Handbook of Crack Opening Data
1st Edition
A Compendium of Equations, Graphs, Computer Software and References for Opening Profiles of Cracks in Loaded Components and Structures
Table of Contents
Stationary crack elastic solutions; Stationary crack elastic-plastic solutions; Growing crack constant-amplitude loading; Computer software; References.
Description
Written mainly for specialists in non-destructive examination and fracture mechanics, this book provides means to estimate the opening profiles of cracks in loaded structures. Equations, non-dimensional graph plots, computer software, background information and references are given which permit the calculation of the separation distances of crack faces as a function of crack size, applied loading etc. Sixteen different cases are covered by this Handbook.
Readership
Specialists in non-destructive examination and fracture mechanics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 96
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1992
- Published:
- 1st October 1992
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093233
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855730977
University of Strathclyde, UK