coli from water and foods (M. Manafi). 13. Media for the isolation of Salmonella spp. (H. van der Zee). 14. Media for the isolation of Shigella spp. (H. van der Zee). 15. Isolation of Yersinia enterocolitica from foods (E. de Boer). 16. Review of media for the isolation of diarrhoeagenic Escherichia coli (A.E. Heuvelink). 17. Culture media for the isolation and enumeration of pathogenic Vibrio species in foods and environmental samples (J.D. Oliver). 18. Culture media for the isolation of campylobacters, helicobacters and arcobacters (J.E.L. Corry, H.I. Atabay et al.). 19. Culture media for Aeromonas spp. and Plesiomonas shigelloides (I. Perales). 20. Media for Pseudomonas spp. and related genera from food and environmental samples (V.F. Jeppesen, C. Jeppesen). 21. Culture media for genera in the family Flavobacteriaceae (C.J. Hugo, P.J. Jooste). 22. Media for detecting and enumerating yeasts and moulds (L.R. Beuchat). Part 2. Pharmacopoeia of culture media. Notes on the use of the monographs. Summary of organisms and recommended media. Monographs.Appendix I. Testing methods for use in quality assurance of culture media. Appendix II. Test strains. Subject Index.
Description
This is a completely revised edition, including new material, from 'Culture Media for Food Microbiology' by J.E.L. Corry et al., published in Progress in Industrial Microbiology, Volume 34, Second Impression 1999.
Written by the Working Party on Culture Media, of the International Committee on Food Microbiology and Hygiene, this is a handy reference for microbiologists wanting to know which media to use for the detection of various groups of microbes in food, and how to check their performance.
The first part comprises reviews, written by international experts, of the media designed to isolate the major groups of microbes important in food spoilage, food fermentations or food-borne disease. The history and rationale of the selective agents, and the indicator systems are considered, as well as the relative merits of the various media. The second part contains monographs on approximately 90 of the most useful media.
The first edition of this book has been frequently quoted in standard methods, especially those published by the International Standards Organisation (ISO) and the European Standards Organisation (CEN), as well as in the manuals of companies manufacturing microbiological media. In this second edition, almost all of the reviews have been completely rewritten, and the remainder revised. Approximately twelve monographs have been added and a few deleted. This book will be useful to anyone working in laboratories examining food - industrial, contract, medical, academic or public analyst, as well as other microbiologists, working in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and clinical (medical and veterinary) areas - particularly with respect to quality assurance of media and methods in relation to laboratory accreditation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 678
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 22nd April 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533421
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444510846
Reviews
"This work is essentially the only work of its kind in the last ten years." - E-STREAMS (May 2005)
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J.E.L. Corry Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Clinical Veterinary Science, University of Bristol, UK
G.D.W. Curtis Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Purbeck, Horton-cum-Studley, Oxford, UK
R.M. Baird Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Lyes House, Hummer, Sherborne, Dorset, UK