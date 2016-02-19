Handbook of Crack Opening Data - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730977, 9780857093233

Handbook of Crack Opening Data

1st Edition

A Compendium of Equations, Graphs, Computer Software and References for Opening Profiles of Cracks in Loaded Components and Structures

Authors: T.G.F. Gray
eBook ISBN: 9780857093233
Paperback ISBN: 9781855730977
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st October 1992
Page Count: 96
Table of Contents

Stationary crack elastic solutions; Stationary crack elastic-plastic solutions; Growing crack constant-amplitude loading; Computer software; References.

Description

Written mainly for specialists in non-destructive examination and fracture mechanics, this book provides means to estimate the opening profiles of cracks in loaded structures. Equations, non-dimensional graph plots, computer software, background information and references are given which permit the calculation of the separation distances of crack faces as a function of crack size, applied loading etc. Sixteen different cases are covered by this Handbook.

Readership

Specialists in non-destructive examination and fracture mechanics

Details

No. of pages:
96
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093233
Paperback ISBN:
9781855730977

About the Authors

T.G.F. Gray Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Strathclyde, UK

