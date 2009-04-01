Handbook of Crime Correlates
1st Edition
Description
Over the past two centuries, many aspects of criminal behavior have been investigated. Finding this information and making sense of it all is difficult when many studies would appear to offer contradictory findings. The Handbook of Crime Correlates collects in one source the summary analysis of crime research worldwide. It provides over 400 tables that divide crime research into nine broad categories:
- Pervasiveness and intra-offending relationships
- Demographic factors
- Ecological and macroeconomic factors
- Family and peer factors
- Institutional factors
- Behavioral and personality factors
- Cognitive factors
- Biological factors
- Crime victimization and fear of crime
Within these broad categories, tables identify regions of the world and how separate variables are or are not positively or negatively associated with criminal behavior. Criminal behavior is broken down into separate offending categories of violent crime, property crime, drug offenses, sex offenses, delinquency, general and adult offenses, and recidivism. Accompanying each table is a description of what each table indicates in terms of the positive or negative association of specific variables with specific types of crime by region.
This book should serve as a valuable resource for criminal justice personnel and academics in the social and life sciences interested in criminal behavior.
Readership
The book should serve as a valuable resource guide for many social and behavioral scientists with interests in criminology as well as by their graduate students. Among the researchers who are likely to have the greatest interest will be criminologists and other criminal justice personnel. Most academic libraries should also find this book important to shelve as a basic reference
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1
Pervasiveness and Intra-Offending Relationships
Chapter 2
Demographic Factors
Chapter 3
Ecological and Macro-Economic Factors
Chapter 4
Family and Peer Factors
Chapter 5
Institutional Factors
Chapter 6
Behavioral and Personality Factors
Chapter 7
Cognitive Factors
Chapter 8
Biological Factors
Chapter 9
Crime Victimization and Fear of Crime
Chapter 10
Grand Summary
References and all tabular materials can be found at our website: http://booksite.elsevier.com/Ellis/
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 1st April 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920092
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123736123
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301010
About the Author
Lee Ellis
Lee Ellis earned his PhD from Florida State University in 1982. For most of his teaching career, he was professor of sociology at Minot State University in North Dakota. After retiring from MSU in 2008, Dr. Ellis accepted a two-year visiting professorship at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he conducted research. Now semi-retired, he continues conducting research and authoring articles and books including Handbook of Crime Correlates and Handbook of Social Status Correlates.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Research Author, California, USA
Kevin Beaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Florida State University, Tallahassee, USA
John Wright
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati, OH, USA
Reviews
"If you teach security management courses, criminal justice, or criminology classes this title will prove a useful and fact-filled book for you. The text doesn’t use statistics to explain away crime, it simply gives readers and researchers who are trying to verify certain factors a place to start. A major benefit to dedicated users of this text is the inclusion of a companion CD. This makes it easier to search, review, and print out the stats and tables."--Security Management